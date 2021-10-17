Rhea Ripley's WWE Women's Tag-Team Championship Belt Lost In New Mexico

Rhea Ripley has taken to Twitter to tell fans that she has lost her luggage in Albequerque, New Mexico.

This comes following a live event in New Mexico, and Rhea says that her WWE Women's Tag Team Championship belt was in her bag.

*LOST GEAR BAG*

My MosherZ of Albuquerque I know this is a stretch but, if any of you have seen a black travel suitcase around Office Boulevard & Montaño rd please hold onto it and let me know. It has all my gear in it, including my title. Cheers! — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) October 17, 2021

This isn't the first time a championship belt has been stolen. Chris Jericho had his AEW Championship following AEW All Out 2019, and WALTER had his NXT UK Championship stolen in December of the same year. Both titles were returned to their rightful owners, so hopefully the same can happen for Rhea.