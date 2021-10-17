Brian Cage Reveals IMPACT Wanted Him To Turn Heel And Attack Tessa Blanchard

Brian Cage was a guest on Dynamite Download, where he revealed that IMPACT Wrestling wanted to turn him heel.

“I enjoy being a face more. If I had stayed with IMPACT instead of going to AEW, I was going to turn heel and that would have been my perfect heel character because I was going to come out and celebrate with Tessa, and then I was going to take her head off. That was going to be a feud with Tessa, I would get my win back and the title from her. I've never been able to be this heel. Every time I've been a heel, it's always to be the strong, silent, meathead, high school bully kind of heel, which I can't stand. I fit the role, obviously, but it's so stereotypical and vanilla to me. There aren't different things you can do with it. I enjoy being a face because I like the excitement, intensity, and I can do more of my flashy moves. I'm not one who always buys into, 'you can't do that move because you're heel.'"

"Just because you're a bad guy, doesn't mean you're not an athlete. I feel like we've evolved from 'you can't do cool moves if you're a heel.' If I can get over being myself as a face, just like IMPACT, and then turn heel but it's just myself as a heel version, that is the version I would love that I haven't gotten to do. I would love to get over, be myself, and transition that into a heel. Actually getting over, being a face, and being myself, would actually let my natural personality show up more so I can be a natural heel as I would normally be instead of just being grumpy all the time. Even when I'm a babyface, I hate when I'm always like perpetually pissed off. I don't have to be Road Rage Cage the whole time. I can have an athletic competition.”