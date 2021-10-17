Samoa Joe Voices King Shark In Upcoming Suicide Squad Video Game
Posted By: Joe West on Oct 17, 2021
During the latest DC FanDome, a trailer was released for The Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League video game.
In the trailer, Samoa Joe can be heard as the voice of King Shark. The official IMDb page for the video game shows Joe as the voice of The Suicide Squad character.
You can watch the trailer below.
VIDEO
https://wrestlr.me/71415/
Copy URL
