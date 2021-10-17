You can watch the trailer below.

In the trailer, Samoa Joe can be heard as the voice of King Shark. The official IMDb page for the video game shows Joe as the voice of The Suicide Squad character.

During the latest DC FanDome, a trailer was released for The Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League video game.

» More News From This Feed

Samoa Joe Voices King Shark In Upcoming Suicide Squad Video Game

During the latest DC FanDome, a trailer was released for The Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League video game. In the trailer, Samoa Joe can be hear[...] Oct 17 - During the latest DC FanDome, a trailer was released for The Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League video game. In the trailer, Samoa Joe can be hear[...]

WWE Live Event Results (10/16/2021)

WWE held a live event on October 16th from the Rio Rancho Events Center in Rio Rancho, NM. Here are your results: WWE United States Championship: [...] Oct 17 - WWE held a live event on October 16th from the Rio Rancho Events Center in Rio Rancho, NM. Here are your results: WWE United States Championship: [...]

PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 124 Results

PROGRESS Wrestling held their Chapter 124: Cakehorn event that aired on the WWE Network on October 16th from Theatre Peckham in London, England. Here[...] Oct 17 - PROGRESS Wrestling held their Chapter 124: Cakehorn event that aired on the WWE Network on October 16th from Theatre Peckham in London, England. Here[...]

PPW As The Rush Comes / PPW Dey Know Results (10/15/2021)

Paradigm Pro Wrestling held two events from the American Legion Post #204 in Sellersburg, Indiana: As The Rush Comes and Dey Know. Here are your resul[...] Oct 17 - Paradigm Pro Wrestling held two events from the American Legion Post #204 in Sellersburg, Indiana: As The Rush Comes and Dey Know. Here are your resul[...]

SPOILERS: AEW Rampage (10/22/2021) and AEW Dark Taping Results

AEW taped this Friday’s Rampage episode and this week's Dark after last night's Dynamite from Miami, Florida at the James Knight Center. AEW Ra[...] Oct 17 - AEW taped this Friday’s Rampage episode and this week's Dark after last night's Dynamite from Miami, Florida at the James Knight Center. AEW Ra[...]

AEW Saturday Night Dynamite (October 16th 2021)

It's... Saturday? Do you know what that means? Well, for the next two weeks, due to some pesky NHL games, it's home to AEW Dynamite. Whilst I'd prefer[...] Oct 16 - It's... Saturday? Do you know what that means? Well, for the next two weeks, due to some pesky NHL games, it's home to AEW Dynamite. Whilst I'd prefer[...]

AEW Announce World Title Eliminator Tournament Brackets

At the end of tonights AEW Dynamite show in Miami, they finally announced who will be taking part in the World Title Eliminator Tournament. The wrest[...] Oct 16 - At the end of tonights AEW Dynamite show in Miami, they finally announced who will be taking part in the World Title Eliminator Tournament. The wrest[...]

AAA Tag Team Titles Change Hands On AEW Dynamite

Andrade had a mystery team to face The Lucha Brothers on AEW Dynamite tonight for the AAA Tag Team Championships. He brought out Las Super Ranas to fa[...] Oct 16 - Andrade had a mystery team to face The Lucha Brothers on AEW Dynamite tonight for the AAA Tag Team Championships. He brought out Las Super Ranas to fa[...]

WATCH: John Cena's "Peacemaker" Trailer

HBOMax is set to have the series premiere of their new show Peacemaker starring John Cena on January 13th, 2022. It is a spinoff of the Suicide Squad[...] Oct 16 - HBOMax is set to have the series premiere of their new show Peacemaker starring John Cena on January 13th, 2022. It is a spinoff of the Suicide Squad[...]

Mustafa Ali Tweets About WWE Not Promoting His Crown Jewel Match

WWE Crown Jewel airs this Thursday on Peacock, and WWE has been hyping the event during the build. However, during this past episode of SmackDown, Mu[...] Oct 16 - WWE Crown Jewel airs this Thursday on Peacock, and WWE has been hyping the event during the build. However, during this past episode of SmackDown, Mu[...]

Lio Rush On Why WWE Run Didn't Go Well

Lio Rush was a guest on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, where he spoke about his time in WWE and where he feels it all went wrong. "I don't like[...] Oct 16 - Lio Rush was a guest on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, where he spoke about his time in WWE and where he feels it all went wrong. "I don't like[...]

SPOILERS: AEW Dark: Elevation (October 18th, 2021)

All Elite Wrestling held tapings for the October 18th edition of AEW Dark: Elevation last night before Rampage at the James L. Knight Center in Miami,[...] Oct 16 - All Elite Wrestling held tapings for the October 18th edition of AEW Dark: Elevation last night before Rampage at the James L. Knight Center in Miami,[...]

AEW Signs Amanda Huber and Lee Moriarty To Contracts

AEW has announced that the widow of Brodie Lee, Amanda Huber, has been signed to a contract with the company to work with the AEW Community Outreach p[...] Oct 16 - AEW has announced that the widow of Brodie Lee, Amanda Huber, has been signed to a contract with the company to work with the AEW Community Outreach p[...]

Kevin Kelly Apologizes To Fans For NJPW DCMA Striking Fans On Social Media

New Japan Pro Wrestling has been catching a lot of heat for hitting fans with copyright strikes for posting clips and GIFs on social media. NJPW anno[...] Oct 16 - New Japan Pro Wrestling has been catching a lot of heat for hitting fans with copyright strikes for posting clips and GIFs on social media. NJPW anno[...]

WWE File Trademark For New NXT 2.0 Segment

WWE has filed a trademark for NXT 2.0 star Duke Hudson's new gimmick as a poker player on October 12th. The filling reads... Mark For: DUKE’[...] Oct 16 - WWE has filed a trademark for NXT 2.0 star Duke Hudson's new gimmick as a poker player on October 12th. The filling reads... Mark For: DUKE’[...]

WATCH: All Elite Wrestling Invades New York Comic-Con

During New York Comic-Con, Darby Allin spoke about being considered one of the "Four Pillars" of AEW and what that means to him. “It’s [...] Oct 16 - During New York Comic-Con, Darby Allin spoke about being considered one of the "Four Pillars" of AEW and what that means to him. “It’s [...]

Trevor Murdoch Thinks NWA Will Be On National TV Within Five Years

Trevor Murdoch recently spoke on the Battlegrounds podcast, where he revealed what the NWA Championship means to him. “It was as real as it&r[...] Oct 16 - Trevor Murdoch recently spoke on the Battlegrounds podcast, where he revealed what the NWA Championship means to him. “It was as real as it&r[...]

Juice Robinson Recalls Filmed WWE Vignette That Got Nixed Due To Upset Sponsors

Juice Robison was recently interviewed by Fightful, where she spoke about the character of CJ Parker that he was developing for WWE NXT. “Oh,[...] Oct 16 - Juice Robison was recently interviewed by Fightful, where she spoke about the character of CJ Parker that he was developing for WWE NXT. “Oh,[...]

Carmella Criticizes Wrestling Fans On Twitter For Reactions To Becky Lynch Return

Carmella was recently a guest on WWE After The Bell, where she spoke about Becky Lynch's return at SummerSlam this year. "It was crazy. I watch the[...] Oct 16 - Carmella was recently a guest on WWE After The Bell, where she spoke about Becky Lynch's return at SummerSlam this year. "It was crazy. I watch the[...]

Kevin Nash Apologies To The Rock For Behavior In 2002

Kevin Nash recently took to Twitter to post a photo of himself at the gym, to which The Rock responded with high praise. The interaction led to Kevin[...] Oct 16 - Kevin Nash recently took to Twitter to post a photo of himself at the gym, to which The Rock responded with high praise. The interaction led to Kevin[...]

SPOILERS: WWE Tribute to the Troops Taping Results

Following last night's WWE SmackDown event, WWE taped their Tribute to the Troops event in advance. Fans were given small American flags to hold duri[...] Oct 16 - Following last night's WWE SmackDown event, WWE taped their Tribute to the Troops event in advance. Fans were given small American flags to hold duri[...]

Tony Khan Listed As #1 Beloved Billionaire Of 2021, Vince McMahon Ranked #7

The 2021 Beloved Billionaire 100 from money.co.uk has listed All Elite Wrestling owner Tony Khan as the world’s ‘most loved’ billion[...] Oct 16 - The 2021 Beloved Billionaire 100 from money.co.uk has listed All Elite Wrestling owner Tony Khan as the world’s ‘most loved’ billion[...]

JBL Recalls WWE Splitting Up The APA

During a Q&A on his YouTube channel, John "Bradshaw" Layfield spoke about the decision to break up the APA. “Yeah, of course. It wasn&rsq[...] Oct 16 - During a Q&A on his YouTube channel, John "Bradshaw" Layfield spoke about the decision to break up the APA. “Yeah, of course. It wasn&rsq[...]

Ric Flair To Appear At Donald Trump / Herschel Walker Political Event

Despite the fan backlash from the Dark Side of the Ring episode on the Plane Ride from Hell, Ric Flair is still managing to stay busy. Flair attended[...] Oct 16 - Despite the fan backlash from the Dark Side of the Ring episode on the Plane Ride from Hell, Ric Flair is still managing to stay busy. Flair attended[...]