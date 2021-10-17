WWE Live Event Results (10/16/2021)
Posted By: Joe West on Oct 17, 2021
WWE held a live event on October 16th from the Rio Rancho Events Center in Rio Rancho, NM.
Here are your results:
WWE United States Championship: Damian Priest (c) defeated Jinder Mahal
WWE Raw Tag Team Championships: RK-Bro (Riddle & Randy Orton) (c) def. The New Day (Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston)
WWE Championship: Big E (c) def. AJ Styles Rey Mysterio, Dominick Mysterio, Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs def. Sami Zayn, Seth Rollins, Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode
Shotzi Blackheart & Tegan Nox def. Natalya & Tamina Snuka
WWE Raw Women's Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) def. Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley and Sasha Banks Roman Reigns & The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) def. Finn Balor & The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins)
https://wrestlr.me/71414/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Oct 17
Oct 17 - During the latest DC FanDome, a trailer was released for The Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League video game. In the trailer, Samoa Joe can be hear[...]
Oct 17 WWE Live Event Results (10/16/2021) WWE held a live event on October 16th from the Rio Rancho Events Center in Rio Rancho, NM. Here are your results: WWE United States Championship: [...]
Oct 17 - WWE held a live event on October 16th from the Rio Rancho Events Center in Rio Rancho, NM. Here are your results: WWE United States Championship: [...]
Oct 17 PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 124 Results PROGRESS Wrestling held their Chapter 124: Cakehorn event that aired on the WWE Network on October 16th from Theatre Peckham in London, England. Here[...]
Oct 17 - PROGRESS Wrestling held their Chapter 124: Cakehorn event that aired on the WWE Network on October 16th from Theatre Peckham in London, England. Here[...]
Oct 17
Oct 17 - Paradigm Pro Wrestling held two events from the American Legion Post #204 in Sellersburg, Indiana: As The Rush Comes and Dey Know. Here are your resul[...]
Oct 17
Oct 17 - AEW taped this Friday’s Rampage episode and this week's Dark after last night's Dynamite from Miami, Florida at the James Knight Center. AEW Ra[...]
Oct 16
Oct 16 - It's... Saturday? Do you know what that means? Well, for the next two weeks, due to some pesky NHL games, it's home to AEW Dynamite. Whilst I'd prefer[...]
Oct 16
Oct 16 - At the end of tonights AEW Dynamite show in Miami, they finally announced who will be taking part in the World Title Eliminator Tournament. The wrest[...]
Oct 16
Oct 16 - Andrade had a mystery team to face The Lucha Brothers on AEW Dynamite tonight for the AAA Tag Team Championships. He brought out Las Super Ranas to fa[...]
Oct 16
Oct 16 - HBOMax is set to have the series premiere of their new show Peacemaker starring John Cena on January 13th, 2022. It is a spinoff of the Suicide Squad[...]
Oct 16
Oct 16 - WWE Crown Jewel airs this Thursday on Peacock, and WWE has been hyping the event during the build. However, during this past episode of SmackDown, Mu[...]
Oct 16 Lio Rush On Why WWE Run Didn't Go Well Lio Rush was a guest on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, where he spoke about his time in WWE and where he feels it all went wrong. "I don't like[...]
Oct 16 - Lio Rush was a guest on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, where he spoke about his time in WWE and where he feels it all went wrong. "I don't like[...]
Oct 16
Oct 16 - All Elite Wrestling held tapings for the October 18th edition of AEW Dark: Elevation last night before Rampage at the James L. Knight Center in Miami,[...]
Oct 16
Oct 16 - AEW has announced that the widow of Brodie Lee, Amanda Huber, has been signed to a contract with the company to work with the AEW Community Outreach p[...]
Oct 16
Oct 16 - New Japan Pro Wrestling has been catching a lot of heat for hitting fans with copyright strikes for posting clips and GIFs on social media. NJPW anno[...]
Oct 16
Oct 16 - WWE has filed a trademark for NXT 2.0 star Duke Hudson's new gimmick as a poker player on October 12th. The filling reads... Mark For: DUKE’[...]
Oct 16
Oct 16 - During New York Comic-Con, Darby Allin spoke about being considered one of the "Four Pillars" of AEW and what that means to him. “It’s [...]
Oct 16
Oct 16 - Trevor Murdoch recently spoke on the Battlegrounds podcast, where he revealed what the NWA Championship means to him. “It was as real as it&r[...]
Oct 16
Oct 16 - Juice Robison was recently interviewed by Fightful, where she spoke about the character of CJ Parker that he was developing for WWE NXT. “Oh,[...]
Oct 16
Oct 16 - Carmella was recently a guest on WWE After The Bell, where she spoke about Becky Lynch's return at SummerSlam this year. "It was crazy. I watch the[...]
Oct 16
Oct 16 - Kevin Nash recently took to Twitter to post a photo of himself at the gym, to which The Rock responded with high praise. The interaction led to Kevin[...]
Oct 16
Oct 16 - Following last night's WWE SmackDown event, WWE taped their Tribute to the Troops event in advance. Fans were given small American flags to hold duri[...]
Oct 16
Oct 16 - The 2021 Beloved Billionaire 100 from money.co.uk has listed All Elite Wrestling owner Tony Khan as the world’s ‘most loved’ billion[...]
Oct 16
Oct 16 - During a Q&A on his YouTube channel, John "Bradshaw" Layfield spoke about the decision to break up the APA. “Yeah, of course. It wasn&rsq[...]
Oct 16
Oct 16 - Despite the fan backlash from the Dark Side of the Ring episode on the Plane Ride from Hell, Ric Flair is still managing to stay busy. Flair attended[...]
Oct 16
Oct 16 - Roman Reigns was interviewed by Bleacher Report, where he spoke about Brock Lesnar. “I don’t know if there’s another competitor o[...]