AEW Saturday Night Dynamite (October 16th 2021)

It's... Saturday? Do you know what that means? Well, for the next two weeks, due to some pesky NHL games, it's home to AEW Dynamite. Whilst I'd prefer it on Wednesday, as I'm sure you all do too, I'm not going to complain about getting some AEW action. Tonight, we have CM Punk on commentary alongside JR, Excalibur & Tony Schiavone and he makes his entry first so with that out the way, let's get straight to the wrestling!

Malakai Black defeated Dante Martin w/ Lio Rush via Pinfall (9:38)

Malakai's entrance is still the best in the game and the juxtaposition of this compared to CM Punk's before is a fantastic touch. Dante Martin comes out second with Lio Rush to face his doom against Malakai. Once the bell rings we get some mat wrestling to start us off with Malakai getting the better of his faster opponent. Dante fights back though with a Springboard Shotgun Dropkick but Malakai soon hits him with a Shoulder Tackle to regain the control before hitting a Powerbomb and then locking in a Half Crab that forces Martin to make the ropes. Malakai goes after Dante's left leg with kicks and it's not long until it starts to affect his ability to use his high-flying abilities as he can't land on it. Dante manages to force a roll up for a two count and then hits a Reverse Hurricanrana to send Black to the mat but can't capitalise because of that leg. Malakai retreats to the ramp but Martin follows him with a Springboard Cannonball. Back in the ring, Dante misses a Moonsault and exchanges strikes with Black, but Malakai is too good at kicking and hits a beautiful Double Kick, Dante retaliates with a Enzuigiri but Malakai comes back with the Meteora from the top before he hits the German Suplex with a High Stack for a pin that Dante kicks out of at two. Black climbs to the top with Dante but it's a mistake because Dante gets the Super Hurricanrana but it really hurts his leg and he can't get the pin once again. He then goes for the Double Springboard Moonsault and hits it but he can't get the pin quick enough as it's only two. Malakai locks on another Half Crab and Malakai has issues with his ribs but once Martin is in position, Black hits that Back Heel Kick and gets the pinfall victory. Fun little way to kick of Dynamite. Malakai nods to Dante to acknowledge him as he walks away.

Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus Interview

Tony Schiavone is interviewing Jungle Boy who mocks the Powerbomb botch on Luchasaurus by the Super Elite who then show up to beat down the Jurassic Express members. Luchasaurus goes through a table as this feud is far from over.

Inner Circle In Ring Promo

Santana starts on the Mic by hyping up the crowd who don't need any encouragement to get louder. He says that whilst he and Ortiz have been busy, that his friends have been fighting American Top Team who just so happen to then interrupt him. Out comes Dan Lambert and his team and he argues with the crowd before Jericho tells the crowd to welcome the Fat Faced Dip Shit. Jericho asks Paige Van Zant if she fancies Le Champion but not to worry because he wouldn't touch her with her husband's genitals. He then asks her if she uses the Bimbo or Bitch filter on Instagram before saying that The Inner Circle are ready to go 5 on 5 with American Top Team. Lambert says if it was up to him, they'd take the match but they want Championships and the only way to get a match is on their terms and they'll get the terms next week. Scorpio then takes over and reminds Jericho he's pinned him twice. Sammy retorts that he'll happily beat their asses right now but he'll happily do it next week instead.

FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) defeated The Lucha Brothers (Rey Fenix & Penta El Zero Miedo) w/ Alex Abrahantes via Pinfall (10:14) to become the NEW AAA Tag Team Champions

Andrade brings out his team to challenge for the AAA tag titles and Justin Roberts introduces Las Super Ranas (The Super Frogs) who are very clearly FTR and after a brief back and forth FTR were actually unmasked just before we go to break. Throughout the commercial break, FTR in their green body suits beat down Rey Fenix as well as keeping him from Penta. We come back and Fenix hits a Springboard Dropkick from the outside on both of FTR before Fenix runs wild and Penta hits that dropkick to the nether regions of both opponents. They then hit dives to the outside as this one goes full Lucha. Cash tries to hit Penta with a belt but he avoids it but ends up going through the Timekeepers table. Dax almost rolls Fenix up but Fenix comes back with the kick. Out comes Tully to distract Aubrey and Dax hits Fenix with the belt and then uses a Brainbuster to get the pin and we have new champions!

Lio Rush Interview

Lio and Dante are backstage with Tony Schiavone and Lio says that he lost tonight but it's no problem because Lio is going to be Dante's tag partner from now on.

Backstage Interview

Tony tries to catch up with FTR but actually just catches MJF and Andrade settling their agreement which let Andrade use FTR tonight. All the loose ends tied up.

Jon Moxley defeated Wheeler Yuta w/ Orange Cassidy via Pinfall (0:46)

This one doesn't last long. Moxley destroys Yuta and hits the Paradigm Shift to get the win.

Serena Deeb interview

Schiavone asks Serena about the attitude change and she says that she saw everyone getting complacent while she was off but before she can say much else, Shida attacks her.

The Superkliq (The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) & Adam Cole) w/ Don Callis & Brandon Cutler defeated The Dark Order (Evil Uno, John Silver & Alex Reynolds) via (10:49)

The Superkliq attack during the Dark Order entrance and they try to take out John Silver but he reverses the Powerbomb and the match begins with The Dark Order having the upperhand as they comfortably deal with all members of the Superkliq. John Silver and Nick Jackson become the legal men as Silver outmuscles Nick. Every move The Superkliq has is reversed by Silver until he walks into a Matt Jackson superkick on the outside as The Superkliq take over. John Silver takes a beatdown from all member of the Superkliq and it maintains that way as we head to commercial break. This continues through the break as the Bucks cut Silver off every time he rallies. We return from break and Silver hits a Double Suplex on both of them before tagging out to Evil Uno. In comes Adam Cole and Uno deals with him before removing Nick Jackson's shoe and Sock and hitting a Mandible Claw on Nick that takes Matt breaking it up to escape. The Superkliq go for the kiss spot and Silver and Reynolds intercept and kiss Cole. The Dark Order take over and Uno ends up hitting Something Evil on Cole but the Bucks break it up as the crowd sound their appreciation and this one breaks down. The Bucks take out Silver and Uno on the outside and we're left with a battle between Reynolds and Cole which is back and forth until The Bucks come in and hit the Triple Superkick before they all hit the BTE trigger and Cole finishes it with the Boom to get the pin.

After the match Jungle Boy comes out and attack Adam Cole but The Superkilq escape and Brandon Cutler ends up getting the beating. Cutler, the best geek in wrestling!

Arn & Cody Video

Armed/Arson/Arn Anderson brings Cody to the Nightmare Factory where everyone berates him and then runs a drill where everyone is attacking Cody. Cody asks what he's doing because he's not learning. Arn shows Cody a photo of him getting beaten by his dad and says that he had it coming and now Malakai Black has it coming. This gets weirder every week

MJF Promo

MJF comes out and tells Justin Roberts off for not introducing him for his match with Darby so he does it himself. He tries to call out Darby but Darby isn't there. He calls Darby a gutless coward for not turning up. MJF pretends to be shocked that Darby was attacked last week even though we all know it was The Pinnacle. He says that's why Darby will always be number two. He then asks Wardlow to come out and he obliges with Bryce Remsburg. MJF tells the ref to count Darby out then raise his hand and when he hits 9 the lights go out and out comes Sting! MJF pushes Wardlow into Sting who hits him with his bat but MJF runs off.

Anna Jay Interview

Anna is interrupted by Britt Baker who calls The Dark Order and her a loser. Anna reacts with a forearm and I sense a title match!

Penelope Ford w/ The Bunny defeated Kiera Hogan via Submission (7:42)

Penelope starts off aggressive as she attacks Kiera Hogan any way, she can but when she goes for the boot in the corner she gets caught. Kiera ends up getting Bulldogged into the turnbuckle and Penelope gets back in control and dumps her out of the ring as we go to break. Penelope continues the beatdown on the outside and back in the ring throughout the commercial in picture in picture. Kiera begins to try to fight back as we return and goes for a Superplex which she hits but can't get to the pin as she gets hurt on the move herself after taking so much punishment. Both women exchange multiple chops until Hogan hits a big clothesline and gets a two off a sliding Dropkick. Penelope hits a beautiful Somersault Cutter off the ropes before she locks in the Muta Lock and gets the submission.

After the match Ruby runs out to attack Penelope and beats her down before throwing her to the ramp and standing tall in the ring.

Miro Video Package

Miro questions his faith and asks if he's not done enough to please him. He says he has a body of granite and a neck of sand and asks why. He say's until he's champion again, he'll be snapping necks. He concludes that he can't see her (his wife) again until he is champion. This was fantastic.

Hangman Adam Page Interview

Schiavone calls him out to the ring and asks him how he's feeling about facing Kenny at Full Gear. Hangman says that he's excited. He was excited when they started AEW because he thought they would change the world but it seems the world changed them. Hangman says it definitely changed him as he discusses his history. He says he lost his confidence, his friends and himself. But he says he never lost was the fans who seemed to get louder every week with the Cowboy Shit chants. He then lists all of his history and says that it was all cowboy shit, including leaving to go be home for the birth of his son. Hangman says that when you fall off, you get back on the horse. He says for the first time in his life, he believes as much as the fans do in himself. He says that he will give everyone Cowboy Shit at Full Gear.

Bryan Danielson defeated Bobby Fish via Submission (12:28)

Bobby Fish had a fight last night but Bryan Danielson had a war. Fish immediately gets on top of Danielson and attacks him with multiple Muay Thai strikes. Danielson soon locks him up in submission holds though as he shows off his superior mat work. Fish backs him into a corner and kicks him on the break when the men make it to their feet. Danielson tries to quicken the pace but meets a Bobby Fish kick but Danielson soon gets Fish on the outside and hits a Tope Suicida. Fish fights back on the outside and Danielson sends Fish into the ringpost but Bobby Fish trips him from the apron as we head to break. Bobby works on the legs of Danielson when he gets back into the ring and eventually uses the ringpost the further the damage but Fish keeps getting distracted by the crowd. Fish beats down Danielson in the corner as we return from break and gets a two count off the sliding lariat. Fish locks in a Half Crab hold but Danielson transitions it to an Ankle Lock of his own and then a Release German Suplex to get some separation. Danielson goes to work with kicks and uppercuts but Fish comes back with strikes of his own. Danielson then goes after Bobby's leg with Dragon Screws and using the ringpost like Bobby did. He hits a chop block when back in the ring but then gets hit with a Backdrop Driver for a two from Bobby Fish. They head to the top rope where Fish hits an Avalanche Falcon Arrow for two but Fish gets a knee bar and then Danielson gets one of his own at the same time and then they attack with their free legs and Danielson gets the upperhand and gets the win by submitting Bobby Fish with the Heel Hook. Great match!

That was a great episode of Dynamite. Can't wait till it's back on Wednesday. However, after my one day off, I'll be back Monday for AEW Dark Elevation. I'll be on Twitter till then @0r4n93_C4551dy. Have a good rest of your weekend!