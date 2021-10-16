WATCH: John Cena's "Peacemaker" Trailer
Posted By: Joe West on Oct 16, 2021
HBOMax is set to have the series premiere of their new show Peacemaker starring John Cena on
January 13th, 2022.
It is a spinoff of the Suicide Squad film that Cena was also in. VIDEO
