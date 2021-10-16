Kevin Kelly Apologizes To Fans For NJPW DCMA Striking Fans On Social Media

It is unknown if NJPW's stance will change, but there's at least an opportunity for it to if this is the case.

I just messaged the World team. I agree this policy is short-sighted and I'm sorry to anyone who had been hassled by it. You all aren't profiting from this. Push and pull from content creators and fans has been going on too long.

NJPW announcer Kevin Kelly took to Twitter to address these fans.

New Japan Pro Wrestling has been catching a lot of heat for hitting fans with copyright strikes for posting clips and GIFs on social media.

WATCH: John Cena's "Peacemaker" Trailer

HBOMax is set to have the series premiere of their new show Peacemaker starring John Cena on January 13th, 2022. It is a spinoff of the Suicide Squad[...] Oct 16 - HBOMax is set to have the series premiere of their new show Peacemaker starring John Cena on January 13th, 2022. It is a spinoff of the Suicide Squad[...]

Mustafa Ali Tweets About WWE Not Promoting His Crown Jewel Match

WWE Crown Jewel airs this Thursday on Peacock, and WWE has been hyping the event during the build. However, during this past episode of SmackDown, Mu[...] Oct 16 - WWE Crown Jewel airs this Thursday on Peacock, and WWE has been hyping the event during the build. However, during this past episode of SmackDown, Mu[...]

Lio Rush On Why WWE Run Didn't Go Well

Lio Rush was a guest on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, where he spoke about his time in WWE and where he feels it all went wrong. "I don't like[...] Oct 16 - Lio Rush was a guest on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, where he spoke about his time in WWE and where he feels it all went wrong. "I don't like[...]

SPOILERS: AEW Dark: Elevation (October 18th, 2021)

All Elite Wrestling held tapings for the October 18th edition of AEW Dark: Elevation last night before Rampage at the James L. Knight Center in Miami,[...] Oct 16 - All Elite Wrestling held tapings for the October 18th edition of AEW Dark: Elevation last night before Rampage at the James L. Knight Center in Miami,[...]

AEW Signs Amanda Huber and Lee Moriarty To Contracts

AEW has announced that the widow of Brodie Lee, Amanda Huber, has been signed to a contract with the company to work with the AEW Community Outreach p[...] Oct 16 - AEW has announced that the widow of Brodie Lee, Amanda Huber, has been signed to a contract with the company to work with the AEW Community Outreach p[...]

WWE File Trademark For New NXT 2.0 Segment

WWE has filed a trademark for NXT 2.0 star Duke Hudson's new gimmick as a poker player on October 12th. The filling reads... Mark For: DUKE’[...] Oct 16 - WWE has filed a trademark for NXT 2.0 star Duke Hudson's new gimmick as a poker player on October 12th. The filling reads... Mark For: DUKE’[...]

WATCH: All Elite Wrestling Invades New York Comic-Con

During New York Comic-Con, Darby Allin spoke about being considered one of the "Four Pillars" of AEW and what that means to him. “It’s [...] Oct 16 - During New York Comic-Con, Darby Allin spoke about being considered one of the "Four Pillars" of AEW and what that means to him. “It’s [...]

Trevor Murdoch Thinks NWA Will Be On National TV Within Five Years

Trevor Murdoch recently spoke on the Battlegrounds podcast, where he revealed what the NWA Championship means to him. “It was as real as it&r[...] Oct 16 - Trevor Murdoch recently spoke on the Battlegrounds podcast, where he revealed what the NWA Championship means to him. “It was as real as it&r[...]

Juice Robinson Recalls Filmed WWE Vignette That Got Nixed Due To Upset Sponsors

Juice Robison was recently interviewed by Fightful, where she spoke about the character of CJ Parker that he was developing for WWE NXT. “Oh,[...] Oct 16 - Juice Robison was recently interviewed by Fightful, where she spoke about the character of CJ Parker that he was developing for WWE NXT. “Oh,[...]

Carmella Criticizes Wrestling Fans On Twitter For Reactions To Becky Lynch Return

Carmella was recently a guest on WWE After The Bell, where she spoke about Becky Lynch's return at SummerSlam this year. "It was crazy. I watch the[...] Oct 16 - Carmella was recently a guest on WWE After The Bell, where she spoke about Becky Lynch's return at SummerSlam this year. "It was crazy. I watch the[...]

Kevin Nash Apologies To The Rock For Behavior In 2002

Kevin Nash recently took to Twitter to post a photo of himself at the gym, to which The Rock responded with high praise. The interaction led to Kevin[...] Oct 16 - Kevin Nash recently took to Twitter to post a photo of himself at the gym, to which The Rock responded with high praise. The interaction led to Kevin[...]

SPOILERS: WWE Tribute to the Troops Taping Results

Following last night's WWE SmackDown event, WWE taped their Tribute to the Troops event in advance. Fans were given small American flags to hold duri[...] Oct 16 - Following last night's WWE SmackDown event, WWE taped their Tribute to the Troops event in advance. Fans were given small American flags to hold duri[...]

Tony Khan Listed As #1 Beloved Billionaire Of 2021, Vince McMahon Ranked #7

The 2021 Beloved Billionaire 100 from money.co.uk has listed All Elite Wrestling owner Tony Khan as the world’s ‘most loved’ billion[...] Oct 16 - The 2021 Beloved Billionaire 100 from money.co.uk has listed All Elite Wrestling owner Tony Khan as the world’s ‘most loved’ billion[...]

JBL Recalls WWE Splitting Up The APA

During a Q&A on his YouTube channel, John "Bradshaw" Layfield spoke about the decision to break up the APA. “Yeah, of course. It wasn&rsq[...] Oct 16 - During a Q&A on his YouTube channel, John "Bradshaw" Layfield spoke about the decision to break up the APA. “Yeah, of course. It wasn&rsq[...]

Ric Flair To Appear At Donald Trump / Herschel Walker Political Event

Despite the fan backlash from the Dark Side of the Ring episode on the Plane Ride from Hell, Ric Flair is still managing to stay busy. Flair attended[...] Oct 16 - Despite the fan backlash from the Dark Side of the Ring episode on the Plane Ride from Hell, Ric Flair is still managing to stay busy. Flair attended[...]

Roman Reigns On What It Took To Get Brock Lesnar To Return

Roman Reigns was interviewed by Bleacher Report, where he spoke about Brock Lesnar. “I don’t know if there’s another competitor o[...] Oct 16 - Roman Reigns was interviewed by Bleacher Report, where he spoke about Brock Lesnar. “I don’t know if there’s another competitor o[...]

AEW Rampage (Including The Buy In) Results (October 15th 2021)

Well, this is a weird feeling. We're here an hour early for AEW this Friday as due to all of the counter programming between them and WWE this week. M[...] Oct 15 - Well, this is a weird feeling. We're here an hour early for AEW this Friday as due to all of the counter programming between them and WWE this week. M[...]

WWE Friday Night Supersized SmackDown Live Results

Courtesy of Mike Hogan of Rajah.com, these are your Friday Night SmackDown results! WWE Friday Night Supersized SmackDown Live Results (October 15,[...] Oct 15 - Courtesy of Mike Hogan of Rajah.com, these are your Friday Night SmackDown results! WWE Friday Night Supersized SmackDown Live Results (October 15,[...]

JBL Recalls Brock Lesnar Not Caring Who Wins Match They Had Together

JBL recently held a Q&A on his YouTube channel, where he revealed a time Brock Lesnar wanted to put him over. "I was working with Brock in Abil[...] Oct 15 - JBL recently held a Q&A on his YouTube channel, where he revealed a time Brock Lesnar wanted to put him over. "I was working with Brock in Abil[...]

Brian Cage Says He'd Still Be With Lucha Underground If It Were Still Around

Brian Cage was recently interviewed by the Dynamite Download podcast, where he discussed his run in Lucha Underground. "I didn’t feel the way[...] Oct 15 - Brian Cage was recently interviewed by the Dynamite Download podcast, where he discussed his run in Lucha Underground. "I didn’t feel the way[...]

WWE NXT 2.0 Viewership Numbers (10/12/2021)

It is being reported that WWE NXT had 632,000 viewers and a 0.15 rating (195,000 viewers) in the adults 18-49 demographic. The viewership was the same[...] Oct 15 - It is being reported that WWE NXT had 632,000 viewers and a 0.15 rating (195,000 viewers) in the adults 18-49 demographic. The viewership was the same[...]

Chris Jericho and Juventud Guerrera Reflect On AEW Dynamite Match

Following the Labors of Jericho storyline that saw Chris Jericho go against several challengers on his path to fight MJF, one of Jericho's opponents w[...] Oct 15 - Following the Labors of Jericho storyline that saw Chris Jericho go against several challengers on his path to fight MJF, one of Jericho's opponents w[...]

Maria Kanellis Thought She Had Paralyzed Herself While Training In WWE

Maria Kanellis first entered into professional wrestling through the WWE Diva Search. This basically meant that she had to be trained from the ground [...] Oct 15 - Maria Kanellis first entered into professional wrestling through the WWE Diva Search. This basically meant that she had to be trained from the ground [...]