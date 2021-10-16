Trevor Murdoch Thinks NWA Will Be On National TV Within Five Years

Trevor Murdoch recently spoke on the Battlegrounds podcast, where he revealed what the NWA Championship means to him.

“It was as real as it’ll ever be, gentlemen. Like, I had a lot of fans in that building. A lot of fans that had seen some of my earlier matches, even before when I met Harley, but my wife and kids, they’ve seen it all. Yeah, so it was almost just as much of a payoff for them too because they knew how important the NWA World Heavyweight Title is to me and they know how closely the NWA has kind of been embedded into my DNA throughout the years especially with Harley Race being my trainer and mentor they knew the significance of what it meant for me to be you know the real world champion.”

On where he sees the NWA in five years.

“Five years? NWA [will be] for sure on a major television network. As for me, I see myself at the very least, a two-time NWA World Champion. I’m not gonna sit here and try to gloat and say, ‘Oh, I’m gonna be a world champion in five years,’ you know? Let’s, let’s be realistic here, guys. Again, that goes back to NWA being real. What if I had one more, like a bucket list? I would like to find a tag team partner and become NWA World Tag Team Champion.”

