Roman Reigns On What It Took To Get Brock Lesnar To Return

Roman Reigns was interviewed by Bleacher Report, where he spoke about Brock Lesnar.

“I don’t know if there’s another competitor or opponent on [Brock Lesnar’s] level of legitimacy and certainly a huge threat to everything I’ve done for the last year and a half.” “To complete this process, take it home and then get out there to Saudi Arabia and knock out Crown Jewel. Hear that, ‘And still Universal champion,’ jump on the jet, head back to Wichita to knock out another SmackDown. To me, it’s like a weekly process, and you get in that groove and it’s on to the next thing. What’s the next thing?” “Completion becomes a nice box to check, but at the same time, it’s about being on the road in Ontario in the L.A. area. It should be an awesome time with great energy, and where we are now, going through a pandemic and the uncertainty we’ve all sort of faced as a society, I think we have to take advantage and enjoy the little things, the little parts of being a human being and just interacting and having gratitude for what used to be the normal things in life.”

Reigns revealed what it took to get Brock to return.

“I knew there were a lot of things we had to do to get to that point.” “There were a lot of bricks that needed to be stacked up to get to a point where he felt enticed to come back.” “I don’t know a lot about Brock. Just like you don’t. That’s the way he’s played it, and I think it’s a genius move. Not only for himself and his mental health and his family and everything and just to keep himself out of the public eye, but it creates so much mystique behind him as a performer and as a character, which is something that’s a lost portion of what we do in our business, a lost piece of the art form.”

Reigns spoke about Lesnar's legacy as an MMA fightet as well.