JBL Recalls Brock Lesnar Not Caring Who Wins Match They Had Together
Posted By: Joe West on Oct 15, 2021
JBL recently held a Q&A on his YouTube channel, where he revealed a time Brock Lesnar wanted to put him over.
"I was working with Brock in Abilene, and I said, 'Hey, Brock, I want to talk to you.' He said, 'Yeah, yeah, yeah. Your college buddies are here. I'm gonna put you over.' I said, 'Brock, they don't care who goes over. I couldn't care less. You win, I win. It doesn't matter.' I said, 'We're going to a place afterwards.' So that's what I was telling him.
Brock hit me with a belly-to-belly suplex, and it's hard suplexing a tall guy. Not because of weight but because you end up spiking a guy on his head. Brock caught me, throws me in a suplex, and I asked him before, I said, 'Brock, are you sure you can do this?' Not strength-wise, it's just the logistics of throwing a guy that's really tall. Brock said, 'I've been suplexing people since I was five years old.' I said, 'Alright.' He's suplexed me so easily that I got up and said, 'Do it again.' He grabbed me and he did it again. I said, 'Do it a third time.' This time I didn't do anything. I just stood there. He threw me like a child. The strength of Brock Lesnar is different. It's Avenger. He should be an Avenger is what he should be."
