NXT was #33 for the night and #14 in its time slot. 18-49 was up 18.9%. The audience was 69.2% male in 18-49. The show had an 0.07 in 12-17 (up 125%), 0.09 in 18-34 (up 47.7%), 0.21 in 35-49 (up 8.3%) and 0.36 in 50+ (down 7.7%).

NXT went up against this week’s Giants vs. Dodgers game.

It is being reported that WWE NXT had 632,000 viewers and a 0.15 rating (195,000 viewers) in the adults 18-49 demographic. The viewership was the same as last week's show while the 18-49 demographic has gone up.

JBL Recalls Brock Lesnar Not Caring Who Wins Match They Had Together

JBL recently held a Q&A on his YouTube channel, where he revealed a time Brock Lesnar wanted to put him over. "I was working with Brock in Abilene, and I said, 'Hey, Brock, I want to talk to yo[...] Oct 15 - JBL recently held a Q&A on his YouTube channel, where he revealed a time Brock Lesnar wanted to put him over. "I was working with Brock in Abilene, and I said, 'Hey, Brock, I want to talk to yo[...]

Brian Cage Says He'd Still Be With Lucha Underground If It Were Still Around

Brian Cage was recently interviewed by the Dynamite Download podcast, where he discussed his run in Lucha Underground. "I didn’t feel the way I thought I would feel at like five-years-old to [...] Oct 15 - Brian Cage was recently interviewed by the Dynamite Download podcast, where he discussed his run in Lucha Underground. "I didn’t feel the way I thought I would feel at like five-years-old to [...]

WWE NXT 2.0 Viewership Numbers (10/12/2021)

Chris Jericho and Juventud Guerrera Reflect On AEW Dynamite Match

Following the Labors of Jericho storyline that saw Chris Jericho go against several challengers on his path to fight MJF, one of Jericho's opponents was longtime rival Juventud Guerrera. Speaking on [...] Oct 15 - Following the Labors of Jericho storyline that saw Chris Jericho go against several challengers on his path to fight MJF, one of Jericho's opponents was longtime rival Juventud Guerrera. Speaking on [...]

Maria Kanellis Thought She Had Paralyzed Herself While Training In WWE

Maria Kanellis first entered into professional wrestling through the WWE Diva Search. This basically meant that she had to be trained from the ground up upon entering WWE, which, in an interview with [...] Oct 15 - Maria Kanellis first entered into professional wrestling through the WWE Diva Search. This basically meant that she had to be trained from the ground up upon entering WWE, which, in an interview with [...]

Chris Jericho To Miss Two Weeks Of AEW Shows Starting In November

It seems that Chris Jericho will be missing a few weeks of AEW programming between November and December. Jericho's upcoming tour with his band Fozzy is the cause of this. The band will be headed to [...] Oct 15 - It seems that Chris Jericho will be missing a few weeks of AEW programming between November and December. Jericho's upcoming tour with his band Fozzy is the cause of this. The band will be headed to [...]

Ruby Soho Credits Bryan Danielson For Her AEW Entrance

Ruby Soho was recently interviewed by Steven Muehlhausen of DAZN, where she spoke about how Bryan Danielson helped influence her entrance in All Elite Wrestling. "I think it's funny to my entrance;[...] Oct 15 - Ruby Soho was recently interviewed by Steven Muehlhausen of DAZN, where she spoke about how Bryan Danielson helped influence her entrance in All Elite Wrestling. "I think it's funny to my entrance;[...]

Tony Khan Confirms He's Suffered Broken Ribs Following AEW Rampage Grand Slam

Tony Khan recently spoke with the New York Times about the upcoming 30-minute battle between AEW Rampage and WWE Friday Night SmackDown, explaining that it's not quite the same as the Wednesday Night [...] Oct 15 - Tony Khan recently spoke with the New York Times about the upcoming 30-minute battle between AEW Rampage and WWE Friday Night SmackDown, explaining that it's not quite the same as the Wednesday Night [...]

Becky Lynch On Her Post-WrestleMania 35 Title Run

Becky Lynch was recently a guest on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, where she spoke about her post WrestleMania 35 championship run and whether or not she feels it was a success. "I went from the[...] Oct 15 - Becky Lynch was recently a guest on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, where she spoke about her post WrestleMania 35 championship run and whether or not she feels it was a success. "I went from the[...]

Mike Bennett Is Not A Fan of WWE NXT 2.0

Mike Bennett recently appeared on That 90s Wrestling Podcast, where he spoke about the NXT 2.0 revamp. “It’s one of those things where I don’t think they know what’s good in[...] Oct 15 - Mike Bennett recently appeared on That 90s Wrestling Podcast, where he spoke about the NXT 2.0 revamp. “It’s one of those things where I don’t think they know what’s good in[...]

IMPACT Wresting Results (10/14/2021)

Tonight's IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV sought to help pave the road to Bound For Glory, which takes place in just nine days. ELP defeated Willie Mack and Rohit Raju Savannah Evans defeated Lady Fros[...] Oct 15 - Tonight's IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV sought to help pave the road to Bound For Glory, which takes place in just nine days. ELP defeated Willie Mack and Rohit Raju Savannah Evans defeated Lady Fros[...]

Arthur Ashe Stadium Buys Ad To Thank AEW For Grand Slam Event

Arthur Ashe Stadium, which hosted a historic AEW Dynamite, which was called AEW Dynamite Grand Slam, on September 22nd. The stadium bought a full-page ad to thank AEW for hosting the event there.and T[...] Oct 15 - Arthur Ashe Stadium, which hosted a historic AEW Dynamite, which was called AEW Dynamite Grand Slam, on September 22nd. The stadium bought a full-page ad to thank AEW for hosting the event there.and T[...]

Chris Jericho Says Match Against Men Of The Year Will Elevate Their Status

Chris Jericho was interviewed by Sports Illustrated ahead of the Inner Circle's big match against Men Of The Year on AEW Rampage this Friday, where he spoke about American Top Team getting involved. [...] Oct 14 - Chris Jericho was interviewed by Sports Illustrated ahead of the Inner Circle's big match against Men Of The Year on AEW Rampage this Friday, where he spoke about American Top Team getting involved. [...]

Miz and Mrs. Renewed By USA Network For Third Season

USA Network has announced reality series, Miz and Mrs., has been renewed for a third season with a 10-episode third season set for 2022. Mike "The Miz" Mizanin revealed the news first today on The El[...] Oct 14 - USA Network has announced reality series, Miz and Mrs., has been renewed for a third season with a 10-episode third season set for 2022. Mike "The Miz" Mizanin revealed the news first today on The El[...]

Samoa Joe Explains What Made WWE NXT Special For Him

Samoa Joe was recently a guest on The Kurt Angle Podcast during which the former NXT Champion was asked about what made NXT so special for him. Here is what he said: “You had a collection of[...] Oct 14 - Samoa Joe was recently a guest on The Kurt Angle Podcast during which the former NXT Champion was asked about what made NXT so special for him. Here is what he said: “You had a collection of[...]

Cody Rhodes Compares Fans Booing Him to Woody In Toy Story Movie

AEW star and EVP Cody Rhodes took part in an interview today on Busted Open Radio, and he addressed the fans who have started to boo him recently: Cody Rhodes on getting booed by the fans: &ld[...] Oct 14 - AEW star and EVP Cody Rhodes took part in an interview today on Busted Open Radio, and he addressed the fans who have started to boo him recently: Cody Rhodes on getting booed by the fans: &ld[...]

Chris Jericho Reflects On His WWE SummerSlam Altercation With Brock Lesnar

Chris Jericho had a backstage altercation with Brock Lesnar at the WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view back in 2016 following the finish of the Randy Orton vs. Lesnar main event. You may remember Lesnar left[...] Oct 14 - Chris Jericho had a backstage altercation with Brock Lesnar at the WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view back in 2016 following the finish of the Randy Orton vs. Lesnar main event. You may remember Lesnar left[...]

WWE Reportedly Leaking AEW Rampage Fast National Ratings

Voices of Wrestling has revealed in an exclusive scoop that WWE has reportedly been leaking the AEW Rampage fast national ratings in recent weeks. The numbers are hard to attain and have not been leak[...] Oct 14 - Voices of Wrestling has revealed in an exclusive scoop that WWE has reportedly been leaking the AEW Rampage fast national ratings in recent weeks. The numbers are hard to attain and have not been leak[...]

Adam Cole Reveals How His Popular 'Bay Bay' Catchphrase Came About

During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Adam Cole discussed his popular ‘Bay Bay’ catchphrase and revealed how it originated. Here is what Cole said: "so I have been doing "Adam [...] Oct 14 - During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Adam Cole discussed his popular ‘Bay Bay’ catchphrase and revealed how it originated. Here is what Cole said: "so I have been doing "Adam [...]

Update On The Rock’s Status With WWE

In regards to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson returning to WWE in time for the 2021 Survivor Series PPV to celebrate his 25 year anniversary with the company, Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast has provid[...] Oct 14 - In regards to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson returning to WWE in time for the 2021 Survivor Series PPV to celebrate his 25 year anniversary with the company, Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast has provid[...]

Bray Wyatt Was Reportedly 'Being Difficult' Prior To His WWE Release

Bray Wyatt's (Windham Rotunda) release from WWE came as a massive surprise to many over the summer and little is known about the exact circumstances that led to WWE making that decision. On the most [...] Oct 14 - Bray Wyatt's (Windham Rotunda) release from WWE came as a massive surprise to many over the summer and little is known about the exact circumstances that led to WWE making that decision. On the most [...]

Why Cameron Grimes Wasn’t Called Up To Main WWE Roster

WWE NXT star Cameron Grimes was rumored to be moving up to the main roster prior to the 2021 WWE Draft, however, when the time came he was kept on NXT. Grimes is now working a program with Grayson Wa[...] Oct 14 - WWE NXT star Cameron Grimes was rumored to be moving up to the main roster prior to the 2021 WWE Draft, however, when the time came he was kept on NXT. Grimes is now working a program with Grayson Wa[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Announces Television Partnership With Global Sports Network Extreme

Impact Wrestling issued the following: IMPACT WRESTLING PARTNERS WITH GLOBAL SPORTS NETWORK EXTREME, EXPANDING THE PROMOTION’S REACH THROUGHOUT RUSSIA AND THE COMMONWEALTH OF INDEPENDENT STATES[...] Oct 14 - Impact Wrestling issued the following: IMPACT WRESTLING PARTNERS WITH GLOBAL SPORTS NETWORK EXTREME, EXPANDING THE PROMOTION’S REACH THROUGHOUT RUSSIA AND THE COMMONWEALTH OF INDEPENDENT STATES[...]