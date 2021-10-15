Chris Jericho and Juventud Guerrera Reflect On AEW Dynamite Match

Following the Labors of Jericho storyline that saw Chris Jericho go against several challengers on his path to fight MJF, one of Jericho's opponents was longtime rival Juventud Guerrera.

Speaking on Talk is Jericho, Juventud reflected on this match.

"Obviously, I wanted to be (brought back) to a major company. I was looking to find the right moment, the right spot, the right position. It's very difficult for everyone to ask somebody for help, more in this business, because everyone is so busy. I don't take it personally, I just think it's difficult to do so because I'm a wrestler too. When somebody asked me that, I was in the right position to do so because I was fighting with my own demons. I was trying to be healthy and not get hurt. In this business it's very difficult to be healthy and not to get a little crazy. All wrestlers are crazy, if you become a wrestler, you're a little out of your mind," said Guerrera. "It was the right moment. I was so happy to see your success in AEW and I message you to tell you how happy and grateful I am to be part of this rivalry. Suddenly, you told me, 'I think there's a spot.'"

Jericho followed up with explaining how it all came together.

"I started asking a couple of questions like, 'Do you have any recent matches?' I didn't tell you right away. You know the business, you're probably thinking, 'why is he asking me these questions?' Two years ago, the first time MJF and I did a face-to-face promo, it was in Nashville and we were going back and forth and I needed some type of joke or jab at him. I couldn't think of anything so I called Brian Gewirtz. I said, Brian, 'Do you have any jokes about MJF?' He said, 'How about your parents were watching me beat Juventud Guerrera, they got horny, had sex, and you popped out.' They started chanting 'Juvi' and off the fly I said, 'Google it.' I planned saying 'Juvi,' but when they were chanting, that's what I said, 'If you don't know him, google it.' Right away, you started texting and making challenges. We always thought, 'Maybe some time, we can do something with Juvi.' That's why, when this came up, MJF and I were writing this and we thought, 'What about Juvi? We mentioned him two years ago, so that fits.' We had such a great rivalry 20 years ago, nobody has seen you for awhile and I was thinking it was perfect. People that know you would be excited, people that don't will hear about it, and that's where it all came together. Then we had to try and figure out if you had a visa and help you legally."

Juventud followed up.

"It was crazy, the last couple of months. My girlfriend was like, 'This is a Rocky story. You get another chance in a major state with a major rivalry.' I haven't been constantly like I was, working every week. I was still training. I do different type of training right now that is keeping me healthy, alive, and focused. I was sending oyu different videos of training with my boys in Mexico. It was a big challenge. It was a big challenge for me to be like back on live TV."

Jericho explained that they weren't totally sure if Juventud would be able to work in the states.

"I was saying to Aubrey [Edwards], just make sure you tell us the times because Juvi has done lots of live TV, but I don't know how long it's been since he's been on live TV and it's a different situation. It was funny too because two weeks before when MJF announced Nick Gage and he came out on the stage, I thought it would be great if Juvi could come out, but the visa wasn't ready in time. The people really wanted to see Juvi, and so did we, but we couldn't get the visa done before the date."

Guerrera thanked Jericho for the opportunity.

"I feel very grateful and I want to thank you for the opportunity. They really give us the respect we deserve. I had to go through the paperwork for the visa. It was a lot of paperwork, interview with immigration lawyers. It was important because if you have a company as strong as AEW backing you up, I'm like, 'Why not get a visa myself, a tourist visa?' No, this is a business visa. They did a good job and sent me translated documents and a lot of effort. I had to do fingerprints, go back one day, go back another day for a final interview. It was 'hopefully he gets it.'"

