Tony Khan Confirms He's Suffered Broken Ribs Following AEW Rampage Grand Slam

Tony Khan recently spoke with the New York Times about the upcoming 30-minute battle between AEW Rampage and WWE Friday Night SmackDown, explaining that it's not quite the same as the Wednesday Night Wars.

“It’s a little bit different than the Wednesday Night Wars because that was from the very beginning of Dynamite and we put our head down and it was an every-week thing. This seemed like pretty predatory, which is fine if that’s how you want to play it. It’s not outwardly how they’ve (WWE) shown they wanted to play it.

I’ve coined a phrase which is WYW, watch your wrestling. Whatever people what to watch, I want them to watch it. Unfortunately, if we are on at the same time it’s harder for people to watch their wrestling, at least live. We can take the commercials out of it. If you want to take the commercials out of it, I can do that too. It doesn’t seem very civil but I have more money than they do so I can afford to do that longer than they can. But that’s how we make money at the end of the day, so I was surprised when they took those out.”