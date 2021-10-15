Mike Bennett Is Not A Fan of WWE NXT 2.0
Posted By: Joe West on Oct 15, 2021
Mike Bennett recently appeared on That 90s Wrestling Podcast, where he spoke about the NXT 2.0 revamp.
“It’s one of those things where I don’t think they know what’s good in wrestling anymore. The proof is in the pudding. I can’t sit through the show ’cause as a wrestling fan, I don’t consider it good wrestling. They can talk about that they’re gonna spice it up a little, or make it more Rated R, or whatever they’re gonna do, but at the end of the day, if you don’t have a pulse on what wrestling fans want to see, it’s just not gonna be good.”
Bennett explained that WWE has a problem attracting a younger audience to NXT.
“I was reading something the other day that still said the average age of the people that watch NXT are high 50-year-olds or 60-year-olds. That’s not exactly targeting the younger audience. And again, I just go back to – what might have worked for the younger audience back in the late ’90s, early ’00s, early ’90s, just isn’t gonna be what’s popular nowadays. You need someone that understands what those age groups wanna see, and unfortunately, I just don’t think the people that are in charge there understand it.”
VIDEO
https://wrestlr.me/71378/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Oct 15
Oct 15 - Tony Khan recently spoke with the New York Times about the upcoming 30-minute battle between AEW Rampage and WWE Friday Night SmackDown, explaining th[...]
Oct 15
Oct 15 - Becky Lynch was recently a guest on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, where she spoke about her post WrestleMania 35 championship run and whether or n[...]
Oct 15
Oct 15 - Mike Bennett recently appeared on That 90s Wrestling Podcast, where he spoke about the NXT 2.0 revamp. “It’s one of those things where [...]
Oct 15 IMPACT Wresting Results (10/14/2021) Tonight's IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV sought to help pave the road to Bound For Glory, which takes place in just nine days. ELP defeated Willie Mack[...]
Oct 15 - Tonight's IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV sought to help pave the road to Bound For Glory, which takes place in just nine days. ELP defeated Willie Mack[...]
Oct 15
Oct 15 - Arthur Ashe Stadium, which hosted a historic AEW Dynamite, which was called AEW Dynamite Grand Slam, on September 22nd. The stadium bought a full-page[...]
Oct 14
Oct 14 - Chris Jericho was interviewed by Sports Illustrated ahead of the Inner Circle's big match against Men Of The Year on AEW Rampage this Friday, where he[...]
Oct 14
Oct 14 - USA Network has announced reality series, Miz and Mrs., has been renewed for a third season with a 10-episode third season set for 2022. Mike "The Mi[...]
Oct 14
Oct 14 - Samoa Joe was recently a guest on The Kurt Angle Podcast during which the former NXT Champion was asked about what made NXT so special for him. Here [...]
Oct 14
Oct 14 - AEW star and EVP Cody Rhodes took part in an interview today on Busted Open Radio, and he addressed the fans who have started to boo him recently: Co[...]
Oct 14
Oct 14 - Chris Jericho had a backstage altercation with Brock Lesnar at the WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view back in 2016 following the finish of the Randy Orton vs[...]
Oct 14
Oct 14 - Voices of Wrestling has revealed in an exclusive scoop that WWE has reportedly been leaking the AEW Rampage fast national ratings in recent weeks. The[...]
Oct 14
Oct 14 - During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Adam Cole discussed his popular ‘Bay Bay’ catchphrase and revealed how it originated. Her[...]
Oct 14 Update On The Rock’s Status With WWE In regards to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson returning to WWE in time for the 2021 Survivor Series PPV to celebrate his 25 year anniversary with the compan[...]
Oct 14 - In regards to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson returning to WWE in time for the 2021 Survivor Series PPV to celebrate his 25 year anniversary with the compan[...]
Oct 14
Oct 14 - Bray Wyatt's (Windham Rotunda) release from WWE came as a massive surprise to many over the summer and little is known about the exact circumstances t[...]
Oct 14
Oct 14 - WWE NXT star Cameron Grimes was rumored to be moving up to the main roster prior to the 2021 WWE Draft, however, when the time came he was kept on NXT[...]
Oct 14
Oct 14 - Impact Wrestling issued the following: IMPACT WRESTLING PARTNERS WITH GLOBAL SPORTS NETWORK EXTREME, EXPANDING THE PROMOTION’S REACH THROUGHOUT[...]
Oct 14
Oct 14 - Tony Khan was recently interviewed by the New York Post, where he discussed calling out WWE in a tweet recently. “From the beginning of the l[...]
Oct 14
Oct 14 - CM Punk was a guest on My Mom's Basement, where he openly criticized AEW for introducing the TBS Championship. “I think if everybody has a ti[...]
Oct 14
Oct 14 - The WWE TLC pay-per-view that was planned for December at the Chicago, Illinois at the Allstate Arena has reportedly been nixed. During today's Wrest[...]
Oct 14
Oct 14 - Aron Stevens was recently interviewed by Wrestling Inc, where he spoke about how important wrestling fans are to the industry. “The life-bloo[...]
Oct 14
Oct 14 - MLW has put out a press release announcing that a War Chamber match will main event the November 6th Fusion taping in Philadelphia. You can read it he[...]
Oct 14
Oct 14 - WrestleTix has reported that WWE has released 14,639 tickets for the upcoming Royal Rumble 2022 event, with fan interest determining how many sections[...]
Oct 13
Oct 13 - During a recent interview with PWInsider, AEW Superstar Scorpio Sky revealed that he recently signed a five-year contract extension with AEW.&nbs[...]
Oct 13
Oct 13 - The October 12, episode of WWE NXT 2.0 on USA Network pulled in 632,000 viewers. The viewership is the exact same as last week’s episode, accord[...]