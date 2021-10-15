Mike Bennett Is Not A Fan of WWE NXT 2.0

Mike Bennett recently appeared on That 90s Wrestling Podcast, where he spoke about the NXT 2.0 revamp.

“It’s one of those things where I don’t think they know what’s good in wrestling anymore. The proof is in the pudding. I can’t sit through the show ’cause as a wrestling fan, I don’t consider it good wrestling. They can talk about that they’re gonna spice it up a little, or make it more Rated R, or whatever they’re gonna do, but at the end of the day, if you don’t have a pulse on what wrestling fans want to see, it’s just not gonna be good.”

Bennett explained that WWE has a problem attracting a younger audience to NXT.