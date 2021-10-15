WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Mike Bennett Is Not A Fan of WWE NXT 2.0

Posted By: Joe West on Oct 15, 2021

Mike Bennett recently appeared on That 90s Wrestling Podcast, where he spoke about the NXT 2.0 revamp.

“It’s one of those things where I don’t think they know what’s good in wrestling anymore. The proof is in the pudding. I can’t sit through the show ’cause as a wrestling fan, I don’t consider it good wrestling. They can talk about that they’re gonna spice it up a little, or make it more Rated R, or whatever they’re gonna do, but at the end of the day, if you don’t have a pulse on what wrestling fans want to see, it’s just not gonna be good.”

Bennett explained that WWE has a problem attracting a younger audience to NXT.

“I was reading something the other day that still said the average age of the people that watch NXT are high 50-year-olds or 60-year-olds. That’s not exactly targeting the younger audience. And again, I just go back to – what might have worked for the younger audience back in the late ’90s, early ’00s, early ’90s, just isn’t gonna be what’s popular nowadays. You need someone that understands what those age groups wanna see, and unfortunately, I just don’t think the people that are in charge there understand it.”

Source: 411mania.com
