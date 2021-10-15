Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

Tonight's IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV sought to help pave the road to Bound For Glory, which takes place in just nine days.

» More News From This Feed

IMPACT Wresting Results (10/14/2021)

Tonight's IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV sought to help pave the road to Bound For Glory, which takes place in just nine days. ELP defeated Willie Mack[...] Oct 15 - Tonight's IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV sought to help pave the road to Bound For Glory, which takes place in just nine days. ELP defeated Willie Mack[...]

Arthur Ashe Stadium Buys Ad To Thank AEW For Grand Slam Event

Arthur Ashe Stadium, which hosted a historic AEW Dynamite, which was called AEW Dynamite Grand Slam, on September 22nd. The stadium bought a full-page[...] Oct 15 - Arthur Ashe Stadium, which hosted a historic AEW Dynamite, which was called AEW Dynamite Grand Slam, on September 22nd. The stadium bought a full-page[...]

Chris Jericho Says Match Against Men Of The Year Will Elevate Their Status

Chris Jericho was interviewed by Sports Illustrated ahead of the Inner Circle's big match against Men Of The Year on AEW Rampage this Friday, where he[...] Oct 14 - Chris Jericho was interviewed by Sports Illustrated ahead of the Inner Circle's big match against Men Of The Year on AEW Rampage this Friday, where he[...]

Miz and Mrs. Renewed By USA Network For Third Season

USA Network has announced reality series, Miz and Mrs., has been renewed for a third season with a 10-episode third season set for 2022. Mike "The Mi[...] Oct 14 - USA Network has announced reality series, Miz and Mrs., has been renewed for a third season with a 10-episode third season set for 2022. Mike "The Mi[...]

Samoa Joe Explains What Made WWE NXT Special For Him

Samoa Joe was recently a guest on The Kurt Angle Podcast during which the former NXT Champion was asked about what made NXT so special for him. Here [...] Oct 14 - Samoa Joe was recently a guest on The Kurt Angle Podcast during which the former NXT Champion was asked about what made NXT so special for him. Here [...]

Cody Rhodes Compares Fans Booing Him to Woody In Toy Story Movie

AEW star and EVP Cody Rhodes took part in an interview today on Busted Open Radio, and he addressed the fans who have started to boo him recently: Co[...] Oct 14 - AEW star and EVP Cody Rhodes took part in an interview today on Busted Open Radio, and he addressed the fans who have started to boo him recently: Co[...]

Chris Jericho Reflects On His WWE SummerSlam Altercation With Brock Lesnar

Chris Jericho had a backstage altercation with Brock Lesnar at the WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view back in 2016 following the finish of the Randy Orton vs[...] Oct 14 - Chris Jericho had a backstage altercation with Brock Lesnar at the WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view back in 2016 following the finish of the Randy Orton vs[...]

WWE Reportedly Leaking AEW Rampage Fast National Ratings

Voices of Wrestling has revealed in an exclusive scoop that WWE has reportedly been leaking the AEW Rampage fast national ratings in recent weeks. The[...] Oct 14 - Voices of Wrestling has revealed in an exclusive scoop that WWE has reportedly been leaking the AEW Rampage fast national ratings in recent weeks. The[...]

Adam Cole Reveals How His Popular 'Bay Bay' Catchphrase Came About

During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Adam Cole discussed his popular ‘Bay Bay’ catchphrase and revealed how it originated. Her[...] Oct 14 - During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Adam Cole discussed his popular ‘Bay Bay’ catchphrase and revealed how it originated. Her[...]

Update On The Rock’s Status With WWE

In regards to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson returning to WWE in time for the 2021 Survivor Series PPV to celebrate his 25 year anniversary with the compan[...] Oct 14 - In regards to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson returning to WWE in time for the 2021 Survivor Series PPV to celebrate his 25 year anniversary with the compan[...]

Bray Wyatt Was Reportedly 'Being Difficult' Prior To His WWE Release

Bray Wyatt's (Windham Rotunda) release from WWE came as a massive surprise to many over the summer and little is known about the exact circumstances t[...] Oct 14 - Bray Wyatt's (Windham Rotunda) release from WWE came as a massive surprise to many over the summer and little is known about the exact circumstances t[...]

Why Cameron Grimes Wasn’t Called Up To Main WWE Roster

WWE NXT star Cameron Grimes was rumored to be moving up to the main roster prior to the 2021 WWE Draft, however, when the time came he was kept on NXT[...] Oct 14 - WWE NXT star Cameron Grimes was rumored to be moving up to the main roster prior to the 2021 WWE Draft, however, when the time came he was kept on NXT[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Announces Television Partnership With Global Sports Network Extreme

Impact Wrestling issued the following: IMPACT WRESTLING PARTNERS WITH GLOBAL SPORTS NETWORK EXTREME, EXPANDING THE PROMOTION’S REACH THROUGHOUT[...] Oct 14 - Impact Wrestling issued the following: IMPACT WRESTLING PARTNERS WITH GLOBAL SPORTS NETWORK EXTREME, EXPANDING THE PROMOTION’S REACH THROUGHOUT[...]

Tony Khan on AEW / WWE: "We're worth more against each other."

Tony Khan was recently interviewed by the New York Post, where he discussed calling out WWE in a tweet recently. “From the beginning of the l[...] Oct 14 - Tony Khan was recently interviewed by the New York Post, where he discussed calling out WWE in a tweet recently. “From the beginning of the l[...]

CM Punk Criticizes AEW Introducing TBS Championship, Says It's "Pushing It"

CM Punk was a guest on My Mom's Basement, where he openly criticized AEW for introducing the TBS Championship. “I think if everybody has a ti[...] Oct 14 - CM Punk was a guest on My Mom's Basement, where he openly criticized AEW for introducing the TBS Championship. “I think if everybody has a ti[...]

WWE TLC Pay-Per-View Not Taking Place In December

The WWE TLC pay-per-view that was planned for December at the Chicago, Illinois at the Allstate Arena has reportedly been nixed. During today's Wrest[...] Oct 14 - The WWE TLC pay-per-view that was planned for December at the Chicago, Illinois at the Allstate Arena has reportedly been nixed. During today's Wrest[...]

Aron Stevens Says Wrestling Fans Are The "Life-Blood" Of The Business

Aron Stevens was recently interviewed by Wrestling Inc, where he spoke about how important wrestling fans are to the industry. “The life-bloo[...] Oct 14 - Aron Stevens was recently interviewed by Wrestling Inc, where he spoke about how important wrestling fans are to the industry. “The life-bloo[...]

MLW Announces War Chamber Match For November

MLW has put out a press release announcing that a War Chamber match will main event the November 6th Fusion taping in Philadelphia. You can read it he[...] Oct 14 - MLW has put out a press release announcing that a War Chamber match will main event the November 6th Fusion taping in Philadelphia. You can read it he[...]

WWE Royal Rumble 2022 Pre-Sale Codes Released

WrestleTix has reported that WWE has released 14,639 tickets for the upcoming Royal Rumble 2022 event, with fan interest determining how many sections[...] Oct 14 - WrestleTix has reported that WWE has released 14,639 tickets for the upcoming Royal Rumble 2022 event, with fan interest determining how many sections[...]

Scorpio Sky Reveals He Has Signed A Five-Year Extension With AEW

During a recent interview with PWInsider, AEW Superstar Scorpio Sky revealed that he recently signed a five-year contract extension with AEW.&nbs[...] Oct 13 - During a recent interview with PWInsider, AEW Superstar Scorpio Sky revealed that he recently signed a five-year contract extension with AEW.&nbs[...]

This Week's WWE NXT 2.0 Viewership Drew The Same As Last

The October 12, episode of WWE NXT 2.0 on USA Network pulled in 632,000 viewers. The viewership is the exact same as last week’s episode, accord[...] Oct 13 - The October 12, episode of WWE NXT 2.0 on USA Network pulled in 632,000 viewers. The viewership is the exact same as last week’s episode, accord[...]

PHOTO: Zelina Vega Has A New Pokemon Tattoo

During today’s episode of WWE "The Bump" on YouTube, WWE Superstar Zelina Vega revealed her new Pokemon tattoo on her arm. Vega revealed a tatt[...] Oct 13 - During today’s episode of WWE "The Bump" on YouTube, WWE Superstar Zelina Vega revealed her new Pokemon tattoo on her arm. Vega revealed a tatt[...]

SPOILERS: AEW Full Gear 2021 Card Accidentally Leaked

The card for AEW Full Gear 2021 pay-per-view might have been accidentally revealed. Forbes posted a video online profiling Tony Khan this which inclu[...] Oct 13 - The card for AEW Full Gear 2021 pay-per-view might have been accidentally revealed. Forbes posted a video online profiling Tony Khan this which inclu[...]