Samoa Joe Explains What Made WWE NXT Special For Him

“You had a collection of great talent at one time, and new and emerging talent who were coming into their own and were special individuals also. Really, there’s nothing really complicated or magical about it. It was those elements. Anytime you have that many world class performers on a card, and you couple that with really big, new, superstars, it’s hard for magic not to be created.”

Here is what he said:

Samoa Joe was recently a guest on The Kurt Angle Podcast during which the former NXT Champion was asked about what made NXT so special for him.

Chris Jericho Says Match Against Men Of The Year Will Elevate Their Status

Chris Jericho was interviewed by Sports Illustrated ahead of the Inner Circle's big match against Men Of The Year on AEW Rampage this Friday, where he spoke about American Top Team getting involved. [...] Oct 14 - Chris Jericho was interviewed by Sports Illustrated ahead of the Inner Circle's big match against Men Of The Year on AEW Rampage this Friday, where he spoke about American Top Team getting involved. [...]

Miz and Mrs. Renewed By USA Network For Third Season

USA Network has announced reality series, Miz and Mrs., has been renewed for a third season with a 10-episode third season set for 2022. Mike "The Miz" Mizanin revealed the news first today on The El[...] Oct 14 - USA Network has announced reality series, Miz and Mrs., has been renewed for a third season with a 10-episode third season set for 2022. Mike "The Miz" Mizanin revealed the news first today on The El[...]

Cody Rhodes Compares Fans Booing Him to Woody In Toy Story Movie

AEW star and EVP Cody Rhodes took part in an interview today on Busted Open Radio, and he addressed the fans who have started to boo him recently: Cody Rhodes on getting booed by the fans: &ld[...] Oct 14 - AEW star and EVP Cody Rhodes took part in an interview today on Busted Open Radio, and he addressed the fans who have started to boo him recently: Cody Rhodes on getting booed by the fans: &ld[...]

Chris Jericho Reflects On His WWE SummerSlam Altercation With Brock Lesnar

Chris Jericho had a backstage altercation with Brock Lesnar at the WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view back in 2016 following the finish of the Randy Orton vs. Lesnar main event. You may remember Lesnar left[...] Oct 14 - Chris Jericho had a backstage altercation with Brock Lesnar at the WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view back in 2016 following the finish of the Randy Orton vs. Lesnar main event. You may remember Lesnar left[...]

WWE Reportedly Leaking AEW Rampage Fast National Ratings

Voices of Wrestling has revealed in an exclusive scoop that WWE has reportedly been leaking the AEW Rampage fast national ratings in recent weeks. The numbers are hard to attain and have not been leak[...] Oct 14 - Voices of Wrestling has revealed in an exclusive scoop that WWE has reportedly been leaking the AEW Rampage fast national ratings in recent weeks. The numbers are hard to attain and have not been leak[...]

Adam Cole Reveals How His Popular 'Bay Bay' Catchphrase Came About

During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Adam Cole discussed his popular ‘Bay Bay’ catchphrase and revealed how it originated. Here is what Cole said: "so I have been doing "Adam [...] Oct 14 - During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Adam Cole discussed his popular ‘Bay Bay’ catchphrase and revealed how it originated. Here is what Cole said: "so I have been doing "Adam [...]

Update On The Rock’s Status With WWE

In regards to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson returning to WWE in time for the 2021 Survivor Series PPV to celebrate his 25 year anniversary with the company, Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast has provid[...] Oct 14 - In regards to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson returning to WWE in time for the 2021 Survivor Series PPV to celebrate his 25 year anniversary with the company, Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast has provid[...]

Bray Wyatt Was Reportedly 'Being Difficult' Prior To His WWE Release

Bray Wyatt's (Windham Rotunda) release from WWE came as a massive surprise to many over the summer and little is known about the exact circumstances that led to WWE making that decision. On the most [...] Oct 14 - Bray Wyatt's (Windham Rotunda) release from WWE came as a massive surprise to many over the summer and little is known about the exact circumstances that led to WWE making that decision. On the most [...]

Why Cameron Grimes Wasn’t Called Up To Main WWE Roster

WWE NXT star Cameron Grimes was rumored to be moving up to the main roster prior to the 2021 WWE Draft, however, when the time came he was kept on NXT. Grimes is now working a program with Grayson Wa[...] Oct 14 - WWE NXT star Cameron Grimes was rumored to be moving up to the main roster prior to the 2021 WWE Draft, however, when the time came he was kept on NXT. Grimes is now working a program with Grayson Wa[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Announces Television Partnership With Global Sports Network Extreme

Impact Wrestling issued the following: IMPACT WRESTLING PARTNERS WITH GLOBAL SPORTS NETWORK EXTREME, EXPANDING THE PROMOTION’S REACH THROUGHOUT RUSSIA AND THE COMMONWEALTH OF INDEPENDENT STATES[...] Oct 14 - Impact Wrestling issued the following: IMPACT WRESTLING PARTNERS WITH GLOBAL SPORTS NETWORK EXTREME, EXPANDING THE PROMOTION’S REACH THROUGHOUT RUSSIA AND THE COMMONWEALTH OF INDEPENDENT STATES[...]

Tony Khan on AEW / WWE: "We're worth more against each other."

Tony Khan was recently interviewed by the New York Post, where he discussed calling out WWE in a tweet recently. “From the beginning of the launch of AEW, before we even had TV, a lot of the [...] Oct 14 - Tony Khan was recently interviewed by the New York Post, where he discussed calling out WWE in a tweet recently. “From the beginning of the launch of AEW, before we even had TV, a lot of the [...]

CM Punk Criticizes AEW Introducing TNT Championship, Says It's "Pushing It"

CM Punk was a guest on My Mom's Basement, where he openly criticized AEW for introducing the TBS Championship. “I think if everybody has a title and if everybody’s a champion that nobod[...] Oct 14 - CM Punk was a guest on My Mom's Basement, where he openly criticized AEW for introducing the TBS Championship. “I think if everybody has a title and if everybody’s a champion that nobod[...]

WWE TLC Pay-Per-View Not Taking Place In December

The WWE TLC pay-per-view that was planned for December at the Chicago, Illinois at the Allstate Arena has reportedly been nixed. During today's Wrestling Observer Radio it was revealed that there wil[...] Oct 14 - The WWE TLC pay-per-view that was planned for December at the Chicago, Illinois at the Allstate Arena has reportedly been nixed. During today's Wrestling Observer Radio it was revealed that there wil[...]

Aron Stevens Says Wrestling Fans Are The "Life-Blood" Of The Business

Aron Stevens was recently interviewed by Wrestling Inc, where he spoke about how important wrestling fans are to the industry. “The life-blood of the business, in my opinion, has always been [...] Oct 14 - Aron Stevens was recently interviewed by Wrestling Inc, where he spoke about how important wrestling fans are to the industry. “The life-blood of the business, in my opinion, has always been [...]

MLW Announces War Chamber Match For November

MLW has put out a press release announcing that a War Chamber match will main event the November 6th Fusion taping in Philadelphia. You can read it here: Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today ann[...] Oct 14 - MLW has put out a press release announcing that a War Chamber match will main event the November 6th Fusion taping in Philadelphia. You can read it here: Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today ann[...]

WWE Royal Rumble 2022 Pre-Sale Codes Released

WrestleTix has reported that WWE has released 14,639 tickets for the upcoming Royal Rumble 2022 event, with fan interest determining how many sections of seats will be opened up. The pre-sale has sta[...] Oct 14 - WrestleTix has reported that WWE has released 14,639 tickets for the upcoming Royal Rumble 2022 event, with fan interest determining how many sections of seats will be opened up. The pre-sale has sta[...]

Scorpio Sky Reveals He Has Signed A Five-Year Extension With AEW

During a recent interview with PWInsider, AEW Superstar Scorpio Sky revealed that he recently signed a five-year contract extension with AEW. Check out the highlights below: On what Tony [...] Oct 13 - During a recent interview with PWInsider, AEW Superstar Scorpio Sky revealed that he recently signed a five-year contract extension with AEW. Check out the highlights below: On what Tony [...]

This Week's WWE NXT 2.0 Viewership Drew The Same As Last

The October 12, episode of WWE NXT 2.0 on USA Network pulled in 632,000 viewers. The viewership is the exact same as last week’s episode, according to a report from ShowBuzz Daily. NXT 2.[...] Oct 13 - The October 12, episode of WWE NXT 2.0 on USA Network pulled in 632,000 viewers. The viewership is the exact same as last week’s episode, according to a report from ShowBuzz Daily. NXT 2.[...]

PHOTO: Zelina Vega Has A New Pokemon Tattoo

During today’s episode of WWE "The Bump" on YouTube, WWE Superstar Zelina Vega revealed her new Pokemon tattoo on her arm. Vega revealed a tattoo of the Pokemon character "Espeon", which can be[...] Oct 13 - During today’s episode of WWE "The Bump" on YouTube, WWE Superstar Zelina Vega revealed her new Pokemon tattoo on her arm. Vega revealed a tattoo of the Pokemon character "Espeon", which can be[...]

SPOILERS: AEW Full Gear 2021 Card Accidentally Leaked

The card for AEW Full Gear 2021 pay-per-view might have been accidentally revealed. Forbes posted a video online profiling Tony Khan this which including backstage footage of the AEW President. Twit[...] Oct 13 - The card for AEW Full Gear 2021 pay-per-view might have been accidentally revealed. Forbes posted a video online profiling Tony Khan this which including backstage footage of the AEW President. Twit[...]

Rikishi Shares Story of Yokozuna’s Generosity To His Family

WWE Hall Of Famer Rikishi has opened up about a touching story involving former WWE Champion Yokozuna and how generous he was. His cousin Rikishi discussed his generosity with fellow WWE Hall Of Fame[...] Oct 13 - WWE Hall Of Famer Rikishi has opened up about a touching story involving former WWE Champion Yokozuna and how generous he was. His cousin Rikishi discussed his generosity with fellow WWE Hall Of Fame[...]

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Opens Up On His Beef With Vin Diesel

During an interview with Vanity Fair, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson discussed his beef with fellow actor Vin Diesel and the social media post he published a while back, which read: “My female co-[...] Oct 13 - During an interview with Vanity Fair, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson discussed his beef with fellow actor Vin Diesel and the social media post he published a while back, which read: “My female co-[...]