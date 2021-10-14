Chris Jericho Reflects On His WWE SummerSlam Altercation With Brock Lesnar

Chris Jericho had a backstage altercation with Brock Lesnar at the WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view back in 2016 following the finish of the Randy Orton vs. Lesnar main event.

You may remember Lesnar left Orton bloodied in the ring.

During an interview with Sports Illustrated Jericho reflected on the incident and said:

“When you get into that moment, it is what it is,” Jericho said. “You either go for it, or you put your tail between your legs and hide, and I’ve never been that type of guy. I’m more of the type to die with boots on. So I’ve had my issues and shoots with MMA guys before, like that one with Brock Lesnar, and I survived by the skin of my teeth.”