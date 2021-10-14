Chris Jericho Reflects On His WWE SummerSlam Altercation With Brock Lesnar
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 14, 2021
following the finish of the Randy Orton vs. Lesnar main event.
You may remember Lesnar left Orton bloodied in the ring.
During an interview with
Sports Illustrated Jericho reflected on the incident and said:
“When you get into that moment, it is what it is,” Jericho said. “You either go for it, or you put your tail between your legs and hide, and I’ve never been that type of guy. I’m more of the type to die with boots on. So I’ve had my issues and shoots with MMA guys before, like that one with Brock Lesnar, and I survived by the skin of my teeth.”
https://wrestlr.me/71371/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Oct 14
Oct 14 - Chris Jericho was interviewed by Sports Illustrated ahead of the Inner Circle's big match against Men Of The Year on AEW Rampage this Friday, where he[...]
Oct 14
Oct 14 - USA Network has announced reality series, Miz and Mrs., has been renewed for a third season with a 10-episode third season set for 2022. Mike "The Mi[...]
Oct 14
Oct 14 - Samoa Joe was recently a guest on The Kurt Angle Podcast during which the former NXT Champion was asked about what made NXT so special for him. Here [...]
Oct 14
Oct 14 - AEW star and EVP Cody Rhodes took part in an interview today on Busted Open Radio, and he addressed the fans who have started to boo him recently: Co[...]
Oct 14
Oct 14 - Chris Jericho had a backstage altercation with Brock Lesnar at the WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view back in 2016 following the finish of the Randy Orton vs[...]
Oct 14
Oct 14 - Voices of Wrestling has revealed in an exclusive scoop that WWE has reportedly been leaking the AEW Rampage fast national ratings in recent weeks. The[...]
Oct 14
Oct 14 - During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Adam Cole discussed his popular ‘Bay Bay’ catchphrase and revealed how it originated. Her[...]
Oct 14 Update On The Rock’s Status With WWE In regards to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson returning to WWE in time for the 2021 Survivor Series PPV to celebrate his 25 year anniversary with the compan[...]
Oct 14 - In regards to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson returning to WWE in time for the 2021 Survivor Series PPV to celebrate his 25 year anniversary with the compan[...]
Oct 14
Oct 14 - Bray Wyatt's (Windham Rotunda) release from WWE came as a massive surprise to many over the summer and little is known about the exact circumstances t[...]
Oct 14
Oct 14 - WWE NXT star Cameron Grimes was rumored to be moving up to the main roster prior to the 2021 WWE Draft, however, when the time came he was kept on NXT[...]
Oct 14
Oct 14 - Impact Wrestling issued the following: IMPACT WRESTLING PARTNERS WITH GLOBAL SPORTS NETWORK EXTREME, EXPANDING THE PROMOTION’S REACH THROUGHOUT[...]
Oct 14
Oct 14 - Tony Khan was recently interviewed by the New York Post, where he discussed calling out WWE in a tweet recently. “From the beginning of the l[...]
Oct 14
Oct 14 - CM Punk was a guest on My Mom's Basement, where he openly criticized AEW for introducing the TBS Championship. “I think if everybody has a ti[...]
Oct 14
Oct 14 - The WWE TLC pay-per-view that was planned for December at the Chicago, Illinois at the Allstate Arena has reportedly been nixed. During today's Wrest[...]
Oct 14
Oct 14 - Aron Stevens was recently interviewed by Wrestling Inc, where he spoke about how important wrestling fans are to the industry. “The life-bloo[...]
Oct 14
Oct 14 - MLW has put out a press release announcing that a War Chamber match will main event the November 6th Fusion taping in Philadelphia. You can read it he[...]
Oct 14
Oct 14 - WrestleTix has reported that WWE has released 14,639 tickets for the upcoming Royal Rumble 2022 event, with fan interest determining how many sections[...]
Oct 13
Oct 13 - During a recent interview with PWInsider, AEW Superstar Scorpio Sky revealed that he recently signed a five-year contract extension with AEW.&nbs[...]
Oct 13
Oct 13 - The October 12, episode of WWE NXT 2.0 on USA Network pulled in 632,000 viewers. The viewership is the exact same as last week’s episode, accord[...]
Oct 13
Oct 13 - During today’s episode of WWE "The Bump" on YouTube, WWE Superstar Zelina Vega revealed her new Pokemon tattoo on her arm. Vega revealed a tatt[...]
Oct 13
Oct 13 - The card for AEW Full Gear 2021 pay-per-view might have been accidentally revealed. Forbes posted a video online profiling Tony Khan this which inclu[...]
Oct 13
Oct 13 - WWE Hall Of Famer Rikishi has opened up about a touching story involving former WWE Champion Yokozuna and how generous he was. His cousin Rikishi dis[...]
Oct 13
Oct 13 - During an interview with Vanity Fair, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson discussed his beef with fellow actor Vin Diesel and the social media post he published[...]
Oct 13
Oct 13 - During an interview with Lauren Larson of Men’s Health, Dave Bautista (Batista) discussed his early days in WWE being difficult due to the cutth[...]