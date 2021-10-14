WWE Reportedly Leaking AEW Rampage Fast National Ratings

Voices of Wrestling has revealed in an exclusive scoop that WWE has reportedly been leaking the AEW Rampage fast national ratings in recent weeks. The numbers are hard to attain and have not been leaked when AEW does well.

"Here's the scoop. WWE is leaking the Rampage fast nationals. This was tipped off to us and then confirmed by at least one of the outlets that has been reporting them. Come up with your own motivations, but that's who is feeding it to the news sites," Voices Of Wrestling posted on Twitter.

They added, "My theory is that their strategy is to present Rampage as AEW being weak. Smackdown airs on the same night, so it's great P.R. to compare the numbers, especially since the general public has no understanding of what a good number is at Friday 10pm (I mean, just look at this app). It's also notable that these leaks weren't happening until Rampage began to level off. Find me a fast nationals headline for the Punk return or Rampage being #1 on cable. WWE can only claim AEW isn't competition for so long. P.R. leaks and 2.5 hour Smackdowns were inevitable"

The source for this scoop was reportedly somebody from a media outlet.