Adam Cole Reveals How His Popular 'Bay Bay' Catchphrase Came About

During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Adam Cole discussed his popular ‘Bay Bay’ catchphrase and revealed how it originated.

Here is what Cole said:

"so I have been doing "Adam Cole Bay Bay" since 2009, but it didn’t catch on until about 2014. It kind of started early on in my wrestling career and had done a Maryland Championship Wrestling show. Joey Matthews [Joey Mercury in WWE] was on the show, and he was in the finals of the Shane Shamrock Memorial Cup. He was the heel, and he was just walking around going "Joey Matthews!" and putting his fists up in the air, and he said it so many times.

I remember sitting there and thinking that is so smart. If you are not really a hardcore wrestling fan, if you remember one name from that show, it’s going to be Joey Matthews. So I thought how can I incorporate that into my own thing? I’m a huge Chris Jericho fan, and when he would stand on top of someone, flex and go “come on baby!” I was like oh, I will do "Adam Cole Bay Bay."