Update On The Rock’s Status With WWE

In regards to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson returning to WWE in time for the 2021 Survivor Series PPV to celebrate his 25 year anniversary with the company, Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast has provided an update:

“Little update on The Rock – he is apparently in Australia during Survivor Series. Now does that mean that he won’t be doing somethign at Survivor Series? They’re definitely gonna mention it. They’re definitely gonna talk about it. There will be maybe a video appearance or something that’s planned. But he’s not gonna be there, and it really looks like the focus has shifted to moving a Roman/Rock match to LA (WrestleMania 39 in 2023). I’ll say it this way – there are people that are adamant that it needs to take place in Los Angeles. They’re adamant. There are certain people that say, ‘No, this match should not happen at Dallas (WrestleMania 38 in 2022), it should happen in LA.”

“There’s a lot of back-and-forth happening right now with this, but originally, this was happening. Multiple sources from in the company, out of the company, told me that the plan was this. Where it goes from here, we’ll find out.”