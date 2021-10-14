Bray Wyatt Was Reportedly 'Being Difficult' Prior To His WWE Release

Bray Wyatt's (Windham Rotunda) release from WWE came as a massive surprise to many over the summer and little is known about the exact circumstances that led to WWE making that decision.

On the most recent Mat Men podcast, Andrew Zarian revealed that a trusted source has told him that Wyatt had become 'difficult' for the company to work with, and although there was not one single release for his release the company decided it would be best let him go.

Here is what Zarian said:

“I wanna be careful with this. I’m not even gonna allude where it came from, who told me this. I would say that this is probably one of the most legitimate people I’ve spoken to that would be able to address this. This isn’t ‘a friend of a friend told me and I even have to second source and triple source’ or anything like that. This is as close (to first-hand information) as you could possibly get. And it’s not Bray. It’s nobody that you would ever imagine.

“Bray was being difficult. And I’m gonna fill in a lot, I’m not even gonna quote. Because I have the quote, (but) I don’t wanna quote it. He was a little difficult, he had some performance issues in the ring, and he had some weight issues. I’m not saying that that’s the reason, I’m not gonna say that’s the reason, but you can kind of piece things together as to the things – when you evaluate a talent and you’re like, ‘Okay we need this and we need that and this is the plan moving forward’, you need someone… sometimes the decision is easier to make if you make it more difficult for them to make that decision.

“So, there is no one reason, by the way, let me just put it out there. Financial, yes. There was a financial issue, there were plenty of other scenarios here. I don’t think he was happy. And I would tell you that these decisions are not cut and dry. It’s not like, ‘Oh it was a money thing and that’s it’. Obviously they’re gonna say that, that’ll be the public answer. Because most likely, it played a part in money, because you can only like some guys so much when you’re losing money. I’m not saying they were losing money but I’m just putting it out there like that. There were numerous reasons. Not one.”