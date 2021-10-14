Why Cameron Grimes Wasn’t Called Up To Main WWE Roster
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 14, 2021
Grimes is now working a program with Grayson Waller.
Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co is reporting that the reason Grimes was not moved up to the main roster is due to Vince McMahon wanting to make changes to the "presentation of his character" and thus those will be done in NXT.
Grimes will reportedly be getting a makeover in the coming weeks on NXT television.
https://wrestlr.me/71364/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Oct 14
Oct 14 - MLW issued the following press release: War Chamber Match to main event Nov 6 Philly card CONTRA vs. Alex Hammerstone, EJ Nduka, Richard Holliday an[...]
Oct 14
Oct 14 - Bray Wyatt's (Windham Rotunda) release from WWE came as a massive surprise to many over the summer and little is known about the exact circumstances t[...]
Oct 14
Oct 14 - During a recent interview with My Mom’s Basement, CM Punk questioned the creation of new titles for AEW and said that he’s not sure if the[...]
Oct 14
Oct 14 - WWE NXT star Cameron Grimes was rumored to be moving up to the main roster prior to the 2021 WWE Draft, however, when the time came he was kept on NXT[...]
Oct 14
Oct 14 - Impact Wrestling issued the following: IMPACT WRESTLING PARTNERS WITH GLOBAL SPORTS NETWORK EXTREME, EXPANDING THE PROMOTION’S REACH THROUGHOUT[...]
Oct 14
Oct 14 - Tony Khan was recently interviewed by the New York Post, where he discussed calling out WWE in a tweet recently. “From the beginning of the l[...]
Oct 14
Oct 14 - CM Punk was a guest on My Mom's Basement, where he openly criticized AEW for introducing the TBS Championship. “I think if everybody has a ti[...]
Oct 14
Oct 14 - The WWE TLC pay-per-view that was planned for December at the Chicago, Illinois at the Allstate Arena has reportedly been nixed. During today's Wrest[...]
Oct 14
Oct 14 - Aron Stevens was recently interviewed by Wrestling Inc, where he spoke about how important wrestling fans are to the industry. “The life-bloo[...]
Oct 14
Oct 14 - MLW has put out a press release announcing that a War Chamber match will main event the November 6th Fusion taping in Philadelphia. You can read it he[...]
Oct 14
Oct 14 - WrestleTix has reported that WWE has released 14,639 tickets for the upcoming Royal Rumble 2022 event, with fan interest determining how many sections[...]
Oct 13
Oct 13 - During a recent interview with PWInsider, AEW Superstar Scorpio Sky revealed that he recently signed a five-year contract extension with AEW.&nbs[...]
Oct 13
Oct 13 - The October 12, episode of WWE NXT 2.0 on USA Network pulled in 632,000 viewers. The viewership is the exact same as last week’s episode, accord[...]
Oct 13
Oct 13 - During today’s episode of WWE "The Bump" on YouTube, WWE Superstar Zelina Vega revealed her new Pokemon tattoo on her arm. Vega revealed a tatt[...]
Oct 13
Oct 13 - The card for AEW Full Gear 2021 pay-per-view might have been accidentally revealed. Forbes posted a video online profiling Tony Khan this which inclu[...]
Oct 13
Oct 13 - WWE Hall Of Famer Rikishi has opened up about a touching story involving former WWE Champion Yokozuna and how generous he was. His cousin Rikishi dis[...]
Oct 13
Oct 13 - During an interview with Vanity Fair, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson discussed his beef with fellow actor Vin Diesel and the social media post he published[...]
Oct 13
Oct 13 - During an interview with Lauren Larson of Men’s Health, Dave Bautista (Batista) discussed his early days in WWE being difficult due to the cutth[...]
Oct 13
Oct 13 - Tony Khan is a veteran of the message board era of pro wrestling fandom, and now runs his company where Twitter is where most fans go to discuss all t[...]
Oct 13
Oct 13 - During a freestyle rap performed for TMZ Sports, AEW star Max Caster challenged The Rock to appear at AEW and fight him. "Yo. Whaddup to The Rock? [...]
Oct 13 WWE Files Trademark For "Solo Sikoa" WWE filed for a trademark on October 8th with the USPTO to trademark "Solo Sikoa" under the category of entertainment services. The filing is below.
[...]
Oct 13 - WWE filed for a trademark on October 8th with the USPTO to trademark "Solo Sikoa" under the category of entertainment services. The filing is below.
[...]
Oct 13
Oct 13 - Tony Khan was recently a guest on My Mom's Basement, where he announced a huge match for AEW Full Gear. "Last year [the AEW World Title eliminator [...]
Oct 13 Tiger Ruas Is Coming To Bloodsport Game Changer Wrestling has announced that Josh Barnett will compete against Tiger Ruas (formerly Arturo Rua in WWE) in the main event of Josh Barnett'[...]
Oct 13 - Game Changer Wrestling has announced that Josh Barnett will compete against Tiger Ruas (formerly Arturo Rua in WWE) in the main event of Josh Barnett'[...]
Oct 13
Oct 13 - Jerry Lawler was recently at a virtual signing with K & S WrestleFest, where he discussed the reason he believes he's no longer on the RAW comment[...]
Oct 13
Oct 13 - Ted Dibiase's family has recently been involved in a huge embezzling case that has been a source of drama for everyone involved. The office of Mississ[...]