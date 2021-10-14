Why Cameron Grimes Wasn’t Called Up To Main WWE Roster

WWE NXT star Cameron Grimes was rumored to be moving up to the main roster prior to the 2021 WWE Draft, however, when the time came he was kept on NXT.

Grimes is now working a program with Grayson Waller.

Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co is reporting that the reason Grimes was not moved up to the main roster is due to Vince McMahon wanting to make changes to the "presentation of his character" and thus those will be done in NXT.

Grimes will reportedly be getting a makeover in the coming weeks on NXT television.