IMPACT Wrestling Announces Television Partnership With Global Sports Network Extreme

Impact Wrestling issued the following:

IMPACT WRESTLING PARTNERS WITH GLOBAL SPORTS NETWORK EXTREME, EXPANDING THE PROMOTION’S REACH THROUGHOUT RUSSIA AND THE COMMONWEALTH OF INDEPENDENT STATES BEGINNING OCTOBER 15

The Agreement Features Four Major Pay-Per-View Events Including BOUND FOR GLORY©, as well as the Flagship IMPACT! Series—Marking the First Time Ever that the Program will be Available in the Russian Language Every Week on Broadcast TV

Los Angeles – (October 14, 2021) – IMPACT Wrestling announced today a partnership with global sports network Extreme, establishing the channel as the official Russian-language home for the promotion’s fast-paced weekly flagship series IMPACT! The agreement marks the first time ever that IMPACT! will be available in the Russian language on broadcast television every week, and also features four major quarterly pay-per-view events including the iconic BOUND FOR GLORY© pay-per-view on Saturday, October 23. Viewers throughout Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) can enjoy IMPACT’s unparalleled pro wrestling content beginning Friday, October 15.

Extreme is the original extreme sports channel, delivering a diverse blend of the absolute best in extreme sports coverage to viewers around the world—airing 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The channel is currently available on satellite and cable platforms across Russia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the USA. For more information on Extreme and its extensive library of extreme sports offerings, click here.

With this agreement, viewers in Russia and the CIS—which includes Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Ukraine—can now experience the legendary IMPACT! series every Friday at 9 p.m. on the Extreme network, as it unleashes two hours of intense action and explosive drama each week. IMPACT Wrestling’s world-class roster boasts some of the industry’s most talented athletes, led by IMPACT World Champion Christian Cage and IMPACT Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo, as well as IMPACT World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers, IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Champions Havok & Rosemary and longtime wrestling superstars Josh Alexander, Rich Swann, Eric Young, Matt Cardona, Brian Myers, Chris Sabin, Moose, Heath, and many more.

In addition to the long-running IMPACT! series, the agreement includes four quarterly pay-per-view presentations kicking off on Saturday, October 23 with IMPACT Wrestling’s biggest pay-per-view event of the year: BOUND FOR GLORY©. Broadcast live from Las Vegas, Nevada, BFG 2021 puts the spotlight on a fully-loaded fight card headlined by Josh Alexander challenging Christian Cage for the IMPACT World Championship. Alexander boldly relinquished the X-Division Championship in mid-September after confirming he was exercising Option C for a shot at Christian Cage and the IMPACT World Championship. The evening will also see Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo putting her title on the line, and IMPACT World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers, Moose, Rich Swann, Eddie Edwards, W. Morrissey, Rhino, Trey Miguel, Matt Cardona and Brian Myers will be in action as well.

“For many years now, IMPACT has enjoyed a large and passionate fanbase in Russia,” said Jaime Pollack, Chief Revenue Officer, Sports Media Group, which includes IMPACT Wrestling. “This landmark agreement with Extreme enables us to bring these dedicated wrestling enthusiasts our flagship IMPACT! series in Russian for the first time ever on weekly broadcast television, as well as four of our top pay-per-view events including the highly anticipated presentation of BOUND FOR GLORY©. We are proud to partner with Extreme to make them the official Russian-language home of IMPACT Wrestling, and we look forward to sharing IMPACT!’s unparalleled programming with even more viewers around the world.”

“This partnership is a strong continuation of Extreme’s ongoing programming development strategy in Russia and the CIS,” said William Lee, CEO, Extreme Channel Limited. “We could not be happier to join forces with IMPACT Wrestling, and are excited for the opportunity to provide IMPACT! content in the Russian language to viewers throughout these territories. IMPACT!’s signature brand of high-octane action is the perfect complement to our programming lineup, and we are confident that our audience will enjoy all the hard-hitting matches, gripping stories and larger-than-life personalities that only IMPACT! can provide.”

BOUND FOR GLORY© is available on Pay-Per-View in North America on InDemand, DISH, DirecTV, Vubiquity, Rogers, Shaw and Sasktel, and around the world digitally via FITE TV (order now).

About IMPACT Wrestling

A subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment Inc., IMPACT Wrestling® is one of the world’s top wrestling brands, producing over 200 hours of original content annually and televised in 120 countries including AXS TV in the United States. Founded in 2002, IMPACT Wrestling’s deep library of premium content is streamed across the world on key OTT platforms including Pluto TV, XUMO and its own on-demand subscription service IMPACT PLUS©. A Twitter official partner, IMPACT has a powerful social media presence with over 10 million engaged followers across all major services. Ancillary businesses include live events, merchandise, licensing and sponsorship.

About Extreme

Extreme is the longest-running original extreme sports channel, bringing global audiences the best mix of extreme sports from around the world, airing 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Extreme is available on satellite/cable across Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa and Extreme + in the United States and more. Please check with your local providers or visit www. extreme.com/en/ for more information.