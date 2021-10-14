CM Punk Criticizes AEW Introducing TNT Championship, Says It's "Pushing It"

“I just wonder if we have the personnel to support a secondary or a title that’s on even footing with the Women’s Title. I just don’t know, trios, it’s the same thing. It’s just like yeah, there’s a lot of stables that have three people, and yeah you can have me tag with Sting and Darby [Allin], but again if everybody’s a champion, nobody’s a champion. There needs to be, in my opinion, less titles, but we’ll see how it goes.”

“I think if everybody has a title and if everybody’s a champion that nobody’s a champion. I think you’ve got to be really careful with that. I think the TBS Title is even pushing it, there’s already a women’s title. Do we have the depth in the women’s division? Do we have the depth in the men’s division to have a secondary title?”

CM Punk was a guest on My Mom's Basement, where he openly criticized AEW for introducing the TBS Championship.

War Chamber Match To Main Event Upcoming MLW Philadelphia Show

MLW issued the following press release: War Chamber Match to main event Nov 6 Philly card CONTRA vs. Alex Hammerstone, EJ Nduka, Richard Holliday and TBD Tickets Available NOW at MLWLive.com.

Bray Wyatt Was Reportedly 'Being Difficult' Prior To His WWE Release

Bray Wyatt's (Windham Rotunda) release from WWE came as a massive surprise to many over the summer and little is known about the exact circumstances that led to WWE making that decision.

Why Cameron Grimes Wasn’t Called Up To Main WWE Roster

WWE NXT star Cameron Grimes was rumored to be moving up to the main roster prior to the 2021 WWE Draft, however, when the time came he was kept on NXT. Grimes is now working a program with Grayson Waller.

IMPACT Wrestling Announces Television Partnership With Global Sports Network Extreme

Impact Wrestling issued the following: IMPACT WRESTLING PARTNERS WITH GLOBAL SPORTS NETWORK EXTREME, EXPANDING THE PROMOTION'S REACH THROUGHOUT RUSSIA AND THE COMMONWEALTH OF INDEPENDENT STATES

Tony Khan on AEW / WWE: "We're worth more against each other."

Tony Khan was recently interviewed by the New York Post, where he discussed calling out WWE in a tweet recently. "From the beginning of the launch of AEW, before we even had TV, a lot of the"

WWE TLC Pay-Per-View Not Taking Place In December

The WWE TLC pay-per-view that was planned for December at the Chicago, Illinois at the Allstate Arena has reportedly been nixed. During today's Wrestling Observer Radio it was revealed that there will be no TLC event.

Aron Stevens Says Wrestling Fans Are The "Life-Blood" Of The Business

Aron Stevens was recently interviewed by Wrestling Inc, where he spoke about how important wrestling fans are to the industry. "The life-blood of the business, in my opinion, has always been"

MLW Announces War Chamber Match For November

MLW has put out a press release announcing that a War Chamber match will main event the November 6th Fusion taping in Philadelphia.

WWE Royal Rumble 2022 Pre-Sale Codes Released

WrestleTix has reported that WWE has released 14,639 tickets for the upcoming Royal Rumble 2022 event, with fan interest determining how many sections of seats will be opened up. The pre-sale has started.

Scorpio Sky Reveals He Has Signed A Five-Year Extension With AEW

During a recent interview with PWInsider, AEW Superstar Scorpio Sky revealed that he recently signed a five-year contract extension with AEW.

This Week's WWE NXT 2.0 Viewership Drew The Same As Last

The October 12, episode of WWE NXT 2.0 on USA Network pulled in 632,000 viewers. The viewership is the exact same as last week's episode, according to a report from ShowBuzz Daily.

PHOTO: Zelina Vega Has A New Pokemon Tattoo

During today's episode of WWE "The Bump" on YouTube, WWE Superstar Zelina Vega revealed her new Pokemon tattoo on her arm. Vega revealed a tattoo of the Pokemon character "Espeon".

SPOILERS: AEW Full Gear 2021 Card Accidentally Leaked

The card for AEW Full Gear 2021 pay-per-view might have been accidentally revealed. Forbes posted a video online profiling Tony Khan this which including backstage footage of the AEW President.

Rikishi Shares Story of Yokozuna’s Generosity To His Family

WWE Hall Of Famer Rikishi has opened up about a touching story involving former WWE Champion Yokozuna and how generous he was. His cousin Rikishi discussed his generosity with fellow WWE Hall Of Famers.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Opens Up On His Beef With Vin Diesel

During an interview with Vanity Fair, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson discussed his beef with fellow actor Vin Diesel and the social media post he published a while back, which read: "My female co-"

Batista Comments On The 'Toxic Atmosphere' In WWE During His Early Days

During an interview with Lauren Larson of Men's Health, Dave Bautista (Batista) discussed his early days in WWE being difficult due to the cutthroat nature of pro-wrestling. "I couldn't"

Tony Khan Calls Out Bruce Prichard For Lying About His Kenny Omega Knowledge

Tony Khan is a veteran of the message board era of pro wrestling fandom, and now runs his company where Twitter is where most fans go to discuss all things related to wrestling. During an interview on

Max Caster Challenges The Rock To A Match On AEW Dynamite

During a freestyle rap performed for TMZ Sports, AEW star Max Caster challenged The Rock to appear at AEW and fight him. "Yo. Whaddup to The Rock? Yeah, I heard your rap song. Why you all up in my"

WWE Files Trademark For "Solo Sikoa"

WWE filed for a trademark on October 8th with the USPTO to trademark "Solo Sikoa" under the category of entertainment services.

Kenny Omega vs. Hangman Page Announced For Full Gear By Tony Khan On A Podcast

Tony Khan was recently a guest on My Mom's Basement, where he announced a huge match for AEW Full Gear. "Last year [the AEW World Title eliminator tournament] culminated with Kenny and Hangman, which"

Tiger Ruas Is Coming To Bloodsport

Game Changer Wrestling has announced that Josh Barnett will compete against Tiger Ruas (formerly Arturo Rua in WWE) in the main event of Josh Barnett's Bloodsport 7 on Friday, October 22nd.

Jerry Lawler Believes His Akira Tozawa Joke Got Him Permanently Removed From WWE Commentary

Jerry Lawler was recently at a virtual signing with K & S WrestleFest, where he discussed the reason he believes he's no longer on the RAW commentary team. "I gotta be careful though. This"