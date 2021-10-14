CM Punk Criticizes AEW Introducing TBS Championship, Says It's "Pushing It"

CM Punk was a guest on My Mom's Basement, where he openly criticized AEW for introducing the TBS Championship.

“I think if everybody has a title and if everybody’s a champion that nobody’s a champion. I think you’ve got to be really careful with that. I think the TBS Title is even pushing it, there’s already a women’s title. Do we have the depth in the women’s division? Do we have the depth in the men’s division to have a secondary title?”

“I just wonder if we have the personnel to support a secondary or a title that’s on even footing with the Women’s Title. I just don’t know, trios, it’s the same thing. It’s just like yeah, there’s a lot of stables that have three people, and yeah you can have me tag with Sting and Darby [Allin], but again if everybody’s a champion, nobody’s a champion. There needs to be, in my opinion, less titles, but we’ll see how it goes.”