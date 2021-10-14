WWE Royal Rumble 2022 Pre-Sale Codes Released

WrestleTix has reported that WWE has released 14,639 tickets for the upcoming Royal Rumble 2022 event, with fan interest determining how many sections of seats will be opened up.

The pre-sale has started with tickets officially going on sale tomorrow. You can purchase tickets here with the code TWEETS or UNIVERSE. As part of the Ticketmaster sale, fans will be able to order official Rumble commemorative chairs even if they don’t buy ringside seats. There will also be official magnets and commemorative tickets available.

Prices are at $1000, $700, $500, $300, $250, $150, $75, $35 and $25.

WWE is advertising Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Big E, Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair for the event.

The Royal Rumble will come on January 29th at the Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, MO.