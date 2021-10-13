Scorpio Sky Reveals He Has Signed A Five-Year Extension With AEW

During a recent interview with PWInsider, AEW Superstar Scorpio Sky revealed that he recently signed a five-year contract extension with AEW.

On what Tony Khan is like as a boss:

“I wish I knew what made him tick. He’s a special kind of guy. He obviously has a vision, which we’ve seen many, many, many times. He’s proven that that vision is clear and when you see it come to light, good things happen. Good things like AEW, good things like we’ve seen in AEW, the talent he’s been able to attract even before the big names that have come in this year. If you look from day one, bringing in the Young Bucks, bringing in SCU, bringing in Chris Jericho and Cody and Hangman and Kenny, from day one, he’s had his eye on talent.”

On Khan inspiring loyalty to himself and AEW:

“This is a guy that loves the wrestling business, and it comes through like that. He’s not in this business to make money. He’s not in this business for clout. He’s not a money mark. He’s a guy that loves the wrestling business. I think that’s why people got behind AEW and that’s why people get behind Tony. Whenever Tony walks out on the stage, people cheer and bow and chant his name because he’s one of them, and he’s giving the fans what they want to see. He’s a very, very smart guy. He’s got a memory like no one I’ve ever seen. I mean, you can have a small two-second conversation with him… Two seconds, who can talk in two seconds? But a small 20-second conversation with him in a loud room that you won’t remember the next day, and he’ll remind you of it a month later. ‘Hey, sir, I didn’t forget about this.’ Like, ‘Oh, holy crap. I did. Sorry.’”

On working for Khan:

“Working for him is great. I love it. He’s always shown faith in me, and it’s something that I’ve really truly appreciated. He saw something in me very, very early on. He still sees it, evident by the contract extension that I just signed so I’m going to be with AEW for a long, long time. A lot of that comes down to Tony Khan and his vision. There’s nothing more I can say about it. Nothing but good things to say about working for a guy like that.”

On the length of his recent contract extension:

“I [signed the deal] right around the time of the Pay-Per-View. I’m happy to be with AEW for at least five more years.”