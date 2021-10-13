This Week's WWE NXT 2.0 Viewership Drew The Same As Last

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Oct 13 - During a recent interview with PWInsider, AEW Superstar Scorpio Sky revealed that he recently signed a five-year contract extension with AEW. Check out the highlights below: On what Tony [...]
Oct 13 - The October 12, episode of WWE NXT 2.0 on USA Network pulled in 632,000 viewers. The viewership is the exact same as last week’s episode, according to a report from ShowBuzz Daily. NXT 2.[...]
PHOTO: Zelina Vega Has A New Pokemon Tattoo During today’s episode of WWE "The Bump" on YouTube, WWE Superstar Zelina Vega revealed her new Pokemon tattoo on her arm. Vega revealed a tattoo of the Pokemon character "Espeon", which can be[...]
Oct 13 - The card for AEW Full Gear 2021 pay-per-view might have been accidentally revealed. Forbes posted a video online profiling Tony Khan this which including backstage footage of the AEW President. Twit[...]
Oct 13 - WWE Hall Of Famer Rikishi has opened up about a touching story involving former WWE Champion Yokozuna and how generous he was. His cousin Rikishi discussed his generosity with fellow WWE Hall Of Fame[...]
Oct 13 - During an interview with Vanity Fair, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson discussed his beef with fellow actor Vin Diesel and the social media post he published a while back, which read: “My female co-[...]
Oct 13 - During an interview with Lauren Larson of Men’s Health, Dave Bautista (Batista) discussed his early days in WWE being difficult due to the cutthroat nature of pro-wrestling. “I couldn&rsq[...]
Oct 13 - Tony Khan is a veteran of the message board era of pro wrestling fandom, and now runs his company where Twitter is where most fans go to discuss all things related to wrestling. During an interview o[...]
Oct 13 - During a freestyle rap performed for TMZ Sports, AEW star Max Caster challenged The Rock to appear at AEW and fight him. "Yo. Whaddup to The Rock? Yeah, I heard your rap song. Why you all up in my [...]
WWE Files Trademark For "Solo Sikoa" WWE filed for a trademark on October 8th with the USPTO to trademark "Solo Sikoa" under the category of entertainment services. The filing is below. International Codes: 41U.S. Codes: 100,101,107,[...]
Oct 13 - Tony Khan was recently a guest on My Mom's Basement, where he announced a huge match for AEW Full Gear. "Last year [the AEW World Title eliminator tournament] culminated with Kenny and Hangman, whi[...]
Tiger Ruas Is Coming To Bloodsport Game Changer Wrestling has announced that Josh Barnett will compete against Tiger Ruas (formerly Arturo Rua in WWE) in the main event of Josh Barnett's Bloodsport 7 on Friday, October 22nd. This will[...]
Oct 13 - Jerry Lawler was recently at a virtual signing with K & S WrestleFest, where he discussed the reason he believes he's no longer on the RAW commentary team. “I gotta be careful though. Thi[...]
Oct 13 - Ted Dibiase's family has recently been involved in a huge embezzling case that has been a source of drama for everyone involved. The office of Mississippi State Auditor Shad White has announced that d[...]
NJPW G1 Climax 31 Night 15 Results NJPW held night 15 of their G1 Climax 31 Event, which took place from inside Xebio Arena Sendai in Miyagi, Japan. The results of the event are as follows: Hiromu Takahashi def. Kosei Fujita. Kota[...]
WWE Files Trademark For "Axiom" WWE has filed for a trademark with the with the USPTO to trademark "AXIOM" under the category of entertainment services. Mark For: AXIOM trademark registration is intended to cover the categories o[...]
Thunder Rosa Talks Mission Pro Wrestling Thunder Rosa recently sat down with Fightful, where she spoke about MPW on the Title Match Network, stating how she wants to see everyone involved succeed. "We’re really happy for them becaus[...]
Oct 13 - New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced their lineups for the upcoming NJPW STRONG Showdown in Philadelphia two-night event on October 16th and 17th. Here are the official lineups: NJPW STRONG Showdow[...]
Oct 13 - Becky Lynch was a guest on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, where she revealed what was going through her head when she had to take a leave of absence due to pregnancy. "Sometimes, I think I'm a g[...]
Oct 13 - WCW and TNA alumni Elix Skipper was a guest on Get Funk'd with Kwee Wee, where he discussed the legendary cage walk spot that has come to define his legacy. "The first time we did a cage match, I w[...]
NWA Powerrr Results (10/12/2021) Last night, NWA Powerrr aired on YouTube. It was a night that saw Mickie James get into an altercation with Kiera Hogan, who says she should have been on the NWA EmPowerrr show. The event also saw Ty[...]
Oct 12 - During tonight's WWE NXT 2.0 on USA Network in the main event, there was an NXT North American Championship Match with Isaiah "Swerve" Scott defending against Carmelo Hayes w/ Trick Williams. Hayes i[...]
WWE NXT 2.0 Live Results 10/12/21 WWE NXT 2.0 Live Results (October 12, 2021) - Capitol Wrestling Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com Earlier Today: A Cartel Kidnapping Hit Row arrive, with B-Fab[...]
Oct 12 - Two new title matches have been added to the WWE NXT Halloween Havoc special, which will air on Wednesday, October 26 from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne will ch[...]