PHOTO: Zelina Vega Has A New Pokemon Tattoo

Vega vs. Carmella in the semifinals of the Queen’s Crown Tournament will take place on this Friday’s Supersized episode of SmackDown on FS1.

Vega revealed a tattoo of the Pokemon character "Espeon", which can be seen below:

During today’s episode of WWE "The Bump" on YouTube, WWE Superstar Zelina Vega revealed her new Pokemon tattoo on her arm.

Scorpio Sky Reveals He Has Signed A Five-Year Extension With AEW

This Week's WWE NXT 2.0 Viewership Drew The Same As Last

SPOILERS: AEW Full Gear 2021 Card Accidentally Leaked

Rikishi Shares Story of Yokozuna’s Generosity To His Family

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Opens Up On His Beef With Vin Diesel

Batista Comments On The 'Toxic Atmosphere' In WWE During His Early Days

Tony Khan Calls Out Bruce Prichard For Lying About His Kenny Omega Knowledge

Max Caster Challenges The Rock To A Match On AEW Dynamite

WWE Files Trademark For "Solo Sikoa"

Kenny Omega vs. Hangman Page Announced For Full Gear By Tony Khan On A Podcast

Tiger Ruas Is Coming To Bloodsport

Jerry Lawler Believes His Akira Tozawa Joke Got Him Permanently Removed From WWE Commentary

Family of Ted Dibiase Legally Forced To Pay Millions of Dollars To Mississippi State

NJPW G1 Climax 31 Night 15 Results

WWE Files Trademark For "Axiom"

Thunder Rosa Talks Mission Pro Wrestling

Drew McIntyre Talks Wanting To Fight Brock Lesnar, Big E and Roman Reigns

Full Lineups For NJPW STRONG Showdown in Philadelphia (Both Nights)

Becky Lynch Was Training For In Ring Return Three Days After Giving Birth

Elix Skipper Reveals He Wanted To Do "Cage Walk" Spot Three Years Before It Happened

NWA Powerrr Results (10/12/2021)

Carmelo Hayes Crowned New WWE NXT North American Champion In 60 Seconds

WWE NXT 2.0 Live Results 10/12/21

