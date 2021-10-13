Rikishi Shares Story of Yokozuna’s Generosity To His Family

WWE Hall Of Famer Rikishi has opened up about a touching story involving former WWE Champion Yokozuna and how generous he was.

His cousin Rikishi discussed his generosity with fellow WWE Hall Of Famers Gerald Brisco and JBL on Stories With Bradshaw and Brisco.

“Yoko won the [WWF Championship] back in the day so Yoko was the guy. Me and Sammy [Samu] were mid-carders back in the day and we won the [WWF Tag Team Title] and I’m thinking ‘okay we got the belts, we’re gonna make some real good money now.'” “What happened was, I dipped most of my savings. I had just signed a contract with WWE so I dipped most of my savings and said ‘dammit I’m gonna buy me a house for my kids.’ Make sure we’re gonna start off with that so when I bought this freakin’ house, a couple of weeks later we’re on the road and I got a call from my family. Sefa and my twins were young back in the day and this house had no heat and it was freakin’ freezing back in Pensacola, Florida.”

On how Yokozuna helped his family: