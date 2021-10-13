Batista Comments On The 'Toxic Atmosphere' In WWE During His Early Days

During an interview with Lauren Larson of Men’s Health, Dave Bautista (Batista) discussed his early days in WWE being difficult due to the cutthroat nature of pro-wrestling.

“I couldn’t get comfortable, people didn’t like me, I was doing something wrong, the company wasn’t going to do anything with me, they didn’t know what to do with me, they didn’t know where I fit in. It was just a very toxic atmosphere. Wrestling is very competitive. It’s very cutthroat. You’re put in a position where you have to posture up all the time, and it’s exhausting. It’s just exhausting.”



On transitioning from pro wrestling Hollywood:

“I didn’t want to be the guy coming from wrestling, taking these easy action roles and just kind of pumping up and putting baby oil on my arms. I really fell in love with acting.”

“I’m not trying to separate myself from professional wrestling because I’m embarrassed or anything like that. It’s just, I needed to make a name for myself and start all over and kind of just get people to see me in a different light. Because if people always see me as a pro wrestler turned actor, then they’re going to put me in a box for roles.”