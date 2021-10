Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment

WWE filed for a trademark on October 8th with the USPTO to trademark "Solo Sikoa" under the category of entertainment services.

WWE Files Trademark For "Solo Sikoa"

WWE filed for a trademark on October 8th with the USPTO to trademark "Solo Sikoa" under the category of entertainment services. The filing is below. [...] Oct 13 - WWE filed for a trademark on October 8th with the USPTO to trademark "Solo Sikoa" under the category of entertainment services. The filing is below. [...]

Kenny Omega vs. Hangman Page Announced For Full Gear By Tony Khan On A Podcast

Tony Khan was recently a guest on My Mom's Basement, where he announced a huge match for AEW Full Gear. "Last year [the AEW World Title eliminator [...] Oct 13 - Tony Khan was recently a guest on My Mom's Basement, where he announced a huge match for AEW Full Gear. "Last year [the AEW World Title eliminator [...]

Tiger Ruas Is Coming To Bloodsport

Game Changer Wrestling has announced that Josh Barnett will compete against Tiger Ruas (formerly Arturo Rua in WWE) in the main event of Josh Barnett'[...] Oct 13 - Game Changer Wrestling has announced that Josh Barnett will compete against Tiger Ruas (formerly Arturo Rua in WWE) in the main event of Josh Barnett'[...]

Jerry Lawler Believes His Akira Tozawa Joke Got Him Permanently Removed From WWE Commentary

Jerry Lawler was recently at a virtual signing with K & S WrestleFest, where he discussed the reason he believes he's no longer on the RAW comment[...] Oct 13 - Jerry Lawler was recently at a virtual signing with K & S WrestleFest, where he discussed the reason he believes he's no longer on the RAW comment[...]

Family of Ted Dibiase Legally Forced To Pay Millions of Dollars To Mississippi State

Ted Dibiase's family has recently been involved in a huge embezzling case that has been a source of drama for everyone involved. The office of Mississ[...] Oct 13 - Ted Dibiase's family has recently been involved in a huge embezzling case that has been a source of drama for everyone involved. The office of Mississ[...]

NJPW G1 Climax 31 Night 15 Results

NJPW held night 15 of their G1 Climax 31 Event, which took place from inside Xebio Arena Sendai in Miyagi, Japan. The results of the event are as fol[...] Oct 13 - NJPW held night 15 of their G1 Climax 31 Event, which took place from inside Xebio Arena Sendai in Miyagi, Japan. The results of the event are as fol[...]

WWE Files Trademark For "Axiom"

WWE has filed for a trademark with the with the USPTO to trademark "AXIOM" under the category of entertainment services. Mark For: AXIOM trademark [...] Oct 13 - WWE has filed for a trademark with the with the USPTO to trademark "AXIOM" under the category of entertainment services. Mark For: AXIOM trademark [...]

Thunder Rosa Talks Mission Pro Wrestling

Thunder Rosa recently sat down with Fightful, where she spoke about MPW on the Title Match Network, stating how she wants to see everyone involved suc[...] Oct 13 - Thunder Rosa recently sat down with Fightful, where she spoke about MPW on the Title Match Network, stating how she wants to see everyone involved suc[...]

Drew McIntyre Talks Wanting To Fight Brock Lesnar, Big E and Roman Reigns

During an appearance on The Bump, Drew McIntyre spoke about having his sights set on Big E and the WWE Championship. “After having 21 years o[...] Oct 13 - During an appearance on The Bump, Drew McIntyre spoke about having his sights set on Big E and the WWE Championship. “After having 21 years o[...]

Full Lineups For NJPW STRONG Showdown in Philadelphia (Both Nights)

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced their lineups for the upcoming NJPW STRONG Showdown in Philadelphia two-night event on October 16th and 17th. H[...] Oct 13 - New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced their lineups for the upcoming NJPW STRONG Showdown in Philadelphia two-night event on October 16th and 17th. H[...]

Becky Lynch Was Training For In Ring Return Three Days After Giving Birth

Becky Lynch was a guest on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, where she revealed what was going through her head when she had to take a leave of absenc[...] Oct 13 - Becky Lynch was a guest on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, where she revealed what was going through her head when she had to take a leave of absenc[...]

Elix Skipper Reveals He Wanted To Do "Cage Walk" Spot Three Years Before It Happened

WCW and TNA alumni Elix Skipper was a guest on Get Funk'd with Kwee Wee, where he discussed the legendary cage walk spot that has come to define his l[...] Oct 13 - WCW and TNA alumni Elix Skipper was a guest on Get Funk'd with Kwee Wee, where he discussed the legendary cage walk spot that has come to define his l[...]

NWA Powerrr Results (10/12/2021)

Last night, NWA Powerrr aired on YouTube. It was a night that saw Mickie James get into an altercation with Kiera Hogan, who says she should have been[...] Oct 13 - Last night, NWA Powerrr aired on YouTube. It was a night that saw Mickie James get into an altercation with Kiera Hogan, who says she should have been[...]

Carmelo Hayes Crowned New WWE NXT North American Champion In 60 Seconds

During tonight's WWE NXT 2.0 on USA Network in the main event, there was an NXT North American Championship Match with Isaiah "Swerve" Scott defending[...] Oct 12 - During tonight's WWE NXT 2.0 on USA Network in the main event, there was an NXT North American Championship Match with Isaiah "Swerve" Scott defending[...]

WWE NXT 2.0 Live Results 10/12/21

WWE NXT 2.0 Live Results (October 12, 2021) - Capitol Wrestling Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com Earlier Toda[...] Oct 12 - WWE NXT 2.0 Live Results (October 12, 2021) - Capitol Wrestling Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com Earlier Toda[...]

WWE NXT Halloween Havoc News: 'Spin The Wheel' Returning, Two Title Matches Set

Two new title matches have been added to the WWE NXT Halloween Havoc special, which will air on Wednesday, October 26 from the WWE Performance Center [...] Oct 12 - Two new title matches have been added to the WWE NXT Halloween Havoc special, which will air on Wednesday, October 26 from the WWE Performance Center [...]

WWE Announces Roman Reigns For Future RAW To Help Boost Ticket Sales

WWE RAW and AEW Dynamite both have events upcoming at the UBS Arena in Long Island, NY. RAW will host their flagship broadcast on Monday, November 29[...] Oct 12 - WWE RAW and AEW Dynamite both have events upcoming at the UBS Arena in Long Island, NY. RAW will host their flagship broadcast on Monday, November 29[...]

SPOILERS: Results For This Week’s Episode Of WWE 205 Live

Before tonight's NXT 2.0 TV tapings, WWE taped the following three matches for this week’s episode of WWE 205 Live: - Boa defeated Jeet Rama. [...] Oct 12 - Before tonight's NXT 2.0 TV tapings, WWE taped the following three matches for this week’s episode of WWE 205 Live: - Boa defeated Jeet Rama. [...]

Tony Khan Says Monday's WWE RAW 'Sucked'

During an interview on My Mom’s Basement, AEW President Tony Khan discussed this coming Friday's Rampage going head-to-head with SmackDown. Kha[...] Oct 12 - During an interview on My Mom’s Basement, AEW President Tony Khan discussed this coming Friday's Rampage going head-to-head with SmackDown. Kha[...]

AEW Dark Results (October 12th 2021)

AEW posted a short episode of AEW Dark to YouTube tonight with the card cut down to just four matches. We have the dream team of Taz & Excalibur o[...] Oct 12 - AEW posted a short episode of AEW Dark to YouTube tonight with the card cut down to just four matches. We have the dream team of Taz & Excalibur o[...]

WWE RAW Viewership Tumbles From Last Week

Monday’s WWE RAW on October 11 drew an average of 1.582 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily. This number is down on[...] Oct 12 - Monday’s WWE RAW on October 11 drew an average of 1.582 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily. This number is down on[...]

Debut Announced For Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 On USA Network

The Diamond Mine’s Ivy Nile will be making her WWE NXT 2.0 in-ring debut during tonight’s show. It has yet to be announced who Nile will [...] Oct 12 - The Diamond Mine’s Ivy Nile will be making her WWE NXT 2.0 in-ring debut during tonight’s show. It has yet to be announced who Nile will [...]

John Cena Reveals How Many Rap Songs He Recorded For WWE

John Cena reflected on his time producing the ‘You Can’t See Me’ album for WWE during an interview with Buzzfeed, He revealed h[...] Oct 12 - John Cena reflected on his time producing the ‘You Can’t See Me’ album for WWE during an interview with Buzzfeed, He revealed h[...]

WWE 2K22 DLC Plans Nixed Due To Recent Releases

The original WWE 2K22 DLC (downloadable content) plans were reportedly ‘ruined’ by the mass WWE releases that took place recently. Mike S[...] Oct 12 - The original WWE 2K22 DLC (downloadable content) plans were reportedly ‘ruined’ by the mass WWE releases that took place recently. Mike S[...]