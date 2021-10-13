Tiger Ruas Is Coming To Bloodsport

A match up that carries a legacy... Both a wrestler & a fighter, but connected not through just opponents or training partners but through a master - Roberto Leitao Sr. This battle will be fueled in the honor of the legacy & memory of Mestre Leitao The Warmaster vs Tiger Ruas pic.twitter.com/YoRk3JhYeh

Game Changer Wrestling has announced that Josh Barnett will compete against Tiger Ruas (formerly Arturo Rua in WWE) in the main event of Josh Barnett's Bloodsport 7 on Friday, October 22nd.

WWE Files Trademark For "Solo Sikoa"

WWE filed for a trademark on October 8th with the USPTO to trademark "Solo Sikoa" under the category of entertainment services. The filing is below. International Codes: 41U.S. Codes: 100,101,107,[...] Oct 13 - WWE filed for a trademark on October 8th with the USPTO to trademark "Solo Sikoa" under the category of entertainment services. The filing is below. International Codes: 41U.S. Codes: 100,101,107,[...]

Kenny Omega vs. Hangman Page Announced For Full Gear By Tony Khan On A Podcast

Tony Khan was recently a guest on My Mom's Basement, where he announced a huge match for AEW Full Gear. "Last year [the AEW World Title eliminator tournament] culminated with Kenny and Hangman, whi[...] Oct 13 - Tony Khan was recently a guest on My Mom's Basement, where he announced a huge match for AEW Full Gear. "Last year [the AEW World Title eliminator tournament] culminated with Kenny and Hangman, whi[...]

Jerry Lawler Believes His Akira Tozawa Joke Got Him Permanently Removed From WWE Commentary

Jerry Lawler was recently at a virtual signing with K & S WrestleFest, where he discussed the reason he believes he's no longer on the RAW commentary team. “I gotta be careful though. Thi[...] Oct 13 - Jerry Lawler was recently at a virtual signing with K & S WrestleFest, where he discussed the reason he believes he's no longer on the RAW commentary team. “I gotta be careful though. Thi[...]

Family of Ted Dibiase Legally Forced To Pay Millions of Dollars To Mississippi State

Ted Dibiase's family has recently been involved in a huge embezzling case that has been a source of drama for everyone involved. The office of Mississippi State Auditor Shad White has announced that d[...] Oct 13 - Ted Dibiase's family has recently been involved in a huge embezzling case that has been a source of drama for everyone involved. The office of Mississippi State Auditor Shad White has announced that d[...]

NJPW G1 Climax 31 Night 15 Results

NJPW held night 15 of their G1 Climax 31 Event, which took place from inside Xebio Arena Sendai in Miyagi, Japan. The results of the event are as follows: Hiromu Takahashi def. Kosei Fujita. Kota[...] Oct 13 - NJPW held night 15 of their G1 Climax 31 Event, which took place from inside Xebio Arena Sendai in Miyagi, Japan. The results of the event are as follows: Hiromu Takahashi def. Kosei Fujita. Kota[...]

WWE Files Trademark For "Axiom"

WWE has filed for a trademark with the with the USPTO to trademark "AXIOM" under the category of entertainment services. Mark For: AXIOM trademark registration is intended to cover the categories o[...] Oct 13 - WWE has filed for a trademark with the with the USPTO to trademark "AXIOM" under the category of entertainment services. Mark For: AXIOM trademark registration is intended to cover the categories o[...]

Thunder Rosa Talks Mission Pro Wrestling

Thunder Rosa recently sat down with Fightful, where she spoke about MPW on the Title Match Network, stating how she wants to see everyone involved succeed. "We’re really happy for them becaus[...] Oct 13 - Thunder Rosa recently sat down with Fightful, where she spoke about MPW on the Title Match Network, stating how she wants to see everyone involved succeed. "We’re really happy for them becaus[...]

Drew McIntyre Talks Wanting To Fight Brock Lesnar, Big E and Roman Reigns

During an appearance on The Bump, Drew McIntyre spoke about having his sights set on Big E and the WWE Championship. “After having 21 years of obstacles, of all the downs… Yeah, my siz[...] Oct 13 - During an appearance on The Bump, Drew McIntyre spoke about having his sights set on Big E and the WWE Championship. “After having 21 years of obstacles, of all the downs… Yeah, my siz[...]

Full Lineups For NJPW STRONG Showdown in Philadelphia (Both Nights)

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced their lineups for the upcoming NJPW STRONG Showdown in Philadelphia two-night event on October 16th and 17th. Here are the official lineups: NJPW STRONG Showdow[...] Oct 13 - New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced their lineups for the upcoming NJPW STRONG Showdown in Philadelphia two-night event on October 16th and 17th. Here are the official lineups: NJPW STRONG Showdow[...]

Becky Lynch Was Training For In Ring Return Three Days After Giving Birth

Becky Lynch was a guest on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, where she revealed what was going through her head when she had to take a leave of absence due to pregnancy. "Sometimes, I think I'm a g[...] Oct 13 - Becky Lynch was a guest on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, where she revealed what was going through her head when she had to take a leave of absence due to pregnancy. "Sometimes, I think I'm a g[...]

Elix Skipper Reveals He Wanted To Do "Cage Walk" Spot Three Years Before It Happened

WCW and TNA alumni Elix Skipper was a guest on Get Funk'd with Kwee Wee, where he discussed the legendary cage walk spot that has come to define his legacy. "The first time we did a cage match, I w[...] Oct 13 - WCW and TNA alumni Elix Skipper was a guest on Get Funk'd with Kwee Wee, where he discussed the legendary cage walk spot that has come to define his legacy. "The first time we did a cage match, I w[...]

NWA Powerrr Results (10/12/2021)

Last night, NWA Powerrr aired on YouTube. It was a night that saw Mickie James get into an altercation with Kiera Hogan, who says she should have been on the NWA EmPowerrr show. The event also saw Ty[...] Oct 13 - Last night, NWA Powerrr aired on YouTube. It was a night that saw Mickie James get into an altercation with Kiera Hogan, who says she should have been on the NWA EmPowerrr show. The event also saw Ty[...]

Carmelo Hayes Crowned New WWE NXT North American Champion In 60 Seconds

During tonight's WWE NXT 2.0 on USA Network in the main event, there was an NXT North American Championship Match with Isaiah "Swerve" Scott defending against Carmelo Hayes w/ Trick Williams. Hayes i[...] Oct 12 - During tonight's WWE NXT 2.0 on USA Network in the main event, there was an NXT North American Championship Match with Isaiah "Swerve" Scott defending against Carmelo Hayes w/ Trick Williams. Hayes i[...]

WWE NXT 2.0 Live Results 10/12/21

WWE NXT 2.0 Live Results (October 12, 2021) - Capitol Wrestling Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com Earlier Today: A Cartel Kidnapping Hit Row arrive, with B-Fab[...] Oct 12 - WWE NXT 2.0 Live Results (October 12, 2021) - Capitol Wrestling Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com Earlier Today: A Cartel Kidnapping Hit Row arrive, with B-Fab[...]

WWE NXT Halloween Havoc News: 'Spin The Wheel' Returning, Two Title Matches Set

Two new title matches have been added to the WWE NXT Halloween Havoc special, which will air on Wednesday, October 26 from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne will ch[...] Oct 12 - Two new title matches have been added to the WWE NXT Halloween Havoc special, which will air on Wednesday, October 26 from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne will ch[...]

WWE Announces Roman Reigns For Future RAW To Help Boost Ticket Sales

WWE RAW and AEW Dynamite both have events upcoming at the UBS Arena in Long Island, NY. RAW will host their flagship broadcast on Monday, November 29, and Dynamite on Wednesday, December 8, 2021. A r[...] Oct 12 - WWE RAW and AEW Dynamite both have events upcoming at the UBS Arena in Long Island, NY. RAW will host their flagship broadcast on Monday, November 29, and Dynamite on Wednesday, December 8, 2021. A r[...]

SPOILERS: Results For This Week’s Episode Of WWE 205 Live

Before tonight's NXT 2.0 TV tapings, WWE taped the following three matches for this week’s episode of WWE 205 Live: - Boa defeated Jeet Rama. - Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen defeated Two Unkno[...] Oct 12 - Before tonight's NXT 2.0 TV tapings, WWE taped the following three matches for this week’s episode of WWE 205 Live: - Boa defeated Jeet Rama. - Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen defeated Two Unkno[...]

Tony Khan Says Monday's WWE RAW 'Sucked'

During an interview on My Mom’s Basement, AEW President Tony Khan discussed this coming Friday's Rampage going head-to-head with SmackDown. Khan said he's not really worried about the battle, a[...] Oct 12 - During an interview on My Mom’s Basement, AEW President Tony Khan discussed this coming Friday's Rampage going head-to-head with SmackDown. Khan said he's not really worried about the battle, a[...]

AEW Dark Results (October 12th 2021)

AEW posted a short episode of AEW Dark to YouTube tonight with the card cut down to just four matches. We have the dream team of Taz & Excalibur on commentary though so this should still be a fun [...] Oct 12 - AEW posted a short episode of AEW Dark to YouTube tonight with the card cut down to just four matches. We have the dream team of Taz & Excalibur on commentary though so this should still be a fun [...]

WWE RAW Viewership Tumbles From Last Week

Monday’s WWE RAW on October 11 drew an average of 1.582 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily. This number is down on last week’s 1.857 million viewers for the W[...] Oct 12 - Monday’s WWE RAW on October 11 drew an average of 1.582 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily. This number is down on last week’s 1.857 million viewers for the W[...]

Debut Announced For Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 On USA Network

The Diamond Mine’s Ivy Nile will be making her WWE NXT 2.0 in-ring debut during tonight’s show. It has yet to be announced who Nile will face. Here is what Malcolm Bivens posted on Twitt[...] Oct 12 - The Diamond Mine’s Ivy Nile will be making her WWE NXT 2.0 in-ring debut during tonight’s show. It has yet to be announced who Nile will face. Here is what Malcolm Bivens posted on Twitt[...]

John Cena Reveals How Many Rap Songs He Recorded For WWE

John Cena reflected on his time producing the ‘You Can’t See Me’ album for WWE during an interview with Buzzfeed, He revealed he recorded 85 tracks in total for the album. He e[...] Oct 12 - John Cena reflected on his time producing the ‘You Can’t See Me’ album for WWE during an interview with Buzzfeed, He revealed he recorded 85 tracks in total for the album. He e[...]

WWE 2K22 DLC Plans Nixed Due To Recent Releases

The original WWE 2K22 DLC (downloadable content) plans were reportedly ‘ruined’ by the mass WWE releases that took place recently. Mike Straw of Sports Gamers Online, revealed that the fi[...] Oct 12 - The original WWE 2K22 DLC (downloadable content) plans were reportedly ‘ruined’ by the mass WWE releases that took place recently. Mike Straw of Sports Gamers Online, revealed that the fi[...]