Drew McIntyre Talks Wanting To Fight Brock Lesnar, Big E and Roman Reigns

During an appearance on The Bump, Drew McIntyre spoke about having his sights set on Big E and the WWE Championship.

“After having 21 years of obstacles, of all the downs… Yeah, my size is always at the top. I always want to face the absolute best. Whoever is the champion is the best; it’s that simple. I’ve had to wait months and months to fight the champion once again, Big E. When it comes to the top of the heap in WWE, the biggest name is Roman Reigns, but my attention is not on him right now. My attention is on Big E.”

McIntyre spoke about his match against Roman Reigns at Survivor Series last year.

“I knew this match was inevitable. Since I’ve come back to WWE, I’ve been tied to Roman more than anybody else. Initially, the roles were reversed. As the years passed, both of us finally found ourselves and started reaching our full potential, which in turn, flipped the roles. Roman got an opportunity to see what I’m truly capable of. I know this match this big match is coming down the line. Like I said, I’m not fully putting my attention on it right now because it’s full-on Big E, but when it happens, it’s going to be huge.”

He spoke about the biggest difference between himself and Reigns following that match.

“Well, I haven’t changed at all. I still have the same mind frame and the same work ethic. Every day is Day 1 as far as I’m concerned. But for Roman, his head keeps growing and growing, and his confidence keeps growing and growing. He puts himself up on this pedestal where he thinks he’s completely untouchable and when I knock him off it, and he comes crashing down to Earth, it’s going to hurt a fricking lot.”

Finally, McIntyre showed interest in wanting to fight the "new" version of Brock Lesnar.