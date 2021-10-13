Becky Lynch Was Training For In Ring Return Three Days After Giving Birth

Becky Lynch was a guest on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, where she revealed what was going through her head when she had to take a leave of absence due to pregnancy.

"Sometimes, I think I'm a glutton for punishment because I love a challenge. Stepping away, I knew that I'd be losing my top spot, so it was a challenge. I envision everything as a Rocky montage, right? Coming back...how can this be a Rocky movie? I like that challenge of going away, being away for a year and a half, and then coming back and wondering if I could still be able to go and if I still wanted to go. If everything was going to change and maybe I would just want to be at home. I didn't know. I didn't know how anything was going to go, but it genuinely made me hungrier." I was probably 60%, I was going to come back, but there is that 40%. I don't know how I'm going to be as a mother. I know how I am as a single woman with no other real priority, but as a mom and as a person in charge of a tiny being, I didn't know how I was going to be and if it was going to change me so much that I would be like, 'You know what, maybe I just want to be at home now.' I do not want to be at home."

The next question she was asked was how soon she returned to the gym following giving birth.