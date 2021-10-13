WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Becky Lynch Was Training For In Ring Return Three Days After Giving Birth
Posted By: Joe West on Oct 13, 2021
Becky Lynch was a guest on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, where she revealed what was going through her head when she had to take a leave of absence due to pregnancy.
"Sometimes, I think I'm a glutton for punishment because I love a challenge. Stepping away, I knew that I'd be losing my top spot, so it was a challenge. I envision everything as a Rocky montage, right? Coming back...how can this be a Rocky movie? I like that challenge of going away, being away for a year and a half, and then coming back and wondering if I could still be able to go and if I still wanted to go. If everything was going to change and maybe I would just want to be at home. I didn't know. I didn't know how anything was going to go, but it genuinely made me hungrier."
I was probably 60%, I was going to come back, but there is that 40%. I don't know how I'm going to be as a mother. I know how I am as a single woman with no other real priority, but as a mom and as a person in charge of a tiny being, I didn't know how I was going to be and if it was going to change me so much that I would be like, 'You know what, maybe I just want to be at home now.' I do not want to be at home."
The next question she was asked was how soon she returned to the gym following giving birth.
"As soon as I gave birth. I shouldn't have done it, you're not supposed to do it, but I was doing yoga three days later and I was in the gym a week later. You're not supposed to do that. Don't do what I did, but that's what I did. You're not supposed to do anything for six weeks. Not that I was completely bored, but I was itching to get back in the ring. I missed it. I was never saying, 'I want to go back,' but I just didn't know how I was going to feel once I had the baby. Then I wanted to get back in shape and was ex cited to get back in the ring. Then, it wasn't really until two months after she was born that I was like, 'I'm ready to go back on the road now.'"
