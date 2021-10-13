Elix Skipper Reveals He Wanted To Do "Cage Walk" Spot Three Years Before It Happened

WCW and TNA alumni Elix Skipper was a guest on Get Funk'd with Kwee Wee, where he discussed the legendary cage walk spot that has come to define his legacy.

"The first time we did a cage match, I wanted to do that move, but we didn't do it because the AC went out on the first pay-per-view, so we didn't do it. The AC goes out, everything is slick, so you couldn't even stand on the cage. That's the only reason I didn't do it like three years prior."

He continued on, talking about his opponents in that match America's Most Wanted.