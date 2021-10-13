WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Elix Skipper Reveals He Wanted To Do "Cage Walk" Spot Three Years Before It Happened

Posted By: Joe West on Oct 13, 2021

WCW and TNA alumni Elix Skipper was a guest on Get Funk'd with Kwee Wee, where he discussed the legendary cage walk spot that has come to define his legacy.

"The first time we did a cage match, I wanted to do that move, but we didn't do it because the AC went out on the first pay-per-view, so we didn't do it. The AC goes out, everything is slick, so you couldn't even stand on the cage. That's the only reason I didn't do it like three years prior."

He continued on, talking about his opponents in that match America's Most Wanted.

"We wrestled them so many times. If you wrestle somebody two or three times, it's not even work. You didn't even have to talk, it was one of those matches. Just go in there and do what we do. I don't know what I was thinking. I got up there and the difference in a six foot cage and a 20-foot cage is it's going to shake when you get to the top. That's why when you see me walking across it, I got my arms out. I'm trying to balance because the cage is moving. That's the only thing I didn't think of when I was going that walk. I didn't have a chance to get scared. I stood up and had both my feet togther, I never stand on the cage with both my feet together, that was the only way to get balance. As soon as I stood up, I took off. I didn't want to fall. It hurt like hell. I hurt my ribs when I landed, my two ribs on the right side."

Source: fightful.com
