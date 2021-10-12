🔥 JUST ANNOUNCED: “The Head of the Table” Universal Champion @WWERomanReigns will be live at UBS Arena for @WWE Monday Night RAW on 11/29! #WWERAW #WWELongIsland Get tickets now: https://t.co/FB7tXI4zTw pic.twitter.com/eowx5N6gF2

WWE has now announced Universal Champion Roman Reigns from Smackdown will be appearing on the RAW broadcast in Long Island, no doubt to help boost ticket sales.

RAW will host their flagship broadcast on Monday, November 29, and Dynamite on Wednesday, December 8, 2021. A recent report from @WrestleTix on Twitter revealed Dynamite had sold around 7,536 tickets as of the first week of October, while RAW has sold much less at 2,837.

WWE RAW and AEW Dynamite both have events upcoming at the UBS Arena in Long Island, NY.

WWE NXT 2.0 Live Results 10/12/21

WWE NXT 2.0 Live Results (October 12, 2021) - Capitol Wrestling Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com Earlier Today: A Cartel Kidnapping Hit Row arrive, with B-Fab[...] Oct 12 - WWE NXT 2.0 Live Results (October 12, 2021) - Capitol Wrestling Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com Earlier Today: A Cartel Kidnapping Hit Row arrive, with B-Fab[...]

WWE NXT Halloween Havoc News: 'Spin The Wheel' Returning, Two Title Matches Set

Two new title matches have been added to the WWE NXT Halloween Havoc special, which will air on Wednesday, October 26 from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne will ch[...] Oct 12 - Two new title matches have been added to the WWE NXT Halloween Havoc special, which will air on Wednesday, October 26 from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne will ch[...]

WWE Announces Roman Reigns For Future RAW To Help Boost Ticket Sales

WWE RAW and AEW Dynamite both have events upcoming at the UBS Arena in Long Island, NY. RAW will host their flagship broadcast on Monday, November 29, and Dynamite on Wednesday, December 8, 2021. A r[...] Oct 12 - WWE RAW and AEW Dynamite both have events upcoming at the UBS Arena in Long Island, NY. RAW will host their flagship broadcast on Monday, November 29, and Dynamite on Wednesday, December 8, 2021. A r[...]

SPOILERS: Results For This Week’s Episode Of WWE 205 Live

Before tonight's NXT 2.0 TV tapings, WWE taped the following three matches for this week’s episode of WWE 205 Live: - Boa defeated Jeet Rama. - Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen defeated Two Unkno[...] Oct 12 - Before tonight's NXT 2.0 TV tapings, WWE taped the following three matches for this week’s episode of WWE 205 Live: - Boa defeated Jeet Rama. - Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen defeated Two Unkno[...]

Tony Khan Says Monday's WWE RAW 'Sucked'

During an interview on My Mom’s Basement, AEW President Tony Khan discussed this coming Friday's Rampage going head-to-head with SmackDown. Khan said he's not really worried about the battle, a[...] Oct 12 - During an interview on My Mom’s Basement, AEW President Tony Khan discussed this coming Friday's Rampage going head-to-head with SmackDown. Khan said he's not really worried about the battle, a[...]

AEW Dark Results (October 12th 2021)

AEW posted a short episode of AEW Dark to YouTube tonight with the card cut down to just four matches. We have the dream team of Taz & Excalibur on commentary though so this should still be a fun [...] Oct 12 - AEW posted a short episode of AEW Dark to YouTube tonight with the card cut down to just four matches. We have the dream team of Taz & Excalibur on commentary though so this should still be a fun [...]

WWE RAW Viewership Tumbles From Last Week

Monday’s WWE RAW on October 11 drew an average of 1.582 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily. This number is down on last week’s 1.857 million viewers for the W[...] Oct 12 - Monday’s WWE RAW on October 11 drew an average of 1.582 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily. This number is down on last week’s 1.857 million viewers for the W[...]

Debut Announced For Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 On USA Network

The Diamond Mine’s Ivy Nile will be making her WWE NXT 2.0 in-ring debut during tonight’s show. It has yet to be announced who Nile will face. Here is what Malcolm Bivens posted on Twitt[...] Oct 12 - The Diamond Mine’s Ivy Nile will be making her WWE NXT 2.0 in-ring debut during tonight’s show. It has yet to be announced who Nile will face. Here is what Malcolm Bivens posted on Twitt[...]

John Cena Reveals How Many Rap Songs He Recorded For WWE

John Cena reflected on his time producing the ‘You Can’t See Me’ album for WWE during an interview with Buzzfeed, He revealed he recorded 85 tracks in total for the album. He e[...] Oct 12 - John Cena reflected on his time producing the ‘You Can’t See Me’ album for WWE during an interview with Buzzfeed, He revealed he recorded 85 tracks in total for the album. He e[...]

WWE 2K22 DLC Plans Nixed Due To Recent Releases

The original WWE 2K22 DLC (downloadable content) plans were reportedly ‘ruined’ by the mass WWE releases that took place recently. Mike Straw of Sports Gamers Online, revealed that the fi[...] Oct 12 - The original WWE 2K22 DLC (downloadable content) plans were reportedly ‘ruined’ by the mass WWE releases that took place recently. Mike Straw of Sports Gamers Online, revealed that the fi[...]

Acey Romero Has Been Released From IMPACT Wrestling

It was previously reported that IMPACT star Acey Romero had requested his release, and now it seems as though he has been granted it. According to AdFreeShows' Jon Alba, Romero is now a free agent. [...] Oct 12 - It was previously reported that IMPACT star Acey Romero had requested his release, and now it seems as though he has been granted it. According to AdFreeShows' Jon Alba, Romero is now a free agent. [...]

Complete Match Listing For Upcoming WWE 'Best Of 1996' DVD Set

WWE will soon be releasing the "Best of 1996: Prelude to Attitude" DVD set on November 9, 2021. Below is the full match listing for the two-disc set (courtesy of WrestlingDVDNetwork.com): Disc 1 WW[...] Oct 12 - WWE will soon be releasing the "Best of 1996: Prelude to Attitude" DVD set on November 9, 2021. Below is the full match listing for the two-disc set (courtesy of WrestlingDVDNetwork.com): Disc 1 WW[...]

Tony Khan Says He Hasn't Talked To Bray Wyatt About Joining AEW

Former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt's (Windham Rotunda) status in the world of pro wrestling remains very much unknown. Some sources speculate the former WWE Champion could be heading to IMPACT Wrestling [...] Oct 12 - Former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt's (Windham Rotunda) status in the world of pro wrestling remains very much unknown. Some sources speculate the former WWE Champion could be heading to IMPACT Wrestling [...]

AEW Announces Rampage Buy-In To Go Head-To-Head With Friday's WWE SmackDown

AEW has announced a special Rampage Buy-In pre-show set to air on their YouTube channel this Friday night at 9 pm ET prior to the live broadcast of Rampage at 10 PM ET on TNT. AEW President Tony Khan[...] Oct 12 - AEW has announced a special Rampage Buy-In pre-show set to air on their YouTube channel this Friday night at 9 pm ET prior to the live broadcast of Rampage at 10 PM ET on TNT. AEW President Tony Khan[...]

Bobby Fish Recalls Roderick Strong's Influence On The Undisputed ERA

Bobby Fish was recently interviewed by the All Real Wrestling podcast, where he spoke about Roderick Strong being added as the fourth member to the Undisputed ERA. “I don’t think there&[...] Oct 12 - Bobby Fish was recently interviewed by the All Real Wrestling podcast, where he spoke about Roderick Strong being added as the fourth member to the Undisputed ERA. “I don’t think there&[...]

Becky Lynch Reveals Heel Turn Against Bianca Belair Was "Very Last Minute" Decision

Becky Lynch was a guest on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, where she talked about missing WWE while being away during her pregnancy and birth. “She’s (her baby) the light of my life. [...] Oct 12 - Becky Lynch was a guest on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, where she talked about missing WWE while being away during her pregnancy and birth. “She’s (her baby) the light of my life. [...]

WWE Draws Lowest Attendance For RAW Since Return To The Road

WWE RAW attendance numbers seem to be getting worse. In a report from WrestleTix on Twitter, RAW last night in San Francisco at the Chase Centeronly had an attendance of 4,031. The arena can hold a c[...] Oct 12 - WWE RAW attendance numbers seem to be getting worse. In a report from WrestleTix on Twitter, RAW last night in San Francisco at the Chase Centeronly had an attendance of 4,031. The arena can hold a c[...]

Velvet Sky Says D-Von Dudley Is Not Telling The Truth About His Relationship With Bubba Ray Dudley

As previously reported on Monday, D-Von Dudley revealed that he no longer does business with his long-time tag team partner Bubba Ray Dudley (Bully Ray) and went into some depth as to why. Here is so[...] Oct 12 - As previously reported on Monday, D-Von Dudley revealed that he no longer does business with his long-time tag team partner Bubba Ray Dudley (Bully Ray) and went into some depth as to why. Here is so[...]

Joe Dombrowski Signs With Major League Wrestling

MLW issued the following press release: Joe Dombrowski signs with Major League Wrestling Joins MLW’s broadcast team Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced the signing of wrestling [...] Oct 12 - MLW issued the following press release: Joe Dombrowski signs with Major League Wrestling Joins MLW’s broadcast team Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced the signing of wrestling [...]

Logo For NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 16 In Tokyo Dome Revealed

NJPW has revealed the logo for Wrestle Kingdom 16 In Tokyo Dome. Wrestle Kingdom 16 was recently announced for January 4 & 5 2022. Running across two nights for the third consecutive year, Wrestl[...] Oct 12 - NJPW has revealed the logo for Wrestle Kingdom 16 In Tokyo Dome. Wrestle Kingdom 16 was recently announced for January 4 & 5 2022. Running across two nights for the third consecutive year, Wrestl[...]

This Photo Of The Miz Might Give You Nightmares But It's AWESOME!

Former WWE Champion The Miz is currently competing in the latest season of Dancing With The Stars. The theme for this week was "Disney Week" with each team performing a "hero" and "villain" son[...] Oct 12 - Former WWE Champion The Miz is currently competing in the latest season of Dancing With The Stars. The theme for this week was "Disney Week" with each team performing a "hero" and "villain" son[...]

New Match Announced For NWA By Any Means Necessary

NWA By Any Means Necessary has just had a new match added to the card. The company has revealed, Da Pope will go head-to-head with Colby Corino. It was also recently announced that Tim Storm will be [...] Oct 12 - NWA By Any Means Necessary has just had a new match added to the card. The company has revealed, Da Pope will go head-to-head with Colby Corino. It was also recently announced that Tim Storm will be [...]

WWE Sticking With Familiar Theme For Survivor Series 2021

The theme for the upcoming WWE Survivor Series 2021 pay-per-view has officially been revealed. The event will be themed around RAW vs SmackDown with champion vs champion matches set to be announced, [...] Oct 12 - The theme for the upcoming WWE Survivor Series 2021 pay-per-view has officially been revealed. The event will be themed around RAW vs SmackDown with champion vs champion matches set to be announced, [...]

Aubrey Edwards Recently Signed A Contract Extension With AEW

AEW referee Aubrey Edwards revealed that she recently signed a contract extension with All Elite Wrestling this year. Edwards revealed the news during Into The Danger Zone podcast: “Unless y[...] Oct 12 - AEW referee Aubrey Edwards revealed that she recently signed a contract extension with All Elite Wrestling this year. Edwards revealed the news during Into The Danger Zone podcast: “Unless y[...]