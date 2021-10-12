Tony Khan Says Monday's WWE RAW 'Sucked'

During an interview on My Mom’s Basement, AEW President Tony Khan discussed this coming Friday's Rampage going head-to-head with SmackDown.

Khan said he's not really worried about the battle, and felt Monday's WWE RAW "sucked" ...

“It’s the second time they’ve decided to go head-to-head with us. I want the fans to be able to watch all the wrestling. I’ll coin a phrase right now, WYW; Watch Your Wrestling. I want people to watch your wrestling. Whatever you want to watch, watch it. A lot of people have chosen to watch AEW because it’s the best show. Watch Your Wrestling. I want people to watch everything. It’s the second time they’ve chosen to put their wrestling head-to-head with mine. The last time they did it, it didn’t happen overnight, but from the start, AEW consistently did better numbers than NXT and we eventually won that war and AEW is now the Wednesday night show and Wednesday Night Dynamite has had a great run.”

“On Friday, they’re doing a half-hour head-to-head with Rampage, which is new. I put my show on consciously after SmackDown knowing there is a huge audience of people that watch that show and a lot of people are going to watch Rampage, which has been a hit for TNT. They’re literally going to do a half-hour head-to-head, that’s fine. We’ll see what happens. I’m not saying for sure we’ll win and maybe the odds are against us in some ways, but we’re going to do the better show, I know. If you don’t believe me, watch the go-home show [Raw] they did last night because it sucked,”