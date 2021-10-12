AEW Dark Results (October 12th 2021)

AEW posted a short episode of AEW Dark to YouTube tonight with the card cut down to just four matches. We have the dream team of Taz & Excalibur on commentary though so this should still be a fun little 20-30 minutes. Let's get straight into the action.

Shawn Dean defeated Andrew Lockhart via Pinfall (2:11)

The Captain Shawn Dean gets us started against Andrew Lockhart who we have seen before once or twice on the YouTube show. Lockhart gets Dean in some trouble on the mat but Shawn comes back and ends up hitting him with the deal and uses a Backbreaker to get the pin.

We are getting right into the action on #AEWDark with The Captain @ShawnDean773 - Tune in NOW: https://t.co/3lDQXSvZEe pic.twitter.com/JAvhxZeCH7 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 12, 2021

KiLynn King defeated Ashley D'amboise via Pinfall (3:04)

Much like Shawn Dean in the previous match, King is one of the many wrestlers that AEW ended up signing (deservedly so) because of how good and reliable they were as extras during the pandemic era of AEW. She comes into this one against perennial AEW Dark/Dark Elevation wrester, Ashley D'Amboise. Both ladies have a good little back and forth here, taking it in turns to look very impressive on offence. In the end though, KiLynn is too big and strong for her opponent and puts her away with Kingdom Falls for the pin.

Wardlow defeated Darian Bengston via Pinfall (2:01)

Wardlow gets a show out here against Darian Bengston and Mr. Mayhem makes short work of his opponent. After a brief struggle against the quicker man, Wardlow gets on top and ends up beating Bengston down until he finishes the job with the F10 that looks just like the one Darby took on Dynamite last week.

Evil Uno defeated Anthony Greene via (6:31)

Evil Uno is back as full babyface after Amanda Huber put the fear into him the other week. He has a nice little match here against Anthony Greene who we last saw getting destroyed on AEW against Jon Moxley Darby Allin & Eddie Kingston. Greene, formerly known as August Grey, has a much better showing in this one. Even after a good match that went longer than most on AEW Dark though, Evil Uno eventually gets the win when he hits the Something Evil to pick up the pin.

If you have 20 minutes to kill this week, AEW Dark is well worth the watch. But that's your lot for now until Friday. No Dynamite this Wednesday so I'll be back for AEW Rampage on Friday including the Buy In for free on YouTube where we'll see Bobby Fish vs Lee Moriarty and Bryan Danielson vs Minoru Suzuki. For free. On YouTube. Tony Khan is crazy.