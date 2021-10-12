WWE RAW Viewership Tumbles From Last Week

The first hour drew 1.588 million viewers, the second hour drew 1.641 million viewers the third and final hour drew 1.516 million viewers. The show scored a 0.42 rating in the 18-49 key demographic, down on last week’s 0.52.

This number is down on last week’s 1.857 million viewers for the WWE Draft Night 2 episode.

Monday’s WWE RAW on October 11 drew an average of 1.582 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily .

