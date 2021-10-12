Debut Announced For Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 On USA Network
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 12, 2021
The Diamond Mine’s Ivy Nile will be making her WWE NXT 2.0 in-ring debut during tonight’s show.
It has yet to be announced who Nile will face.
Here is what Malcolm Bivens posted on Twitter:
"Diamond Mine’s tenderoni, Ivy Nile, is making her in-ring debut tonight! Sorry, ladies… she’s gonna be a PROBLEM,” Bivens tweeted.
Updated card for tonight's WWE NXT:
- Ivy Nile will make her in-ring debut
- NXT North American Champion Isaiah “Swerve” Scott defends against Santos Escobar
- NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa vs. Joe Gacy in a non-title match. If Gacy wins, he will be added to Bron Breakker vs. Ciampa for the NXT Title at Halloween Havoc
- Von Wagner and Kyle O’Reilly vs. Ridge Holland and Pete Dunne
- The second edition of “Lashing Out with Lash Legend”
- More build for Halloween Havoc
