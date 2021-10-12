Debut Announced For Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 On USA Network

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 12, 2021

The Diamond Mine’s Ivy Nile will be making her WWE NXT 2.0 in-ring debut during tonight’s show.

It has yet to be announced who Nile will face.

Here is what Malcolm Bivens posted on Twitter:

"Diamond Mine’s tenderoni, Ivy Nile, is making her in-ring debut tonight! Sorry, ladies… she’s gonna be a PROBLEM,” Bivens tweeted.

Updated card for tonight's WWE NXT:

- Ivy Nile will make her in-ring debut

- NXT North American Champion Isaiah “Swerve” Scott defends against Santos Escobar

- NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa vs. Joe Gacy in a non-title match. If Gacy wins, he will be added to Bron Breakker vs. Ciampa for the NXT Title at Halloween Havoc

- Von Wagner and Kyle O’Reilly vs. Ridge Holland and Pete Dunne

- The second edition of “Lashing Out with Lash Legend”

- More build for Halloween Havoc