WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

  

John Cena Reveals How Many Rap Songs He Recorded For WWE

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 12, 2021

John Cena Reveals How Many Rap Songs He Recorded For WWE

John Cena reflected on his time producing the ‘You Can’t See Me’ album for WWE during an interview with Buzzfeed, He revealed he recorded 85 tracks in total for the album.

He explains why he chose ‘My Time Is Now’:

“We were in production for new theme music for the John Cena rap identity, so we recorded about like 85 songs, and keep in mind their are only like 16 on the ‘You Can’t See Me’ album and I remember hearing this one beat, and it was that beat for ‘My Time Is Now’ – the build to the crescendo, and the horns, and the brass, and that heavy hit of the bass, like it had everything.

“We would always use my little brother as kind of our Litmus Test because he was a really harsh critic, and if he enjoyed it, I knew we were OK, and I remembered him just going like this (You Can’t See Me gesture), and like, getting lost in it, and I think he was doing what was, I think, the Tony Yayo Dance at the time, where Tony Yayo would do this hand in front of his face and shake his head, and I was like, ‘Dude, what are you doing?’ It was ridiculous. And he’s like, ‘I’m doing the Yayo Dance.


>>> Jump To Comments Tags: #wwe #john cena
https://wrestlr.me/71324/  

Post Your Comments...

 

» More News From This Feed

Oct 12
WWE RAW Viewership Tumbles From Last Week
Monday’s WWE RAW on October 11 drew an average of 1.582 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily. This number is down on[...]
Oct 12 - Monday’s WWE RAW on October 11 drew an average of 1.582 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily. This number is down on[...]
Oct 12
Debut Announced For Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 On USA Network
The Diamond Mine’s Ivy Nile will be making her WWE NXT 2.0 in-ring debut during tonight’s show. It has yet to be announced who Nile will [...]
Oct 12 - The Diamond Mine’s Ivy Nile will be making her WWE NXT 2.0 in-ring debut during tonight’s show. It has yet to be announced who Nile will [...]
Oct 12
John Cena Reveals How Many Rap Songs He Recorded For WWE
John Cena reflected on his time producing the ‘You Can’t See Me’ album for WWE during an interview with Buzzfeed, He revealed h[...]
Oct 12 - John Cena reflected on his time producing the ‘You Can’t See Me’ album for WWE during an interview with Buzzfeed, He revealed h[...]
Oct 12
WWE 2K22 DLC Plans Nixed Due To Recent Releases
The original WWE 2K22 DLC (downloadable content) plans were reportedly ‘ruined’ by the mass WWE releases that took place recently. Mike S[...]
Oct 12 - The original WWE 2K22 DLC (downloadable content) plans were reportedly ‘ruined’ by the mass WWE releases that took place recently. Mike S[...]
Oct 12
Acey Romero Has Been Released From IMPACT Wrestling
It was previously reported that IMPACT star Acey Romero had requested his release, and now it seems as though he has been granted it. According to Ad[...]
Oct 12 - It was previously reported that IMPACT star Acey Romero had requested his release, and now it seems as though he has been granted it. According to Ad[...]
Oct 12
Complete Match Listing For Upcoming WWE 'Best Of 1996' DVD Set
WWE will soon be releasing the "Best of 1996: Prelude to Attitude" DVD set on November 9, 2021. Below is the full match listing for the two-disc set [...]
Oct 12 - WWE will soon be releasing the "Best of 1996: Prelude to Attitude" DVD set on November 9, 2021. Below is the full match listing for the two-disc set [...]
Oct 12
Tony Khan Says He Hasn't Talked To Bray Wyatt About Joining AEW
Former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt's (Windham Rotunda) status in the world of pro wrestling remains very much unknown. Some sources speculate the former [...]
Oct 12 - Former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt's (Windham Rotunda) status in the world of pro wrestling remains very much unknown. Some sources speculate the former [...]
Oct 12
AEW Announces Rampage Buy-In To Go Head-To-Head With Friday's WWE SmackDown
AEW has announced a special Rampage Buy-In pre-show set to air on their YouTube channel this Friday night at 9 pm ET prior to the live broadcast of Ra[...]
Oct 12 - AEW has announced a special Rampage Buy-In pre-show set to air on their YouTube channel this Friday night at 9 pm ET prior to the live broadcast of Ra[...]
Oct 12
Bobby Fish Recalls Roderick Strong's Influence On The Undisputed ERA
Bobby Fish was recently interviewed by the All Real Wrestling podcast, where he spoke about Roderick Strong being added as the fourth member to the Un[...]
Oct 12 - Bobby Fish was recently interviewed by the All Real Wrestling podcast, where he spoke about Roderick Strong being added as the fourth member to the Un[...]
Oct 12
Becky Lynch Reveals Heel Turn Against Bianca Belair Was "Very Last Minute" Decision
Becky Lynch was a guest on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, where she talked about missing WWE while being away during her pregnancy and birth. &l[...]
Oct 12 - Becky Lynch was a guest on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, where she talked about missing WWE while being away during her pregnancy and birth. &l[...]
Oct 12
WWE Draws Lowest Attendance For RAW Since Return To The Road
WWE RAW attendance numbers seem to be getting worse. In a report from WrestleTix on Twitter, RAW last night in San Francisco at the Chase Centeronly [...]
Oct 12 - WWE RAW attendance numbers seem to be getting worse. In a report from WrestleTix on Twitter, RAW last night in San Francisco at the Chase Centeronly [...]

Oct 12
Velvet Sky Says D-Von Dudley Is Not Telling The Truth About His Relationship With Bubba Ray Dudley
As previously reported on Monday, D-Von Dudley revealed that he no longer does business with his long-time tag team partner Bubba Ray Dudley (Bully Ra[...]
Oct 12 - As previously reported on Monday, D-Von Dudley revealed that he no longer does business with his long-time tag team partner Bubba Ray Dudley (Bully Ra[...]
Oct 12
Joe Dombrowski Signs With Major League Wrestling
MLW issued the following press release: Joe Dombrowski signs with Major League Wrestling Joins MLW’s broadcast team Major League Wrestling (M[...]
Oct 12 - MLW issued the following press release: Joe Dombrowski signs with Major League Wrestling Joins MLW’s broadcast team Major League Wrestling (M[...]
Oct 12
Logo For NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 16 In Tokyo Dome Revealed
NJPW has revealed the logo for Wrestle Kingdom 16 In Tokyo Dome. Wrestle Kingdom 16 was recently announced for January 4 & 5 2022. Running across[...]
Oct 12 - NJPW has revealed the logo for Wrestle Kingdom 16 In Tokyo Dome. Wrestle Kingdom 16 was recently announced for January 4 & 5 2022. Running across[...]
Oct 12
This Photo Of The Miz Might Give You Nightmares But It's AWESOME!
Former WWE Champion The Miz is currently competing in the latest season of Dancing With The Stars.  The theme for this week was "Disney Week" wi[...]
Oct 12 - Former WWE Champion The Miz is currently competing in the latest season of Dancing With The Stars.  The theme for this week was "Disney Week" wi[...]
Oct 12
New Match Announced For NWA By Any Means Necessary
NWA By Any Means Necessary has just had a new match added to the card. The company has revealed, Da Pope will go head-to-head with Colby Corino. It w[...]
Oct 12 - NWA By Any Means Necessary has just had a new match added to the card. The company has revealed, Da Pope will go head-to-head with Colby Corino. It w[...]
Oct 12
WWE Sticking With Familiar Theme For Survivor Series 2021
The theme for the upcoming WWE Survivor Series 2021 pay-per-view has officially been revealed. The event will be themed around RAW vs SmackDown with [...]
Oct 12 - The theme for the upcoming WWE Survivor Series 2021 pay-per-view has officially been revealed. The event will be themed around RAW vs SmackDown with [...]
Oct 12
Aubrey Edwards Recently Signed A Contract Extension With AEW
AEW referee Aubrey Edwards revealed that she recently signed a contract extension with All Elite Wrestling this year. Edwards revealed the news durin[...]
Oct 12 - AEW referee Aubrey Edwards revealed that she recently signed a contract extension with All Elite Wrestling this year. Edwards revealed the news durin[...]
Oct 12
'I'm Gay' - WWE Referee Reveals He Is Gay On 'National Coming Out Day'
WWE referee Shawn Bennett celebrated "National Coming Out Day" on Monday by announcing publically that he is gay. Bennett has been signed to WWE as a[...]
Oct 12 - WWE referee Shawn Bennett celebrated "National Coming Out Day" on Monday by announcing publically that he is gay. Bennett has been signed to WWE as a[...]
Oct 12
NWA Reveals Card For Tonight’s Episode Of Powerrr
The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the following matches for tonight’s episode of Powerrr which will air at 6pm ET on FITE TV. Here [...]
Oct 12 - The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the following matches for tonight’s episode of Powerrr which will air at 6pm ET on FITE TV. Here [...]
Oct 12
Darby Allin Reveals Recent Match Was His Most Favorite In AEW
During an appearance at New York Comic Con AEW superstar, Darby Allin revealed he has a desire to become TNT champion once again, and also the match w[...]
Oct 12 - During an appearance at New York Comic Con AEW superstar, Darby Allin revealed he has a desire to become TNT champion once again, and also the match w[...]
Oct 12
Lio Rush Talks About Current Relationship With Mark Henry
AEW star Lio Rush recently discussed his current relationship with Mark Henry, after they had issues with each other in the past over Rush not being h[...]
Oct 12 - AEW star Lio Rush recently discussed his current relationship with Mark Henry, after they had issues with each other in the past over Rush not being h[...]
Oct 12
Matches Announced For This Week’s NJPW Strong
NJPW has announced four matches for this week’s NJPW Strong. The following matches will take placE: - Will Ospreay vs Karl Fredericks- TJP, Cl[...]
Oct 12 - NJPW has announced four matches for this week’s NJPW Strong. The following matches will take placE: - Will Ospreay vs Karl Fredericks- TJP, Cl[...]
Oct 12
What's On Tap For Tonight's Episode Of WWE NXT 2.0 on USA Network
WWE NXT 2.0 is back tonight with a new episode on USA Network. Tonight’s show will feature a North American title match with Isaiah “Swer[...]
Oct 12 - WWE NXT 2.0 is back tonight with a new episode on USA Network. Tonight’s show will feature a North American title match with Isaiah “Swer[...]
Oct 12
Updated WWE Crown Jewel Card - New Matches Set
Following Monday's WWE RAW on USA Network, WWE has an updated card for Crown Jewel 2021, which takes place on October 21, from Riyadh and airs live on[...]
Oct 12 - Following Monday's WWE RAW on USA Network, WWE has an updated card for Crown Jewel 2021, which takes place on October 21, from Riyadh and airs live on[...]

© 2006-2021 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π