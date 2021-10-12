WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
John Cena Reveals How Many Rap Songs He Recorded For WWE
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 12, 2021
John Cena reflected on his time producing the ‘You Can’t See Me’ album for WWE during an interview with Buzzfeed, He revealed he recorded 85 tracks in total for the album.
He explains why he chose ‘My Time Is Now’:
“We were in production for new theme music for the John Cena rap identity, so we recorded about like 85 songs, and keep in mind their are only like 16 on the ‘You Can’t See Me’ album and I remember hearing this one beat, and it was that beat for ‘My Time Is Now’ – the build to the crescendo, and the horns, and the brass, and that heavy hit of the bass, like it had everything.
“We would always use my little brother as kind of our Litmus Test because he was a really harsh critic, and if he enjoyed it, I knew we were OK, and I remembered him just going like this (You Can’t See Me gesture), and like, getting lost in it, and I think he was doing what was, I think, the Tony Yayo Dance at the time, where Tony Yayo would do this hand in front of his face and shake his head, and I was like, ‘Dude, what are you doing?’ It was ridiculous. And he’s like, ‘I’m doing the Yayo Dance.