WWE 2K22 DLC Plans Nixed Due To Recent Releases

The original WWE 2K22 DLC (downloadable content) plans were reportedly ‘ruined’ by the mass WWE releases that took place recently.

Mike Straw of Sports Gamers Online, revealed that the first DLC package was originally going to focus on former NXT North American Champion Bronson Reed. WWE 2K had plans for at least a 'minimum of four' names that were released over the summer from NXT.

It is being speculated that the other NXT names 2K had plans for were Leon Ruff, Bobby Fish, and Mercedes Martinez.

As such 2K has reportedly nixed at least two DLC packages in the last few months, leaving many wondering what the future of DLC will look like for WWE games.

WWE 2K22 is set to be released in March 2022.

WWE 2K22 - Official Trailer