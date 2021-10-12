Complete Match Listing For Upcoming WWE 'Best Of 1996' DVD Set

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
WWE Intercontinental Championship Match Razor Ramon vs. Goldust Royal Rumble • January 21, 1996
Vader Destroys Gorilla Monsoon RAW • January 22, 1996
#1 Contender’s Match Shawn Michaels vs. Owen Hart In Your House • February 18, 1996
Bret “Hitman” Hart vs. Hunter Hearst Helmsley RAW • March 11, 1996
Undertaker Meets Mankind RAW • April 1, 1996
No Holds Barred Match for the WWE Championship Shawn Michaels vs. Diesel In Your House: Good Friends, Better Enemies • April 28, 1996
“Wildman” Marc Mero vs. Hunter Hearst Helmsley In Your House: Beware of Dog • May 26, 1996
The Undertaker vs. Mankind King of the Ring • June 23, 1996
King of the Ring Finals Match Jake “The Snake” Roberts vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin King of the Ring • June 23, 1996
Sunny Gets “Slopped” Superstars • June 29, 1996
Shawn Michaels, Sycho Sid & Ahmed Johnson vs. Vader, Owen Hart & The British Bulldog In Your House: International Incident • July 21, 1996
Disc 2
RAW Invitational Battle Royal The Undertaker vs. Sycho Sid vs. Ahmed Johnson vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin vs. Mankind vs. Owen Hart vs. British Bulldog vs. Goldust vs. Savio Vega vs. “Wildman” Marc Mero vs. Justin “Hawk” Bradshaw RAW • August 5, 1996
WWE Championship Match Shawn Michaels vs. Vader SummerSlam • August 18, 1996
WWE Championship Match Shawn Michaels vs. Mankind In Your House: Mind Games • September 22, 1996
WWE Intercontinental Championship Tournament Finals “Wildman” Marc Mero vs. Faarooq RAW • September 23, 1996
Stone Cold Takes Out Brian Pillman Superstars • October 27, 1996
Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match Rocky Maivia, “Wildman” Marc Mero, Jake “The Snake” Roberts & The Stalker vs. Jerry “The King” Lawler, Hunter Hearst Helmsley, Goldust & Crush Survivor Series • November 17, 1996
Bret “Hitman” Hart vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin Survivor Series • November 17, 1996
WWE Championship Match Sycho Sid vs. Bret “Hitman” Hart In Your House: It’s Time • December 15, 1996
WWE RAW Viewership Tumbles From Last Week Monday’s WWE RAW on October 11 drew an average of 1.582 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily. This number is down on last week’s 1.857 million viewers for the W[...]
Oct 12 - John Cena reflected on his time producing the ‘You Can’t See Me’ album for WWE during an interview with Buzzfeed, He revealed he recorded 85 tracks in total for the album. He e[...]
Oct 12
WWE 2K22 DLC Plans Nixed Due To Recent Releases The original WWE 2K22 DLC (downloadable content) plans were reportedly ‘ruined’ by the mass WWE releases that took place recently. Mike Straw of Sports Gamers Online, revealed that the fi[...]
Oct 12
Acey Romero Has Been Released From IMPACT Wrestling It was previously reported that IMPACT star Acey Romero had requested his release, and now it seems as though he has been granted it. According to AdFreeShows' Jon Alba, Romero is now a free agent. [...]
Oct 12 - WWE will soon be releasing the "Best of 1996: Prelude to Attitude" DVD set on November 9, 2021. Below is the full match listing for the two-disc set (courtesy of WrestlingDVDNetwork.com): Disc 1 WW[...]
Oct 12 - Former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt's (Windham Rotunda) status in the world of pro wrestling remains very much unknown. Some sources speculate the former WWE Champion could be heading to IMPACT Wrestling [...]
Oct 12 - AEW has announced a special Rampage Buy-In pre-show set to air on their YouTube channel this Friday night at 9 pm ET prior to the live broadcast of Rampage at 10 PM ET on TNT. AEW President Tony Khan[...]
Oct 12 - WWE RAW attendance numbers seem to be getting worse. In a report from WrestleTix on Twitter, RAW last night in San Francisco at the Chase Centeronly had an attendance of 4,031. The arena can hold a c[...]
Oct 12 - As previously reported on Monday, D-Von Dudley revealed that he no longer does business with his long-time tag team partner Bubba Ray Dudley (Bully Ray) and went into some depth as to why. Here is so[...]
Oct 12
Joe Dombrowski Signs With Major League Wrestling MLW issued the following press release: Joe Dombrowski signs with Major League Wrestling Joins MLW’s broadcast team Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced the signing of wrestling [...]
Oct 12 - NJPW has revealed the logo for Wrestle Kingdom 16 In Tokyo Dome. Wrestle Kingdom 16 was recently announced for January 4 & 5 2022. Running across two nights for the third consecutive year, Wrestl[...]
Oct 12 - Former WWE Champion The Miz is currently competing in the latest season of Dancing With The Stars. The theme for this week was "Disney Week" with each team performing a "hero" and "villain" son[...]
Oct 12
New Match Announced For NWA By Any Means Necessary NWA By Any Means Necessary has just had a new match added to the card. The company has revealed, Da Pope will go head-to-head with Colby Corino. It was also recently announced that Tim Storm will be [...]
Oct 12 - The theme for the upcoming WWE Survivor Series 2021 pay-per-view has officially been revealed. The event will be themed around RAW vs SmackDown with champion vs champion matches set to be announced, [...]
Oct 12 - AEW referee Aubrey Edwards revealed that she recently signed a contract extension with All Elite Wrestling this year. Edwards revealed the news during Into The Danger Zone podcast: “Unless y[...]
Oct 12 - WWE referee Shawn Bennett celebrated "National Coming Out Day" on Monday by announcing publically that he is gay. Bennett has been signed to WWE as a referee since 2013, and took to his social media [...]
Oct 12 - During an appearance at New York Comic Con AEW superstar, Darby Allin revealed he has a desire to become TNT champion once again, and also the match where he lost the title Miro was one of his favorit[...]
Oct 12 - AEW star Lio Rush recently discussed his current relationship with Mark Henry, after they had issues with each other in the past over Rush not being happy about his pay in WWE. Henry told Rush [...]
Oct 12
Matches Announced For This Week’s NJPW Strong NJPW has announced four matches for this week’s NJPW Strong. The following matches will take placE: - Will Ospreay vs Karl Fredericks- TJP, Clark Connors, Lio Rush & Juice Robinson vs BULL[...]
Oct 12 - WWE NXT 2.0 is back tonight with a new episode on USA Network. Tonight’s show will feature a North American title match with Isaiah “Swerve” Scott defending his title against Santos[...]
Oct 12
Updated WWE Crown Jewel Card - New Matches Set Following Monday's WWE RAW on USA Network, WWE has an updated card for Crown Jewel 2021, which takes place on October 21, from Riyadh and airs live on Peacock in the US and WWE Network everywhere else[...]
