AEW Announces Rampage Buy-In To Go Head-To-Head With Friday's WWE SmackDown

AEW has announced a special Rampage Buy-In pre-show set to air on their YouTube channel this Friday night at 9 pm ET prior to the live broadcast of Rampage at 10 PM ET on TNT.

AEW President Tony Khan revealed the news during an appearance on WFAN’s Moose and Maggie. The move is an interesting one considering the company normally reserves Buy-In shows for their pay-per-view events. The move is being viewed as a shot at WWE with the pre-show going up against the second hour of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FS1.

The featured matches for the pre-show will be Bobby Fish vs. Lee Moriarty; Bryan Danielson will be in singles action, according to Dave Meltzer.

The Buy In - Friday

- Bryan Danielson in singles action

- Bobby Fish vs. Lee Moriarty

Rampage - Friday

- CM Punk vs. Matt Sydal

- Ruby Soho vs. The Bunny