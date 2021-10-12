Becky Lynch Reveals Heel Turn Against Bianca Belair Was "Very Last Minute" Decision

Becky Lynch was a guest on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, where she talked about missing WWE while being away during her pregnancy and birth.

“She’s (her baby) the light of my life. She’s the best thing that’s ever happened to me. I was not one of those women that was like, ‘Oh, this is so nice. I get to sit back.’ I love working, so being away from the ring for that length of time was painful for me. It was really painful. I got into things. I wrote a book. I got the first draft done but I haven’t got the second or the third. I haven’t written a bit in the second half, but I did those things and I loved that. That was an artistic outlet for me. I shot a documentary. Myself and Colby (Seth Rollins) did a lot of it ourselves. I don’t know if it will air or not, but we did those things. That at least helped me feel like I was working and doing stuff. I missed it. I missed it so much. I was jonesing to get back. One thing that was a bit helpful was the audience was gone. They’re such a key part of what we do, and God, fairplay to everybody who worked their a** off through that pandemic without the audience there. It’s like missing scene members. Everything you do is directed at them. Their reactions help influence your match and your performance. Without them, you’re missing a big piece. I was lucky that I missed that, but the baby is amazing.”

On how much she's like her WWE character.

“A lot when I’m pissed off. It’s mostly me when I’m pissed off or when I’m just ranting and making fun of things. You have to start from yourself and then take influences from other things. Even when I was on the indies, I was this loud mouth, over the top, had this swag, not to this level, but I was all about the swag on the independent circuit as Rebecca Knox. ‘The Man’ was much more understated, but now we’re developing, putting layers on it, and adding little things. It’s all trial and error which is the fun part, trying to see what sticks and taking risks. It’s easy to say, ‘Oh, The Man works. Let me stick with that. Let me stay in my black leather jacket and call people dopes’, or you can evolve and take risks. You can see what works, what doesn’t, what sticks with the audience or what doesn’t. You can give them something new and give yourself something new, and a new challenge.”

On her heel turn against Bianca Belair.