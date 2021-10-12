WWE Draws Lowest Attendance For RAW Since Return To The Road
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 12, 2021
WWE RAW attendance numbers seem to be getting worse.
In a report from WrestleTix on Twitter, RAW last night in San Francisco at the Chase Center
only had an attendance of 4,031. The arena can hold a crowd of 18,064 for Basketball or 19,500 for staged concerts.
Since July when WWE returned to the road, the highest attendance for RAW was 12,629 from Chicago.
https://wrestlr.me/71316/
