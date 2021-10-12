This Photo Of The Miz Might Give You Nightmares But It's AWESOME!

Former WWE Champion The Miz is currently competing in the latest season of Dancing With The Stars.

The theme for this week was "Disney Week" with each team performing a "hero" and "villain" song from a Disney movie. Miz and his partner, Witney Carson on delivered a Quickstep to Aladdin's "Friend Like Me" on Monday's show. Tonight he will perform the "villain" song.

Miz and Witney have previously danced to "Butter" by BTS, "Nothin' but a Good Time" by Poison and Britney Spears' "Oops!... I Did It Again."

Check out The Miz as a very blue Genie below and also watch the dance.