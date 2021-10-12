How Drew McIntyre Got Busted Open During WWE RAW Main Event

During the main event of last night’s WWE RAW on USA Network, The Usos went up against Big E and Drew McIntyre.

McIntyre was busted open during the match and bleeding toward the end of the match, where he and Big E started brawling and caused a count-out which allowed for The Usos to pick up the victory.

PWInsider reports that Drew McIntyre getting busted open last night was caused by an elbow strike outside the ring. McIntyre was reportedly okay backstage after the match.

McIntyre is scheduled to challenge Big E for the WWE Championship later this month at WWE Crown Jewel on October 21, 2021, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at the Mohammed Abdu Arena.

Drew McIntyre drops Big E with Claymore after clash with Usos: Raw, Oct. 11, 2021

The shaky alliance between WWE Champion Big E and challenger Drew McIntyre is short-lived, as the pair clash in the middle of their tag team match against The Usos.