WWE Monday Night Raw Results (10/11/2021)

The following results are courtesy of our friends at Rajah.com. Tonight's coverage was handled by Mr. Matt Boone:

This week's show kicks off with a live shot of the crowd inside the Chase Center in San Francisco, CA. where the camera pans the packed house and Jimmy Smith welcomes us to the show.

He welcomes the rest of his commentary team and they begin running down the scheduled lineup for tonight's stacked show.

Drew McIntyre & Big E. Hype Showdown, The Usos Come Out

From there, the familiar sounds of Drew McIntyre's theme hits and out he comes with his sword ready to kick off tonight's program.

"The Scottish Warrior" settles in the ring with his sword and poses to the crowd with it before putting it in the holster near the ring post and grabbing a microphone.

His music dies down and he welcomes us to the show. He talks about Crown Jewel fast-approaching and then points to the setup at the top of the entrance area for the King of the Ring and Queen's Crown tournaments.

He mentions the tourney's wrapping up at Crown Jewel and some other big matches before promising it will also be the night he recaptures his WWE Championship. He points out it's his last chance to do so before he moves over to SmackDown.

He says he has a story to share but before he can do so, the theme for Big E. hits and the WWE Champion comes out and makes his way down to the ring. Big E. talks about the spoils of being champion trickling down between his nipples. He talks about McIntyre being accomplished but makes it clear that he will never take his title from him.

Big E. tells McIntyre that the train has already left the station, so he has two options. He can jump aboard of his big sword-wielding ass can stay on those tracks and get run smooth over. McIntyre says he's proud of what he did as champion but points out how he is still chasing his moment. He says just like he defeated Brock Lesnar, Randy Orton and Goldberg, he's gonna have his moment when he runs through Big E. at Crown Jewel.

As they go face-to-face and bicker off-mic, the theme for The Usos hits and out comes the SmackDown Tag-Team Champions. They banter back-and-forth as they make their way to the ring. They say The Bloodline was drafted to SmackDown but tonight they're in this city. They claim to be here to send out warning shots tonight. He says everyone knows Roman Reigns is gonna beat Lesnar for the Universal Title at Crown Jewel, but what they're trying to figure out is who is gonna be WWE Champion after the show heading into Survivor Series, where both brands compete on the same show.

The Usos go on to tell McIntyre to be careful, because he's coming to SmackDown and if he brings the WWE title with him, Reigns might wanna take it and add it to his trophy case. They then point out how they have designs on the heads of Big E.'s boys in The New Day. They go to leave but Big E. stops them. They go on to challenge McIntyre and Big E. to a match for tonight after McIntyre tells Big E. he can't speak for him. As McIntyre and Big E. talk off-mic again, The Usos sneak attack them and then head to the back leaving them laying.

Ricochet vs. Xavier Woods (KOTR First Round)

We head backstage where Kevin Patrick is standing by with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. He asks them what is going to happen if they both win their King of the Ring first round matches and have to square off against each other in the semifinals.

They hear their theme playing inside the arena and they walk off after avoiding answering the tough question. They head out and stop together at the KOTR set at the top of the entrance. They stare at it for a while and then eventually head down to the ring as we head to a commercial break.

As we settle back in from the break, the commentators inform us that the McIntyre/Big E. vs. Usos match is now official for tonight. From there, Ricochet's theme hits and out he comes for his King of the Ring first round showdown against Xavier Woods.

Ricochet settles in the ring and a split-screen interview from earlier today airs where he says he plans to have a new name and a new crown, as he will be known as King Ricochet when he settles on his new brand. Back live, the bell sounds and we're off-and-running with our first match of the evening and our first of two opening round matches in the KOTR tourney here tonight.

We see Ricochet jump off to an early offensive lead, decking Woods with a big drop kick and going for a near fall before slapping a front face-lock on Woods and pounding him with forearms and big kicks. Ricochet and Woods head to the top rope but Woods knocks Ricochet off. Ricochet spingboards back up and goes for a superplex that connects. We head to a mid-match commercial after that.

When we return from the break we see Ricochet is still in control of the offense and a replay is shown of Ricochet's springboard top-rope superplex. Woods starts to fight back and ends up connecting with a nice middle rope leg drop for a near fall. Woods yanks Ricochet up for a suplex off the mat in another cool spot for another close near fall. Ricochet fights back and hits a cartwheel senton and then blasts Woods with a big kick.

Woods rolls out to the floor as Ricochet tries to follow-up, which Corey Graves calls a smart veteran move. Ricochet backs into a corner and sprints across the ring, hopping over the ring post for an insane splash onto Woods. He runs back into the ring and dives through the ropes for another big splash. He goes for a third dive but this time Woods side-steps him and shucks him into the ring barricade.

Now Woods brings Ricochet into the ring and heads to the top-rope. He walks the top-rope a bit and leaps off with a flying elbow smash. He goes for the cover and gets the win, advancing to the semifinals in the 2021 WWE King of the Ring tournament.

Winner and ADVANCING in the King of the Ring: Xavier Woods

R-K-Bro Talk Riddle's Call-Out Of Omos

We see highlights of Randy Orton's segment from last week's show and then we shoot backstage to see R-K-Bro standing by together. Riddle talks to Orton a bit and then Orton asks what Riddle did. Riddle says he made a challenge and then asks how they're gonna out-smart AJ Styles and Omos.

Orton says there was no plan and claims what happened last week was a one time thing. He says he shouldn't of challenged Omos. He calls him "Bro" and tells him he's on his own. He puts his headphones on. Riddle sarcastically says there's "no plan" just like "they're not getting matching speedos."

"The Viper" looks annoyed and takes his headphones off. Riddle looks at him and says he shouldn't have said that. He walks off.

Mustafa Ali & Mansoor vs. Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin

We head back inside the arena and out comes the team of Mustafa Ali and Mansoor ready for tag-team action. We head to a pre-match commercial break as they settle into the ring.

When we return from the break, we see Alexander and Benjamin in the ring and it's time for this one to get down to business. The bell sounds and we're off-and-running.

In a match that doesn't last long and is kept very basic, we see Alexander and Benjamin pick up the win. After the match, Ali is frustrated and shoves Mansoor on his butt when he tried to help him up.

Winners: Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin

Shayna Baszler vs. Dana Brooke (Queen's Crown First Round)

We see highlights of Shayna Baszler going on a rampage in recent weeks and stomping the arms of Nia Jax, Eva Marie and others on the steel ring steps before we get ready for our first of two Queen's Crown tournament first round matches on tonight's show. From there, we head to a pre-match commercial break.

The entrances of Baszler and Brooke wrap up and when we return from the break, the bell sounds and we're off-and-running with this one.

Baszler immediately charges across the ring and attacks Brooke, jumping off to an early offensive lead. Brooke shows a mean streak of her own and brawls with Baszler in the corner. She backs up and hits a cartwheel right into the clutch from Baszler.

She ends up escaping and rolling Baszler up for a pin attempt but Baszler escapes and counters, getting her in an ankle lock. Brooke rolls to escape and then rolls Baszler up, but Baszler escapes and blasts Brooke with a big kick that shuts her lights off and lets her pick up the quick victory to advance to the semifinals of the Queen's Crown tourney.

Winner and ADVANCING in the Queen's Crown: Shayna Baszler

Charlotte Flair Doesn't Care About Anyone

We shoot backstage to Charlotte Flair, and the Raw Women's Champion talks about not caring about what happens to anyone. Anyone in the Queen's Crown tourney, anyone in the tag-team match she is competing in tonight, or anyone else, including the SmackDown Women's Champion, who she warns she may defeat to combine the two titles into one. She walks off.

Riddle vs. Omos

We head back inside Chase Center and the theme for Riddle hits and "The Original Bro" makes his way down to the ring. As he settles into the ring, we head to a pre-match commercial break.

As we settle back in from the break, AJ Styles' theme hits and out he comes by himself, at first. Finally, the big monster Omos emerges behind him. They pound fists and Omos makes his way down to the ring with Styles by his side, while Riddle is out there by himself, with Orton in the back having told Riddle earlier in their segment that he's on his own tonight.

The music dies down, but Riddle grabs a mic. He says "whoa man" over and over and then says before they get after it, he's got something he wants to say. He brings up his past Brogurt idea and then gives Omos props for looking super swollen. He forgets what he was talking about. He asks Omos if that has ever happened to him.

He says "Okay, Randy now!" Nothing happens. Riddle goes on to call this classic Randy. He says he's probably just waiting for his code word. Riddle sings Orton's theme. Styles has heard enough and grabs a mic. He tells the referee that Riddle is stalling. Styles tells the ref to ring the bell. Riddle gets the fans to chant for Orton. Styles hops off the ring apron per the ref's orders and the ref finally calls for the bell.

Omos goes to work on Riddle and slams him down like a rag doll. He charges at him in the corner and hits a big monster splash. He grabs Riddle by the throat and hoists him up for a big chokeslam. He connects and then puts his boot on him. The ref goes to pin but Styles hops on the mic and tells Omos to get his foot off of him. He says we're not done with him yet. He says they can legally beat the crap out of him as long as they want.

He reminds Omos of the karate he took as a youngster and asks him for a roundhouse kick. Omos blasts Riddle with a big boot that turns Riddle inside-out. Styles liked it so much he wants to see an instant replay. A replay is shown on the big screen. He asks for a slow-mo replay now. The fans chant "We want Randy!" as the slow-mo replay airs. He tells Omos to give him the old C-B. He does and then pins him and wins with ease.

Winner: Omos

After The Match: Randy Orton Out-Smarts AJ Styles & Omos

Once the match ends, Styles hops in the ring and tells Omos he did good but says he's not done. He goes to beat on Riddle some more. He does and Omos goes to join him until Randy Orton's theme finally hits. No one comes out but Styles prepares anyways, telling Omos to guard the crowd and he'll watch the entrance area.

Omos does but Orton pops in the ring from a different part and hits Styles with an RKO. Omos charges in the ring behind him but Orton escapes and heads to the back with Riddle as Omos rages in the ring with anger.

Drew McIntyre & Big E. Ready To Join Forces Tonight

We see highlights of the opening segment with Drew McIntyre, Big E. and The Usos. We see The Usos leaving the two laying and then shoot backstage where McIntyre approaches Big E. and blames it on him. Big E. says they'll beat the crap out of each other at Crown Jewel but they need to figure this thing out tonight.

They talk friendly a bit and then agree to take care of The Usos and send a message to Roman Reigns in the process. They do the Hulk Hogan and Randy Savage mega powers handshake extra exaggerated and that ends the segment.

"The Allmighty" Bobby Lashley Heads To The Ring

As we head back inside Chase Center, we hear the familiar sounds of "The Allmighty" one as Bobby Lashley makes his way out and heads down to the ring. As he does, we're reminding of his no rules showdown against Goldberg at Crown Jewel and then we head to a commercial break.

We're back from the break and we see some footage of the great town that is San Francisco. We then shoot to a video package of Goldberg and Lashley's promo segment setting up their Crown Jewel match from last week's show.

We return live and Lashley is in the ring with a microphone. He talks about people asking him why he would want a no holds barred match against Goldberg. He brings up Goldberg threatening his life, pointing out that he said it himself last week. He says that's not behavior befitting of a WWE Superstar, a WWE Hall of Famer or a father.

Lashley says Goldberg has been reduced to a rabid dog froathing at the mouth. He says that dog has a strong bite, but it needs to be put down. He says at Crown Jewel, with no rules, he will finally end Goldberg's career. He says no longer will Goldberg be running onto Raw trying to beat someone up and then ride off into the sunset. He says it won't happen again.

He says there's one other thing, and he takes his sunglasses off to make this point. He looks directly into the camera and tells Goldberg he can't beat, hurt or kill "The Allmighty." His music hits again to end the segment.

Sasha Banks With A Message For Women's Division

We shoot backstage to a message from Sasha Banks. She talks about how Bianca Belair needs to just follow her lead tonight. She says Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair don't matter. She vows to beat them both and become our brand new SmackDown Women's Champion.

Jeff Hardy vs. Austin Theory

We shoot back inside the Chase Center and we hear the familiar sounds of Jeff Hardy's theme. "The Charismatic Enigma" heads down to the ring and we head to a commercial break as he settles inside the squared circle.

As we settle back in from the break, we see Austin Theory's segment on last week's show where he pretended to want a selfie with Jeff Hardy only to attack him and take a photo next to him while he was laid out.

From there, Austin Theory's theme hits and out he comes for our next match of the evening. The bell sounds after his music cuts off and then Hardy immediately goes after him and starts beating him down as the fans chant his name and rally behind him.

Theory slows down his momentum briefly but Hardy hops off the middle rope with a double axe-handle that slows him back down. He goes for the Twist of Fate early, but Theory has him well scouted and avoids it. He ends up countering with a nice drop kick that shifts the offensive momentum in his favor.

As Theory isolates the arm of Hardy, we see Reggie running from the backstage area while wearing the WWE 24/7 Championship and other WWE Superstars chase after him. He does some flips and Matrix moves in the ring to avoid attacks from various stars and then leaves and most follow him.

R-Truth hangs back, however, and ends up distracting Theory. This leads to Hardy taking back over. He hits his Twist of Fate this time and goes to the top-rope. He goes for his swanton bomb but Theory moves just in time and rolls him up, holds his tights and scores the upset pin fall victory.

Winner: Austin Theory

Bianca Belair Talks SmackDown Contract Signing & Tonight's Tag Match

After we are shown highlights of the SmackDown Women's Championship contract signing going off the rails with Bianca Belair, Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch on last week's Friday Night SmackDown show. We then return live to Bianca Belair addressing it and then vowing to beat Lynch for the title at Crown Jewel.

She brings up beating Sasha Banks at WrestleMania. She says she won't forget what Lynch did to her at SummerSlam and says it'll only take 30 seconds to turn her into "Becky No Belts." She talks about putting them both through a table and then brings up how tonight is Raw and she's ready for the big tag-team match.

Jinder Mahal vs. Kofi Kingston (KOTR First Round)

We head back inside the Chase Center and the familiar sounds of Jinder Mahal's theme fills the arena as "The Modern Day Maharaja" makes his way down to the ring for our second of two first round King of the Ring tournament matches on tonight's show.

As Mahal settles into the ring, we head to a pre-match commercial break. When we return from the break, we see Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods standing by with Kevin Patrick backstage, who again asks them about possibly meeting against each other in the King of the Ring tournament.

They stutter and stammer until their music plays inside the arena and then they walk off without answering the question again. Kingston settles into the ring, his music dies down and the bell sounds to get this one off-and-running. The winner of this match will move on to face Xavier Woods in the semifinal of the Raw bracket in this year's 2021 WWE King of the Ring tournament.

We see Kofi jump off to an early offensive lead, however it isn't long before the bigger, stronger Mahal takes over and starts dominating. The commentators talk about Veer having a bright future on Raw and how Shanky was drafted. We then see Kingston hit a big high spot on the floor to reclaim the offensive lead just as we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

We're back from the break and we see Kofi fighting back into competitive form after being informed it has been all Mahal in the lead during the break. After several back-and-forth momentum shifts, we see Veer and Shanky get involved from ringside. Woods runs over to deal with them and the distraction leads to Mahal putting Kingston away. With the win, Mahal advances to the semifinals to meet Xavier Woods.

Winner and ADVANCING in the King of the Ring: Jinder Mahal

Becky Lynch Addresses Tonight's Big Tag-Team Match & Crown Jewel

The SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch appears backstage and it is now her turn to address the rest of the participants in tonight's tag-team main event. She talks about the match and also vows to retain her SmackDown Women's Championship at the upcoming Crown Jewel show.

Sasha Banks & Bianca Belair vs. Charlotte Flair & Becky Lynch

We head back inside the arena and we hear the familiar sounds of Sasha Banks' theme. "The Boss" makes her way out and heads down to the ring for the heavily promoted tag-team showdown featuring four of the top WWE Superstars. We head to a pre-match commercial break as Banks wraps up her entrance.

As we return from the break, we hear Bianca Belair's theme and out comes the women who is The EST of WWE, ready to join forces with her longtime rival Sasha Banks for this high-profile women's tag-team bout on tonight's show.

The two bicker back-and-forth as soon as Belair enters the ring. Her music dies down and now Charlotte Flair's music hits and out she comes ready for action as pyro explodes and she takes her time settling down into the squared circle.

Charlotte Flair's music cuts off and she takes her big robe off in the ring. Now the familiar sounds of Becky Lynch's theme hits and "The Queen's" partner for this match makes her way out. "Big Time Becks" soaks up the crowd reaction and confidently struts to the ring.

The music wraps up and the bell sounds to get this one off-and-running. Banks wants to start it off for her team but Belair disagrees and pulls her back. Sasha pulls Bianca right back and is ready to go. Belair stops her and insists she goes back to the corner.

This continues for what seems like forever as Banks yanks Belair back by the ponytail now, only for Belair to slam Banks in the corner and get attacked from behind by Lynch. This squashes Banks in the corner and then they brawl over and knock Charlotte off the apron.

Banks and Charlotte recover and join in the mix and a bunch of referee's hit the ring to try and restore order as Lynch asnd Belair brawl in one corner while Banks and Charlotte duke it out in another corner. When the dust settles, Charlotte flattens her own partner Lynch with a big boot to the face in the ring.

She heads to the top-rope to moonsault onto Lynch on the floor but Banks stops her and knocks her down. Charlotte and Lynch continue to brawl at ringside as Banks settles on the top-rope. Belair stops her and then military presses her off the top and throws her out to the floor where she splashes on Lynch and Charlotte. More officials and executives swarm to the scene and try and break them up again.

As they continue to brawl and the officials try and break them up, we hear Sonya Deville and Adam Pearce on the microphone at the top of the entrance area. They refuse for this to go off the rails and not happen as advertised. They order them to get back in the ring and get this match underway. The brawling continues as we head to another commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see order has been restored finally. Banks and Charlotte kick things off for their respective teams as this one finally gets underway. We see a little bit of back-and-forth action and then we see both teams falling apart, as they tag themselves in at points and hard-smack their partners to make tags the few times they actually do tag out. They also take cheap shots on their own partners at every turn, even if it costs their team the offensive momentum in the actual match that is taking place.

Finally, the ref calls for the bell after Belair hoists Banks up for the KOD into the turnbuckle in the corner. When the bell sounds, the action continues, as Lynch looks to lock Belair in the Disarm Her. Belair escapes but is hit from behind by a Backstabber from Banks. She goes to hit Lynch with one as well but Lynch fights it off and decks Banks with a kick before hitting her with the man-handle slam. Her music plays as she plays to the crowd as the last woman standing in this chaotic tag-team match.

Winners: No Contest

The Usos Touch Base With The Tribal Chief

We see The Usos talking to Roman Reigns on the phone backstage. They tell him not to worry because everything is going as planned. They hang up and say Reigns told them to complete the mission. They shake hands and say they're ready for tonight's main event.

Doudrop vs. Natalya (Queen's Crown First Round)

Now we head back inside the arena where Doudrop's theme hits and she makes her way out and heads down to the ring for our second of two first round matches in the 2021 WWE Queen's Crown tournament on tonight's show.

As she settles into the squared circle, we head to a pre-match commercial break. When we return from the break, we see Doudrop finishing up her entrance and then the familiar sounds of Natalya's theme hits as she makes her way out and heads down to the ring for this Queen's Crown opening round tourney bout.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. Natalya gets in Doudrop's face, slaps her and yells about this being about her family history, as Bret Hart and Owen Hart are both past King of the Ring tournament winners and she wants to be the inaugural Queen's Crown tourney winner. That gets this one off to a rough start and Nattie is showing a mean streak as she dominates the early action, taking it to Doudrop with relative ease thus far.

This continues as we see Shayna Baszler watching on at the action from a monitor backstage. The winner of this match will face her in the semifinals of the Queen's Crown tourney. Doudrop ends up shifting the momentum in her favor and is no longer smiling and skipping around. She is all business and she ends up finishing Nattie off and moving on to the next round to face "The Queen of Spades" for a spot in the finals of the first-ever Queen's Crown tournament.

Winner and ADVANCING in the Queen's Crown: Doudrop

Rhea Ripley & Nikki A.S.H. Run Into John Morrison

We shoot backstage and see John Morrison doing some meditating when Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. approach him. They ask him what he's doing and he gives them a weird answer. They pretend to understand but then walk off and admit they had no idea what he was talking about.

Austin Theory Snaps A Selfie With Big E.

Now we shoot to another part of the backstage area where we see Big E. bouncing up and down as he prepares for our main event of the evening alongside Drew McIntyre against The Usos. Up walks Austin Theory, who stops beside him and takes a quick selfie before walking off. We head to another commercial break after this.

Mustafa Ali Viciously Attacks Mansoor

We shoot backstage where Kevin Patrick is standing by as Mansoor and Mustafa Ali talk about their loss to Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin earlier in the show and Ali's reaction to the loss.

Mansoor tries to play it off but Ali outrights tells him, in blunt and to-the-point fashion that he doesn't like him and thinks he's a loser. Ali walks off. Mansoor tells Patrick he'll talk to him later when he calms down. Ali re-appears and beats Mansoor down while yelling at him that he still doesn't get it.

The Usos vs. Drew McIntyre & Big E.

Now we head back in the Chase Center venue where we hear the familiar sounds of the entrance music of Drew McIntyre. He makes his way out and then out comes WWE Champion Big E. after him. The two settle into the ring.

From there, we hear the theme of The Usos and then the SmackDown Tag-Team Champions make their way out and head down to the ring as we head to a pre-match commercial break.

When we return from the break we see Big E. and Uso ready to kick things off for their respective teams. We see Big E. jump off to an early offensive lead and then he tags in McIntyre after stomping a mudhole in Uso in the corner.

McIntyre comes in and does the same and tags in Big E. Big E. does the same and tags in McIntyre. This goes back-and-forth between these two a bunch in a row and then McIntyre settles into the ring and goes to work on Uso.

Moments later, Uso takes over and starts to work over McIntyre. He makes the tag to the fresher Uso, who comes in and picks up where he left off until McIntyre catches him with a big DDT and suplex that kills his momentum and shifts it back into the favor of the powerhouse babyface duo.

McIntyre tags in Big E. back in and Big E. goes to work on Uso after McIntyre sets him up for a free shot to the bread basket of one-half of the SmackDown Tag-Team Champions. Big E. puts Uso in an abdominal stretch and then punches on his ribs in the tune of the fans chanting "New Day rocks!" and "Big E. rocks!"

The Usos end up utilizing clever tag-team tactics, getting a tag that Big E. didn't see and then they proceed to get in some double-team offense on Big E. who is slumped down in the corner. They do the same spot that McIntyre and Big E. did earlier where they stomp the hell out of Big E., tag out, stomp him more, tag, stomp, tag, etc.

We head to a mid-match commercial break as The Usos continue to dominate the action. When we return, we see Uso is still dominating Big E. in the ring. This continues for several more minutes and then finally McIntyre gets the hot tag.

"The Scottish Warrior" hits the ring like a bat out of hell and starts taking over and beating down both Usos. Eventually they get the better of him and now Uso is back in control of things, taking it to Drew in the ring. McIntyre fires up and shifts the momentum back in his favor. He takes out both Usos and backs in the corner for his finisher, only for Big E. to slap him on the back and tag himself in.

The commentators talk about this being payback for last week while Big E. taunts McIntyre and tells him to get out of the ring. He turns around into a big super kick from Uso that drops him to one knee. Uso follows up with another big super kick that drops him and he covers him, but somehow the WWE Champion kicks out before the count of three.

Uso heads to the top-rope for the Uso Splash but Big E. rolls out of the way. He goes for the Big Ending but Uso escapes and pushes him into Drew, who bumps off the apron and onto the floor. He takes out Uso and goes for the cover, only for Drew to pull him out of the ring before the count of three. They get in each other's face and then they start brawling at ringside as the referee counts them out.

Winners via Count Out: The Usos

After The Match: Drew McIntyre Gets The Better Of Big E.

Once the ref calls for the bell, we see Big E. and McIntyre continue to brawl at ringside, as they simply don't care about the match any longer. As they continue to brawl, however, they forgot about The Usos, who didn't forget about them. They dive onto them on the floor and take them both out.

Now The Usos add insult to injury and continue to beat down both guys. They begin clearing off the commentary table as they have evil intentions. Instead of following through, however, we see Drew and Big E. get the better of Jimmy and Jey, only to head back into the ring and continue brawling among themselves.

Finally, we see McIntyre get the better of the WWE Champion, as he blasts Big E. with his finisher and leaves him laying. His theme plays as we see highlights of everything that just unfolded. When we return live we see Drew flipping Big E. off as he stares him down from the top of the stage while Big E. recovers and looks on from inside the ring. That's how this week's show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!